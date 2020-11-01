Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: www.co.asotin.wa.us; phone in at (669) 900-6833, webinar ID 863 2097 4898.
Agenda items:
Jeff Weimer, stormwater coordinator, request to fill open position — action item.
Craig Miller, public works manager, Lower Evans Road, ML Albright contract — action item.
Miller, Asotin County Regional Landfill Cell E well drilling — action item.
Miller, Asotin County Regional Landfill easement with Port of Clarkston.
Karst Riggers, building official, short plat 20-25, for Erik and Lisa Adams, 744 24th Ave./Marina View Drive — action item.
Victoria Scalise, federal program manager, annual representation and certifications for ability one qualified NPA form — action item.
Mark Janowski, emergency management director, emergency management performance grant — action item.
Regence dental renewal — action item.
Request to continue delegation of authority for ag burn permitting — action item.
Executive session, personnel.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Brammer Building Conference Room, 1225 Idaho St.; livestream at global.gotomeeting.com/join/732505037 or (408) 650-3123 access code 732-505-037.
Agenda items:
Resolution adopting the findings of fact, conclusions of law and decision of an amendment to the Nez Perce County Comprehensive Plan CPA2020-1.
Resolution adopting the findings of fact, conclusions of law and decision of an application for a zone change (ZC2020-1).
Resolution to repeal and replace the consolidated fee schedule adopted via resolution No. 2019-10-151, instrument No. 870912.
Resolution declaring a sole source procurement for a 2017 Dodge Ram 4500 mechanic’s truck from Cobalt Truck Equipment in Nampa, Idaho.
Resolution authorizing an agreement accepting a State Homeland Security Program Grant Award of $63,249 for fiscal year 2020 from the Idaho Office of Emergency Management.
Resolution to approve and accept bids for the Peck Pre-Attack Project No. 1 and No. 2 hazardous fuel reduction contract.
First reading by title only of ordinance amending and enacting Section 112.20.040 in Title 112, Chapter 112.20 of the Nez Perce County code regarding standards governing conditional uses of commercial entertainment facilities in the Lewiston City Impact Area.
Other meetings
Time: 11 a.m. Friday
Place: Brammer Build-ing Conference Room, 1225 Idaho St.; livestream at global.gotomeeting.com/join/173354317 or (571) 317-3122 access code 173-354-317.
Agenda items:
COVID-19 update and county operations.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 3 p.m. Monday
Place: Lewiston City Library, second floor, 411 D St., or on the city’s Facebook page or website at cityoflewiston.org.
Agenda items:
Response to open meetings law complaints.
Collective bargaining agreement — Fraternal Order of Police: Consider approval of the agreement for the Fraternal Order of Police for Oct. 1, 2020, through Sept. 30, 2023 — action item.
Consider resolution declaring that an emergency exists and that the public interest and necessity demand the immediate expenditure of public money for the purchase of materials and services to repair or replace the pump, motor and/or other mechanical and electrical.
components for the city of Lewiston’s Well No. 1A — action item.
Work session items: salary survey, presentation by Michelle Winn, AmeriBen; civic theater, update with potential options; presentation and status update on the requirements of the stormwater permit; review and discussion of the stormwater ordinance/master plan; water treatment plant contract selection process update.
Executive session regarding hiring of a public officer and threatened litigation.