Asotin County Commission
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: On county website: www.co.asotin.wa.us, or phone: (669) 900-6833, webinar ID 863 2097 4898.
Agenda items:
Executive session.
Town hall meeting, Asotin County Rural Emergency Medical Service District No. 2.
Tammy Tenny, Superior Court administrator, request to fill open position — action item.
Craig Miller, Public Works project manager, Lower Evans Road, award contract — action item.
Karst Riggers, building official, conditional-use permit for Don Bushey, 2831 Scenic Hills Dr., and short plat, Erik and Lisa Adams, 744 24th Ave./Marina View Dr. — action items.
Jail update.
Lewiston City Library Board of Trustees
Time: 5 p.m. Thursday
Place: City Library, 411 D St., Zoom link available by request at (208) 798-2509 or balvino@cityoflewiston.org.
Agenda items:
Public comment and correspondence.
City council report.
Library foundation report.
Consent agenda, including minutes, statistical report and statement of expenses — action item.
Committee reports.
Director’s report, including year-end budget review, page hires, broadband toolkit grant, board member education and state statistical report project.
Ratification of all motions, seconds and votes by board member Danielle Hayes at the Aug. 19 and Sept. 16 meetings — action item.
Request for funds from the foundation for the rooftop project — action item.
Approval of moving funds from trust to capital cash accounts — action item.
Approval of rooftop construction project expenses — action item.
Capital improvement plan for 2021-25.
Items removed from the consent agenda.
Idaho Commission for Libraries best practices toolkit.
Executive session for personnel — action item.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 10 a.m. Monday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., livestream at global.gotomeeting.com/join/672384061 or (872) 240-3311 access code 672-384-061.
Agenda items:
Hazardous fuels treatment contract bid opening.
Time: 1 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Brammer Building, livestream at global.goto meeting.com/join/721781245 or (646) 749-3122 access code 721-781-245.
Agenda items:
Consider a memorandum of agreement with the Nez Perce Tribe — action item.
Consider providing the determination and disposition of surplus property — action item.
Consider authorizing the treasurer to add unpaid solid waste fees to customer tax bills for 2020 in addition to their 2021 solid waste fee — action item.
Consider approving the findings of fact, conclusions of law and decision for a change/increase in the planning and zoning fees for Nez Perce County — action item.
Consider a memorandum of agreement to support the Community Based Alternative Services Program and the Substance Use Disorder Services Program in juvenile detention facilities with the Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections — action item.
Time: 2 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Brammer Building, livestream at global.gotomeeting.com/join/819596925 or (312) 757-3121 access code 819-596-925.
Agenda items:
Weekly meeting with the prosecutor for emergency medical services and other issues.
Executive session for personnel and pending litigation — action item.
Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday
Place: Brammer Building, livestream at global.gotomeeting.com/join/550021565 or (646) 749-3122 access code 550-021-565.
Agenda items:
Road and Bridge Department update, including Southwick safety project, engineering presentation on transportation plan, Cherrylane Bridge, and department updates on equipment, status and annual safety/winter startup meeting on Nov. 9.
Time: 11 a.m. Friday
Place: Brammer Building, livestream at global.gotomeeting.com/join/180281829 or (312) 757-3121 access code 180-281-829.
Agenda items:
COVID-19 update and county operations, and other issues.
Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority board
Time: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Conference room, Airport Operations Building, 3632 Stearman St., Lewiston or by Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/89916675946.
Agenda items:
Update on capital projects.
Purchasing policy discussion.
Rates and fees policy discussion.
Minimum standards policy discussion.
Young Ideas sublease (action item).
Skywest lease (action item).
Airport board monthly stipend.
Airport director evaluation procedure (action item).
Executive session to communicate with legal counsel about pending or possible litigation.
Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District
Time: 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday
Place: 1520 Powers Ave.
Agenda items:
Board of Corrections business.
Treasurer’s report and payments to vendors — action item.
Director and committee reports.
Manager’s report.
Finance report, including irrigation billing and tax deeds.
Hereth Power Solutions bids — action item.
Meeting schedule for 2021 — action item.
Certificate of election to declare R.L. “Bob” Clark winner of Division 5 and Bob Hasenoehrl winner of Division 6 — action item.
Declare Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year holiday closures — action item.
Executive session for pending litigation — action item.