Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Link to listen in available at www.co.asotin.wa.us.
Phone in: (669) 900-6833; webinar ID is 863-2097-4898.
Agenda items:
Auditor Darla McKay, grant agreement with secretary of state.
Cynthia Tierney, community services director, DSHS working advance amendment.
Eric Boggan, Social Security Administration “Ticket to Work” program partnership agreement.
Dustin Johnson, public works director, amend agreement with Asotin County Conservation District, Wenatchee Bridge project agreement, County Road Administration Board funding contract.
Sheriff John Hilderbrand, contract for HIPPA compliance.
Clarkston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
To listen go online to https://zoom.us/j/284977286?pwd=OFVKSlF0Y3JSNm1iM3U0N2RjMldsQT09 or call (253) 215-8782 and enter the meeting ID 284977286.
Agenda items:
Graduation update.
Emergency waiver of school days and instructional hours — action item.
Emergency waiver of high school graduation credits — action item.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: global.gotomeeting.com/join/963129485, (646) 749-3112 access code 963-129-485.
Agenda items:
Consider adopting an earlier decision to approve a stormwater regulation waiver — action item.
Consider adopting an earlier decision to approve a waiver from the approved plat of Skyview estates phase 2 — action item.
Consider amending a resolution to correct an error — action item.
Consider authorizing a grant application for radio equipment — action item.
Consider a memorandum of agreement with the Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections to support clinical services in detention facilities — action item.
Other county commission meetings this week:
Time: 2 p.m. Tuesday
Place: global.gotomeeting.com/join/179012605, (646) 749-3122 access code 179-012-605.
Agenda items:
Meeting with the prosecutor to discuss ballot language for courthouse advisory vote, courthouse meetings and other issues.
Executive session for pending litigation.
Time: 11 a.m. Friday
Place: global.gotomeeting.com/join/835786357, (571) 317-3112 access code 835-786-357
Agenda items:
COVID-19 and county operations, other issues.
Budget hearings
Time: 9 a.m. Tuesday
Place: global.gotomeeting.com/join/475913101, (786) 535-3211 access code 475-913-101
Agenda items:
Planning and Zoning; auditor, county services and courts; coroner and fire; personnel; treasurer.
Time: 1 p.m. Wednesday
Place: global.gotomeeting.com/join/884139981, (224) 501-3412 access code 884-139-981
Agenda items:
Assessor; custodial and maintenance; prosecutor.
Time: 11:30 a.m. Thursday
Place: global.gotomeeting.com/join/713539957, (646) 749-3112 access code 713-539-957
Agenda items:
Computer services; commissioners; emergency management.
(Roads and weeds; waterways, sheriff and jail, county agent and court services will be covered in budget hearings next week.)
Lewiston City Council
Time: 3 p.m. Monday
Place: Virtual meeting, follow links to stream at cityoflewiston.org.
Agenda items:
Budget work session to discuss capital projects and rates for utility, sanitation, emergency medical and community development services.
Executive session for pending litigation — action item.
Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District
Time: 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday
Place: virtual and in-person meeting information at (208) 746-8235
Agenda items:
Treasurer’s report and approve payments to vendors.
Director and committee reports, including budget subcommittee.
District manager report.
Finance report, including second half of 2019 irrigation assessments due by 5 p.m. Wednesday and annual report on trust funds.
Utility easement vacation request for 1003 Richardson Ave. — action item.
Increase in daily electronic payment limit — action item.
Approve holiday office closures — action item.
Executive session for pending litigation.
Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority board
Time: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85366226451 or at (253) 215-8782.
Agenda items:
Airport director report on south side development, runway reconstruction project, preliminary 2021 budget, 2018 fiscal year audit.
Property lease with Redline Aviation — action item.
Adoption of personnel policy — action item.
Acceptance of CARES Act grant application — action item.
I-Wash lease termination — action item.
SkyWest lease and landing fees deferral agreement — action item.