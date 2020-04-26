Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Place: 829 Fifth St., Clarkston
Adhering to the governor’s emergency proclamations regarding meetings, it will be held by telephone through Cisco WebEx. People can email saustin@clarkston-wa.com or call (509) 758-5541 by 5 p.m. Monday to request to join. There will be no public comment.
Agenda items:
Army Corps of Engineers greenbelt patrol contract.
FEMA assistance to firefighter grants — COVID-19.
Asotin-Anatone School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Meeting can be accessed online at https://zoom.us/j/2663991231.
Agenda items:
Discussion on transitional kindergarten for the 2020-21 school year — action item.
First reading on policy changes — action items.
Superintendent’s report.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston
(Virtual meeting: global.gotomeeting.com/join/7715265011 or call (872) 240-3212 access code 771-526-501.)
Agenda items:
Consider a bid for seal and fog coat projects — action item.
Consider a bid for magnesium chloride for the road department — action item.
Utility public hearing for Cherrylane Bridge.
Other commission meetings this week
Time: 11 a.m. Monday
(Virtual meeting: global.gotomeeting.com/join/779249717 or call (872) 240-3311 access code 779-249-717.)
Agenda items:
Justice Services update, including detention, probation, clinical and other business.
Time: 2 p.m. Tuesday
(Virtual meeting: global.gotomeeting.com/join/520115637 or call (669) 224-3412 access code 520-115-637.)
Agenda items:
Weekly meeting with the prosecutor to review plans for opening the county and other issues.
Executive session for pending litigation.
Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday
(Virtual meeting: global.gotomeeting.com/join/576365365 or call (408) 650-3123 access code 576-365-365.)
Agenda items:
Sheriff’s Office update, including budget discussion on vehicles and other issues.
Time: 1 p.m. Friday
(Virtual meeting: global.gotomeeting.com/join/908534413 or call (872) 240-3412 access code 908-534-413.)
Agenda items:
COVID-19 update and county operations, and other issues.
Lewiston City Council – Nez Perce County Commission joint meeting
Time: 4 p.m. Monday
Place: Virtual meeting on Zoom, details to be announced.
Agenda items:
COVID-19 update.
Transportation issues, including city limit lines in the road right of way, Gun Club Road, the Lewiston Area of City Impact, bridges, airport and public transit.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: City Library, 411 D St., Lewiston
(Virtual meeting. Citizen comments may be submitted by calling (208) 746-3676 and leaving a message.)
Agenda items:
Financial presentation.
Public hearing on allocating $146,317 from U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development block grant funding to prevent, prepare and respond to COVID-19.
Progress report on wastewater treatment plant improvements.
Update on preliminary work for the water treatment plant retrofit.
Consent agenda, including minutes; the block grant funding allocation; destruction of old police records; a contract award for slurry seal to Blackline Inc. of Vancouver, Wash., for $223,344; a contract award for seal and fog coat to Herco Inc. of Lewiston for $435,244; and vouchers payable — action item.
Tri-partnership addition final plat — action item.
Items removed from the consent agenda — action item.
Consider the reappointment of Jim Bennett to the airport authority board.
Executive session for pending litigation — action item.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Meeting is online at lewistonschools.webex.com.
Agenda items:
Review and consider resignation of board of director position — action item.
Review proposed revisions to rules and regulations to board policy.
Update on district’s Class of 2020 Parade of Graduates ceremony.
Review district’s delivery of remote learning during soft closure.
Lewiston High School and A. Neil DeAtley CTE Center update from construction management team.
Review follow-up report on organizational structure for district’s secondary students effective with 2020-21 school year.
Executive session per Idaho Code Section 74-206(1)(d).
Action to enter into the official board record appraised parcels of district-owned property — action item.