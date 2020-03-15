Asotin County Commission
Time: 6:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda items:
Sigrid Gauger, community coordinator, Clarkston EPIC Coalition LC Valley Boys & Girls Club memorandum of understanding for Positive Action Program — action item.
Mark Janowski, emergency management coordinator, update on COVID-19.
Chuck Whitman, Veterans Advisory Committee, Veterans Advisory Board expenditure guidelines, revision No. 7 — action item.
School bus lease agreement with Asotin-Anatone School District — action item.
Corrections Officers Guild contract Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2020.
Discussion about postponing census kickoff event.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Consider authorizing mutual aid to Lewis County by providing first responders with masks for protection against the coronavirus — action item.
Consider a bid for crushing, hauling and stockpiling gravel — action item.
Other commission agendas at the Brammer Building
Time: 11 a.m. Tuesday
Agenda items:
Weekly meeting with the prosecutor to discuss a memorandum of understanding with Latah County, a railroad agreement regarding Cherrylane Bridge and other issues.
Executive session for personnel.
Time: 2 p.m. Tuesday
Agenda items:
Update with information technology, including public meeting streaming, remote employee access and other issues.
Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District
Time: 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday
Place: 1520 Powers Ave., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Reports.
Executive session.
Lewiston City Library Board of Trustees
Time: 5 p.m. Wednesday
Place: City Library, 411 D St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Foundation report.
Presentation from Emily Sitz, Idaho Commission for Libraries consultant.
Review of correspondence and statistical report.
Financial report and approval of statement of expense — action item.
Art and Public Education committee reports.
Director’s report, including canopy project update, website update and other issues.
Consider implementing new 3D printing fees — action item.
First reading of a new collection development policy.
Damaged artwork — action item.
Request to the foundation for rooftop gallery funding — action item.
Draft procedures for reduced services phases.