Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda items:
Gloria Hancock, financial analyst, resolution declaring county property as surplus, resolution establishing vehicle rental rates and shop rates for 2020, request authorization to purchase vehicle for community services.
Dustin Johnson, public works director, local agency federal aid project prospectus, Southway Bridge pavement rehabilitation.
Chris Kemp, chief operating officer, resolution authorizing temporary load to county fair fund.
Executive session on contract negotiations.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St., Asotin
Agenda items:
Choose mayor pro-tem and council committees.
Street project updates.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 829 Fifth St., Clarkston
Agenda items:
Permit renewal application review.
Contract for tourism service with Visit LC Valley.
Appointment of standing committees and outside organization representatives.
Wastewater treatment plant update consultant selection discussion.
Asotin County Cemetery District No. 1
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
Place: 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston
Agenda items:
Project updates.
Voucher signing.
Welcome Steve Burns to the cemetery board.
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Asotin County PUD Office, 1500 Scenic Way, Clarkston
Agenda items:
Voucher and meeting minutes approval.
Award surplus generator bid.
Manager and commissioner reports.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Consider an agreement with the police union — action item.
Consider supporting the District 2 Interoperable Governance Board to move forward with efforts to establish a solution for the development of regional broadband — action item.
Consider several retail alcohol beverage licenses — action item.
Don Jenkins from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game to discuss a land change proposal and other matters.
Sine die 2019 elected officials session and open 2020 session.
Other commission agendas at the Brammer Building
Time: 2 p.m. Tuesday
Agenda items:
Weekly meeting with the prosecutor to discuss planning and building violations and other issues.
Time: 10 a.m. Wednesday
Agenda items:
Meeting with Planning and Building to discuss levee certification, conservation subdivisions, fee schedule and other issues.
Time: 2 p.m. Wednesday
Agenda items:
Emergency Management update, including discussion on upcoming trainings, reimbursement from state for past training, update on barrels of fluid and other issues.
Executive session for personnel — action item.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 3 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 1134 F St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Northeast Crossing Addition Phase IIIA final plat final approval — action item.
Consider renewals of several alcohol beverage licenses — action item.
Lewis Clark Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization policy board update.
Discussion of amendments to city code regarding the Economic and Community Development Incentive Program.
Update on library rooftop gallery project.
Council assignments to advisory boards/commissions and various organizations.
Executive session to discuss acquisition of property — action item.
Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority Board
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: 3632 Stearman St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Airport manager report: update on paid parking.
Review social media policy draft.
Resolution to reinstate Friends of the Airport — action item.
Resolution to amend rate and fee policy — action item.
Executive sessions to consider hiring a public officer and to communicate with legal counsel.
Selection of airport manager and vote to authorize job offer and approve terms of offer — action item.
Board may take action that is determined to be necessary following its adjournment from executive session — action item.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: District Office, 3317 12th St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Consider accepting low bids for purchase of construction equipment for career technical education — action item.
Elect president and vice president of the board; appoint clerk and clerk pro tempore — action item.
Consider authorizing one formal bid for purchase of precision machining equipment for career technical education — action item.
Consider authorizing three requests for proposals for purchase of wireless equipment for district middle schools and new Lewiston High School — action item.
Consider authorizing three requests for proposals for purchase of switching equipment for district middle schools and new Lewiston High School — action item.
Consider authorizing one request for proposals for uninterruptible power supplies for new Lewiston High School — action item.
Consider adopting 2020-21 school calendar — action item.
Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District
Time: 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday
Place: 1522 Powers Ave., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Treasurer’s report and payments to vendors — action item.
Director and committee reports.
District manager report.
Finance report.
Consider a resolution regarding the district policies and procedures manual for federal and state grants — action item.
Consider replacement vehicle purchases — action item.
Executive session for pending litigation.
Lewiston Urban Renewal Agency
Time: noon Tuesday
Place: City Hall, 1134 F St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Election of chair and vice chair — action item.
Consent agenda, including minutes and invoices — action item.
Status of downtown district and bond — action item.
Lewiston City Library Board of Trustees
Time: 5 p.m. Wednesday
Place: 411 D St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Foundation report.
Review correspondence and statistical report.
Financial report and statement of expense — action item.
Art and Public Education committee reports.
Director’s report, including rooftop project, 3D printing fee public hearing process, strategic plan progress and modifications, and other matters.
Canopy repair — action item.
Second reading of volunteer policy.
Fine Free public information update.
Idaho Commission for Libraries annual statistical report.
First reading of Makery policy.
Executive session to discuss evaluation of a public employee — action item.
City of Lewiston and the Fraternal Order of Police Lewis Clark Lodge 10
Time: 3 p.m. Thursday
Place: City Hall, 1134 F St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Collective bargaining agreement negotiations.
Possible executive session to consider labor contract matters — action item.
Central Orchards Sewer District
Time: 6 p.m. Thursday
Place: 1522 Powers Ave., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Update, discussion and consideration of Northeast Crossing Phase IIIA — action item.
Patron input, staff report, attorney’s report.
Payment of bills and approval of financial report — action item.
Agenda topics — action item.