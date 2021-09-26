Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday.
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin, or online via county’s website.
Agenda items:
McKenzie Campbell, clerk, request to fill an open position.
Cynthia Tierney, community services director, amendment to Community Development Block Grant, community services 2021 electronic signatures policy.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St.
Agenda items:
Joann Miller, Asotin County Museum, discussion on city issues.
No bid on 130 Second St. property, former City Hall.
Countywide light detection and ranging FEMA grant.
Resolution on adopting shared leave policy.
Executive session on contracts.
Asotin-Anatone School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday.
Place: Asotin High School library, 215 Second St.
Agenda items:
Board representative appointments: WIAA representative and legislative representative.
Discussion and possible action on 2021-22 teachers teaching out of endorsement.
Discussion and possible action on highly capable plan.
Discussion and possible action on policy changes: disciplinary action and discharge, and procedure gifts and donations.
Clarkston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday.
Place: 1294 Chestnut St.
Agenda items:
Gifts to the district, including $3,200 to Clarkston High School math and science departments and $1,400 to Highland Elementary from Schweitzer Engineering Labs — action item.
Consideration of adult meal price increase — action item.
Consideration of teaching out of endorsement requests — action item.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday.
Place: Online via link from city clerk.
Agenda items:
Three letters of support for Port of Clarkston broadband expansion grant applications.
Asotin County Cemetery District
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Place: 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston.
Agenda items:
Signing of vouchers.
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Place: Asotin County PUD Office, 1500 Scenic Way, Clarkston.
Agenda items:
Resolution adopting redistricting plan.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Monday.
Place: City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda items:
Financial report.
Public hearing on a zoning map amendment regarding airport overlay zones.
Public hearing on the potential annexation of 40.5 acres owned by Seekins Property Holdings LLC at 159 American Way, comprehensive plan map amendment, zone change and related Area of City Impact map amendment.
Consent agenda, including minutes and vouchers payable — action item.
First reading of an ordinance to establish airport overlay zones — action item.
First reading of an ordinance to amend the zoning map — action item.
First reading of an ordinance to annex the Seekins property into the city limits — action item.
First reading of an ordinance to include the Seekins property in the heavy industrial zone — action item.
First reading of an ordinance to update the Area of City Impact map — action item.
Update on the former Emperor of India King Thai restaurant nuisance building and potential direction from the council — action item.
Discussion regarding the use of protective face coverings — action item.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: 3317 12th St.
Agenda items:
Hiring recommendation, certified staff — action item.
Update on student supports funded by ESSER III grant.
English language arts curriculum adoption process.
Behavior 101 training.
Student and staff trainings.
Professional development.
Consider approving addition to 2021-22 opening plan — action item.
Lewiston- Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority Board
Time: 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Place: 3632 Stearman St., Lewiston.
Agenda items:
Election of officers — action item.
Resolution accepting fiscal year 2020 financial statement audit — action item.
Review and accept hay and farm ground lease bid — action item.
Select vendor for five-year engineer and planning contracts — action item.
Approve T-O Engineers work order — action item.
Approve United Airlines terminal lease — action item.
Approve sublease agreement Richard Howe — action item.
Approve sublease agreement Scott Wohl — action item.
Approve sublease agreement Joe and Leslie Anderson — action item.
Executive session to consider preliminary negotiation involving matter of trade or commerce in which the governing body is in competition with governing bodies in other states or nation.
Return to open session, consider resolution to approve feasibility study regarding Hathaway Park potential development — action item.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 9-10:30 a.m. Friday.
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St.
Agenda items:
Fuel bid opening at 9 a.m., tire quote opening at 9:30 a.m., public hearing on an 8.9 percent increase to solid waste fees at 10 a.m., public hearing on new fee logging access permit at 10:30 a.m.
County Waterways Committee
Time: noon Tuesday.
Place: Brammer Building.
Agenda items:
Update on new sheriff’s boat, waterways update, Southway boat launch general discussion, repairs for Southway, Clearwater and Mann Lake docks, review of budget and other administrative issues.