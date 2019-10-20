Asotin County Cemetery District No. 1

Time: 11 a.m. Tuesday

Place: Vineland Cemetery office, 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston

Agenda items:

Signing of vouchers.

2020 budget.

Asotin County Public Utility District

Time: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

Place: Asotin County PUD Office, 1500 Scenic Way, Clarkston

Agenda items:

City of Asotin operations agreement.

Resolution thanking an employee for years of service.

Manager and commissioner reports.

Nez Perce County Commission

Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday

Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston

Agenda items:

Consider authorizing certified unpaid homestead recoveries to be applied to 2019 real property tax — action item.

Second reading of an ordinance adopting and enacting new code, providing for the repeal of certain ordinances, providing a penalty for violations, providing for the manner of amending such code, and providing an effective date — action item.

Other commission agendas at the Brammer Building

Time: 9 a.m. Tuesday

Agenda items:

Road and Bridge Department update, including Pheasant Loop Road, Bear Creek Bridge, Clearwater hydraulic culvert and other issues.

Executive session for personnel.

Time: 2 p.m. Tuesday

Agenda items:

Weekly meeting with the prosecutor to discuss use of soccer fields on fairgrounds property and other issues.

Time: 1 p.m. Friday

Agenda items:

Discussion of what services Palouse Area Care and Transport emergency medical service can offer to the county and the airport.

Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission

Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday

Place: Bell Building, 215 D St., Lewiston

Agenda items:

Public hearing on an application for annexation for 2230 Powers Ave. and 3707 23rd St. — action item.

Initiation of zoning code amendment for the form- and impact-based zone, public art committee — action item.

Draft comprehensive plan airport chapter review — action item.

