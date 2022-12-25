Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St.
Agenda:
Payroll check for Dec. 15 — $13,749.86 (including EFTs).
Expense checks for Dec. 27 (including EFTs).
Voids.
Consultant/contractor reports.
Council meeting dates and holidays for 2023.
Department reports.
Council communications.
Mayor’s report.
Second reading of ordinance vacating portions of Filmore Street.
Consideration of ordinance for snow removal policy.
Asotin County Cemetery District
Time: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday
Place: 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston
Agenda:
Voucher signing.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Place: City Hall, 829 Fifth St.
Agenda:
Second reading of 2023 sewer rates ordinance.
Second reading of 2023 sanitation rates ordinance.
Second reading of 2022 budget modification.
City sewer management agreement.
Extension agreement with Latah Sanitation.
FY 2022 STOP grant award.
Resolution for 2023 position allocation.
Resolution for nonrepresented salaries.
Valley Vision 2023 agreement
Asotin County Health District 2023 agreement
Contract for 2022 tourism services with Visit LC Valley.
Contract for 2023 tourism services with Rockin’ on the River.
Support services agreement for 2023 with Victim/Witness Services.
Agreement for janitorial services for 2023 at City Hall.
Agreement for janitorial services for 2023 at police department.
City attorney retainer agreement for 2023.
Indigent defense services contract for 2023.
Public defense contract for 2023.
Professional services contract for 2023 with The Wesley Group.
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Asotin County PUD Office, 1500 Scenic Way, Clarkston
Agenda:
Voucher and meeting minutes approval.
City of Clarkston sewer system operator agreement.
Commissioner and manager reports.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Thursday
Place: Main floor of the Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St.
Agenda:
Resolution to award a sole source provider procurement to Command Sourcing for the purchase of X-ray body scanner for the Nez Perce County Adult Detention Center — action item.
Appointment of Paul Boyd, Bob Carlton and Kim Cannon for additional four-year terms to the Nez Perce County Fair Board — action item.
Approval of Patty Weeks, Nez Perce County clerk/auditor to submit the fiscal year 2022 indigent defense expenditure report in compliance with Idaho code — action item.
Retainment of surplus money in the waterways fund from fiscal year 2022 for specific expenditures for a period ending in fiscal year 2025 — action item.
Approval of the annual road and street financial report prepared by the Nez Perce County Road Department and Auditor’s office — action item.
Sales agreement for the purchase of a 2022 Caterpillar CS10GC Roller from Western States Equipment Company — action item.
Discussion and clarification of winter maintenance on Deer Creek Road — action item.