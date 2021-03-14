Asotin County Commission
Time: 5 p.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin, or www.co.asotin.wa.us
Agenda items:
Executive sessions for personnel and contract negotiations.
Mike White, Public Works director: Resolution for Quailwood Drive right of way vacation, Apply-A-Line LLC contract schedule B and Poe Asphalt Paving Inc. contract schedule D — action items.
Victoria Scalise, community services federal program manager: three action items, including a transportation grant application.
Resolution designating representation for Clarkston zoning application — action item.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., www.global.gotomeeting.com/join/168147717
or (224) 501-3412, access code 168-147-717
Agenda items:
Consider authorizing the sheriff to execute a memorandum of agreement with the Idaho State Police — action item.
Consider the disposition of surplus property — action item.
Consider authorizing the treasurer’s office to destroy old records — action item.
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
Place: Brammer Building, www.global.gotomeeting.com/join/872602997
or (646) 749-3122, access code 872-602-997
Agenda items:
Meeting with Planning and Building to consider taking jurisdiction of an appeal by Frary Kennel and other administrative issues.
Time: 11 a.m. Wednesday
Place: Brammer Building, www.global.gotomeeting.com/join/868366445
or (646) 749-3112, access code 868-366-445
Agenda items:
Meeting with the sheriff for discussions on waterways, crimes against children investigations and other administrative issues.
Time: 7:30 a.m. Thursday
Place: Brammer Building, www.global.gotomeeting.com/join/644519989 or (872) 240-3311, access code 644-519-989
Agenda items:
Emergency Communications Joint Powers Board meeting to review minutes, budget, receive a 911 coordinator report, elect officers, consider and decide on the 2021-22 budget committee, FCC rules and consider and decide the next steps toward consolidated dispatch.
Lewiston School Board special meeting
Time: 7:45 a.m. Tuesday
Place: Departing from Central Services Board Room, 3317 12th St.
Agenda item:
Conduct district facilities tour.
Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport Authority Board
Time: 3 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Conference room, airport operations building, 3632 Stearman St., Lewiston or www.vimeo.com/user135328561
Agenda items:
Change order for boarding area upgrade — action item.
Sunshine lease — action item.
Rate for south landside lease area — action item.
Work order amendment for runway rehabilitation — action item.