Nez Perce County Commission

Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday

Place: Main Floor Brammer Building conference room, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston.

Agenda:

Consideration of a waiver of the Administrative Land Division requirements for property located at 31388 Thiessen Road – action item.

Consideration of contract amendment to the Delta Dental of Idaho contract with Nez Perce County – action item.

Consideration of resolution declaring Nez Perce County’s support in keeping the lower Snake River dams – action item.

Consideration of resolution approving agreement between Nez Perce County and J-U-B Engineers Inc. – action item.

Consideration of approving a formal MOU agreement with the Independent School District No. 1 and Nez Perce County for the Nez Perce County Juvenile Detention Center – action item.

Other meetings on second floor of Brammer Building

Time: 3 p.m. Monday

Agenda:

31308 Paradise Lane – a request to change the zoning of approximately 0.6 acres of a 2.2-acre parcel from Agricultural Residential (AR) to Rural Residential (RR). The Planning and Zoning Commission recommends approval – action item.

Time: 10 a.m. Wednesday

Agenda:

31480 Granny Springs Lane – a request to waive the requirement that a survey of all subject properties be completed and that a new metes and bounds legal description be created for the remainder parcel – action item.

Time: 3 p.m. Thursday

Agenda:

Canvassing of election results of Tuesday.

Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District

Time: 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday

Place: 1522 Powers Ave., Lewiston.

Agenda:

Treasurer’s report and approve payment to vendors for the month of April.

Director’s and committee reports.

District manager report.

Irrigation update.

Capital project.

O&M updates.

Various updates.

Finance report.

Budget committee meeting.

Second half of 2021 irrigation assessments due by 5 p.m. June 20.

United Status Bureau of Reclamation consultation – action item,

Consider Fiscal Year 2022-23 fuel bid – action item.

Consider Fiscal Year 2022-23 bedding sand bid – action item.

Consider Fiscal Year 2022-23 crushed rock bid – action item.

Consider adoption of labor contracts – action item.

IWUA law seminar June 6-7 – action item.

Declare July 1, 2022, as the board-appointed holiday, July 4, 2022, as Independence Day, and Sept. 5, 2022, as Labor Day in which the LOID facilities will be closed – action item.

Water users comments.

Executive session.

Asotin County Commission

Time: 6:30 p.m. Monday

Place: Asotin County Fire District auditorium, 2377 Appleside Blvd., Clarkston

Agenda:

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife presentation on area elk population.

Urban Renewal Agency Board

Time: noon Tuesday

Place: City Hall conference room, 1134 F St., Lewiston

Agenda:

Citizen comments.

Approval of invoices, JBD, $1,785 – action item.

Approval of invoices, Elam & Burke, $3,275 – action item.

Approval of invoices, Presnell Gage, $4,200 – action item.

Reimbursement to city of Lewiston for up to $200 to advertise board openings on Facebook – action item.

Approval of invoices, Lewiston Tribune – action item.

Amendment of bylaws – action item.

Discussion of Bryden Avenue MOU with LOID.

Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority Board

Time: 3 p.m. Tuesday

Place: Boardroom of the airport administration building, 3632 Stearman St., Lewiston.

Agenda:

Approve monthly financials reports for April 2022.

Discussion of grass landing strip.

Consideration of Idaho Department of Lands lease – action item.

Consideration of approval of work order – action item.

Consideration of approval of Debco notice of award and contractor agreement – action item.

Consideration of approval of tower improvements reimbursable agreement amendment 2 – action item.

Consideration of approval of south taxilanes utility contracts with Avista – action item.

Consideration of resolution in support of keeping the lower Snake River dams – action item.

Discussion of capital improvement plan.

Nez Perce County Planning and Zoning Commission

Time: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Place: Brammer Building Conference Room, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston.

Agenda:

Work session

Discuss a potential Comprehensive Plan amendment south of Tammany Creek Road.

Open discussion for any P&Z questions, comments or concerns.

Lewiston School District negotiations sessions

Time: 4 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday

Place: Central Services Curriculum Resource Center, 3317 12th St., Lewiston.

Agenda:

Negotiations with the Lewiston Education Association for the 2022-23 contract year.

Lewiston City Library Board of Trustees

Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday

Place: Community Room, second floor of Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.

Agenda:

City of Lewiston council report.

Library Foundation report.

Review of statistical report – action item.

Approval of statement of expenses – action item.

Election of officers – action item.

Committee reports.

Director’s report.

Appointment of adult & outreach services librarian.

Introduction of staff members.

Outreach vehicle update.

FY 2023 budget review.

Items moved from consent agenda – action item.

Recycling/

Library Board of Trustees candidate discussion.

