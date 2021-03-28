Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin, or www.co.asotin.wa.us
Agenda items:
Snake River Road supplemental agreement No. 6 and multiple materials schedule F contract, Mike White, Public Works director — action items.
Spokane County/Asotin County 2019 fiscal year Homeland Security Grant Program amendment A, Mark Janowski, emergency services director — action item.
Discussion on allowing public comments.
Clarkston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: District office, 1294 Chestnut St., or www.zoom.us/j/91221814217
Agenda items:
Discuss and consider return to full-time, in-person learning, five days a week — action item.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 10 a.m. Monday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., www.global.gotomeeting.com/join/611225565 or (571) 317-3122, access code 611-225-565
Agenda item:
Board of equalization to consider and decide on an application for tax-exempt organizations for Lewis Clark Animal Shelter, Parcel Number RPL02100010020A, 3759 Airpointe Place, Lewiston.
Time: 11 a.m. Tuesday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., www.global.gotomeeting.com/join/795260157 or (312) 757-3121, access code 795-260-157
Agenda items:
Justice services update: Detention update, census, addition update, probation update, Leap Project, clinical update.
Time: 3 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., www.global.gotomeeting.com/join/185190077 or (571) 317-3122, access code 185-190-077
Agenda items:
Weekly meeting with the prosecutor: memorandum of agreement/memorandum of understanding, street lights; 2nd Amendment proclamation.
Time: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., www.global.gotomeeting.com/join/831582469 or (646) 749-3122, access code 831-582-469
Agenda item:
Consideration and discussion on appeal and request for special examination of a manufactured home as an accessory dwelling located at 2512 Grelle Ave., Lewiston. Olin Fast, appellant.