Asotin County Cemetery District No. 1
Time: 11 a.m. Tuesday
Place: Vineland Cemetery office, 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston
Agenda items:
Signing of vouchers.
2020 budget.
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Asotin County PUD Office, 1500 Scenic Way, Clarkston
Agenda items:
City of Asotin operations agreement.
Resolution thanking an employee for years of service.
Manager and commissioner reports.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Consider authorizing certified unpaid homestead recoveries to be applied to 2019 real property tax — action item.
Second reading of an ordinance adopting and enacting new code, providing for the repeal of certain ordinances, providing a penalty for violations, providing for the manner of amending such code, and providing an effective date — action item.
Other commission agendas at the Brammer Building
Time: 9 a.m. Tuesday
Agenda items:
Road and Bridge Department update, including Pheasant Loop Road, Bear Creek Bridge, Clearwater hydraulic culvert and other issues.
Executive session for personnel.
Time: 2 p.m. Tuesday
Agenda items:
Weekly meeting with the prosecutor to discuss use of soccer fields on fairgrounds property and other issues.
Time: 1 p.m. Friday
Agenda items:
Discussion of what services Palouse Area Care and Transport emergency medical service can offer to the county and the airport.
Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Bell Building, 215 D St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Public hearing on an application for annexation for 2230 Powers Ave. and 3707 23rd St. — action item.
Initiation of zoning code amendment for the form- and impact-based zone, public art committee — action item.
Draft comprehensive plan airport chapter review — action item.