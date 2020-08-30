Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Link on county’s website at www.co.asotin.wa.us.
Agenda items:
Kelly Ryan, juvenile court administrator, agreement between Nez Perce and Asotin counties for juvenile detention.
Jeff Weimer, regional stormwater coordinator, agreement between Palouse Conservation District and Asotin County.
Sydney Jackson, Court Appointed Special Advocates program coordinator, agreement between Washington state office of Courts in Asotin and Garfield counties and CASA.
Dawn Smith, director of Southeast Washington Economic Development Association, update on small business grants offered to businesses affected by coronavirus pandemic.
Michelle Peters, president of Visit Lewis Clark Valley, update on tourism.
Asotin County Little League lease renewal for Field of Dreams in Clarkston Heights.
Walt Olsen, interim county engineer, bridge load rating project consultant agreement, public works update.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 11 a.m. Monday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., livestream at global.gotomeeting.com/join/800643301 or (669) 224-3412 access code 800-643-301.
Agenda items:
Justice Services update, including detention, probation, clinical, pretrial and other business.
Executive session for personnel.
Other commission agendas
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., livestream at global.gotomeeting.com/join/403799893
or (571) 317-3122 access code 403-799-893.
Agenda items:
Consider accepting certain public rights-of-way from the Howard Estate — action item.
Consider adopting the findings of fact, conclusions of law and decision of an application for a waiver from the minimum lot size requirement — action item.
Consider approving a memorandum of agreement for the use of county property by Hells Canyon FC, a nonprofit corporation — action item.
Time: 2 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., livestream at global.gotomeeting.com/join/585363965
or (646) 749-3122 access code 585-363-965.
Agenda item:
Weekly meeting with the prosecutor for an intergovernmental cooperation agreement and other issues.
Executive session for pending litigation.
Time: 11 a.m. Thursday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., livestream at global.gotomeeting.com/join/543480893
or (224) 501-3412 access code 543-480-893.
Agenda items:
Public hearing on planning and zoning fees and road development fees.
Time: 11 a.m. Friday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., livestream at global.gotomeeting.com/join/779351165
or (224) 501-3412 access code 779-351-165.
Agenda items:
COVID-19 update and county operations, and other issues.
City of Lewiston and Fraternal Order of Police Lewis Clark Lodge 10
Time: 9 a.m. Thursday
Place: Police training center, 2419 16th Ave.
Agenda items:
Collective bargaining agreement negotiations.
Possible executive session to consider labor contract matters — action item.
Lewiston Code Board of Appeals
Time: 5 p.m. Thursday
Place: Bell Building, 215 D St.
Agenda items:
Present 2020 building code changes.
Approval to sign letter of support for building code adoption — action item.
Present 2020 fire code changes.
Approval to sign letter of support for fire code adoption — action item.
Old business.