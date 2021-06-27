Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday.
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin.
Agenda items:
Karst Riggers, building official, discuss burn ban with Noel Hardin, fire chief — action item.
Conditional-use permits, The Lamar Companies LLC, 1486 Maple St. and 1313 15th St. — action items.
Cynthia Tierney, community services director, Washington State Department of Social and Health Services county program agreement working advance long-term payable — action item.
Steve Becker, solid waste supervisor, solid waste services, amendment to professional services contract — action item.
Glenn Scharnhorst, road supervisor Grande Ronde Road BST Project, award recommendation.
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, borrow pit agreement — action items.
Kelly Ryan, juvenile services, Department of Children, Youth, and Families agreement on general terms and conditions — action item.
Chris Kemp, chief operating officer, warranty deed, Port of Clarkston — action item.
Appointing interim county engineer — action item.
Executive session for personnel.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St.
Agenda items:
Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board yearly renewal for Matt’s Grill & Lodge to sell spirits/beer/wine and restaurant service bar — action item.
Asotin Days Schedule.
Press release fireworks/Fourth of July celebrations.
Asotin-Anatone School Board
Time: 5 p.m. Monday.
Place: Asotin-Anatone High School Library, 215 Second St., Asotin.
Agenda items:
Budget workshop followed immediately by the regular board meeting.
Discuss and consider 2021-22 dairy bid — action item.
Review and approve student parking lot painting — action item.
Discuss the 2021-22 meat and produce bid — action item.
Second reading of updated policy changes — action items.
Clarkston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday.
Place: Via Zoom, us/j/91221814217, or at Clarkston School District Office, 1294 Chestnut St., Clarkston.
Agenda items:
Special school board budget hearing.
Consider adopting the proposed 2021-22 budget — action item.
Review and consider personnel changes — action items.
Discuss payables and spending authority — action items.
Review June 2021 enrollment — action item.
Review 2021-22 ESD101 Cooperative Summary Agreement — action item.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday.
Place: City Hall, 829 Fifth St.
Agenda items:
Special event permit, free fun day, Asotin County Republicans.
Special event permit, church in the park, First Church of God.
City of Clarkston easement renewal, Army Corps of Engineers.
Poplar Street stormwater bid award, Kellar Associates.
First readings of various code ordinances.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 11 a.m. Monday.
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St.
Agenda items:
Justice Services update, including detention; Juvenile Detention Center addition report; census; visitation; probation and clinical updates; transition plans and surplus; all groups back to in-person in August; trainings; and other administrative business.
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday.
Place: Brammer Building.
Agenda items:
Consider an agreement with Lewis County for housing detainees in the jail — action item.
Consider a contract with Summer Overberg for clinical services — action item.
Consider an agreement with HMH LLC — action item.
Consider a memorandum of understanding with the Lewiston School District for the Juvenile Detention Center — action item.
Consider a change order for the Juvenile Detention Center addition project — action item.
Time: 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Place: Brammer Building.
Agenda items:
Public hearing on a request by the R&L Keatts Family Trust to rezone approximately 100 acres on Thiessen Road from agricultural to agricultural residential.
Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Place: Brammer Building.
Agenda items:
Road and Bridge Department update, including 23rd Street; summer grade hardening; Waha Road grader parking; chip seal on Gifford/Reubens Road and Southwick Road; additional state funding; Hatwai Bypass water line; department updates; and other administrative issues.
Executive session for personnel.
Time: 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Place: Brammer Building.
Agenda items:
Sheriff’s office update, including possible grant for investigator position, clarification on a budget request, and other administrative issues.
Time: 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Place: Brammer Building.
Agenda items:
Weekly meeting with the prosecutor for a legal update on Cherrylane Bridge, discussion on testing for speciality courts, and other administrative issues.
Executive session for personnel.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 3 p.m. Monday.
Place: Bell Building, 215 D St.
Agenda items:
Budget work session to discuss strategic planning and council goals; wages and benefits; transportation and engineering; stormwater; utility funds update and rates; and sanitation.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday.
Place: Central Services Board Room, 3317 12th St., Lewiston.
Agenda items:
Consider low bids for 2021-22 food service products — action item.
Review and approve board member resignation — action item.
Review process to appoint one board member position.
Approve memorandum with Nez Perce County Juvenile Detention Center — action item.
Staff recommendations for the 2021-22 academic year — action items.
Conduct work session to review construction items for Lewiston High School and A. Neil DeAtley Career and Technical Education Center.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Monday.
Place: City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda items:
May financial report.
Association of Idaho Cities achievement award.
Consent agenda, including minutes, Community Park parking lot project amendment; and vouchers payable — action item.
Consider the first amendment to the agreement with IMCO General Construction for the water treatment plant retrofit — action item.
Consider a professional services agreement with Horrocks Engineers for construction contract administration on the Demolay Park trail project — action item.
First reading of an ordinance amending city code to fix the compensation of the mayor in the event the city reverts to a strong mayor form of government — action item.
Second and third readings of an ordinance to provide that the mayor shall be elected by a majority of votes cast in the event the city reverts to a strong mayor form of government — action item.
Port of Lewiston
Time: 6 p.m. Monday.
Place: Hells Canyon Grand Hotel, Port 2, 621 21st St., Lewiston.
Agenda items:
Special session of the Pioneer Ports for the Port of Lewiston Commission and staff to discuss issues and activities with the port commission and staff from the Port of Clarkston and the Port of Whitman County.