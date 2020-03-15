Asotin County Commission

Time: 6:30 p.m. Monday

Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin

Agenda items:

Sigrid Gauger, community coordinator, Clarkston EPIC Coalition LC Valley Boys & Girls Club memorandum of understanding for Positive Action Program — action item.

Mark Janowski, emergency management coordinator, update on COVID-19.

Chuck Whitman, Veterans Advisory Committee, Veterans Advisory Board expenditure guidelines, revision No. 7 — action item.

School bus lease agreement with Asotin-Anatone School District — action item.

Corrections Officers Guild contract Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2020.

Discussion about postponing census kickoff event.

Nez Perce County Commission

Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday

Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston

Agenda items:

Consider authorizing mutual aid to Lewis County by providing first responders with masks for protection against the coronavirus — action item.

Consider a bid for crushing, hauling and stockpiling gravel — action item.

Other commission agendas at the Brammer Building

Time: 11 a.m. Tuesday

Agenda items:

Weekly meeting with the prosecutor to discuss a memorandum of understanding with Latah County, a railroad agreement regarding Cherrylane Bridge and other issues.

Executive session for personnel.

Time: 2 p.m. Tuesday

Agenda items:

Update with information technology, including public meeting streaming, remote employee access and other issues.

Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District

Time: 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday

Place: 1520 Powers Ave., Lewiston

Agenda items:

Reports.

Executive session.

Lewiston City Library Board of Trustees

Time: 5 p.m. Wednesday

Place: City Library, 411 D St., Lewiston

Agenda items:

Foundation report.

Presentation from Emily Sitz, Idaho Commission for Libraries consultant.

Review of correspondence and statistical report.

Financial report and approval of statement of expense — action item.

Art and Public Education committee reports.

Director’s report, including canopy project update, website update and other issues.

Consider implementing new 3D printing fees — action item.

First reading of a new collection development policy.

Damaged artwork — action item.

Request to the foundation for rooftop gallery funding — action item.

Draft procedures for reduced services phases.

