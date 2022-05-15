Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Main Floor Brammer Building conference room, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Consideration of a waiver of the Administrative Land Division requirements for property located at 31388 Thiessen Road – action item.
Consideration of contract amendment to the Delta Dental of Idaho contract with Nez Perce County – action item.
Consideration of resolution declaring Nez Perce County’s support in keeping the lower Snake River dams – action item.
Consideration of resolution approving agreement between Nez Perce County and J-U-B Engineers Inc. – action item.
Consideration of approving a formal MOU agreement with the Independent School District No. 1 and Nez Perce County for the Nez Perce County Juvenile Detention Center – action item.
Other meetings on second floor of Brammer Building
Time: 3 p.m. Monday
Agenda:
31308 Paradise Lane – a request to change the zoning of approximately 0.6 acres of a 2.2-acre parcel from Agricultural Residential (AR) to Rural Residential (RR). The Planning and Zoning Commission recommends approval – action item.
Time: 10 a.m. Wednesday
Agenda:
31480 Granny Springs Lane – a request to waive the requirement that a survey of all subject properties be completed and that a new metes and bounds legal description be created for the remainder parcel – action item.
Time: 3 p.m. Thursday
Agenda:
Canvassing of election results of Tuesday.
Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District
Time: 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday
Place: 1522 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Treasurer’s report and approve payment to vendors for the month of April.
Director’s and committee reports.
District manager report.
Irrigation update.
Capital project.
O&M updates.
Various updates.
Finance report.
Budget committee meeting.
Second half of 2021 irrigation assessments due by 5 p.m. June 20.
United Status Bureau of Reclamation consultation – action item,
Consider Fiscal Year 2022-23 fuel bid – action item.
Consider Fiscal Year 2022-23 bedding sand bid – action item.
Consider Fiscal Year 2022-23 crushed rock bid – action item.
Consider adoption of labor contracts – action item.
IWUA law seminar June 6-7 – action item.
Declare July 1, 2022, as the board-appointed holiday, July 4, 2022, as Independence Day, and Sept. 5, 2022, as Labor Day in which the LOID facilities will be closed – action item.
Water users comments.
Executive session.
Asotin County Commission
Time: 6:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Asotin County Fire District auditorium, 2377 Appleside Blvd., Clarkston
Agenda:
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife presentation on area elk population.
Urban Renewal Agency Board
Time: noon Tuesday
Place: City Hall conference room, 1134 F St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Citizen comments.
Approval of invoices, JBD, $1,785 – action item.
Approval of invoices, Elam & Burke, $3,275 – action item.
Approval of invoices, Presnell Gage, $4,200 – action item.
Reimbursement to city of Lewiston for up to $200 to advertise board openings on Facebook – action item.
Approval of invoices, Lewiston Tribune – action item.
Amendment of bylaws – action item.
Discussion of Bryden Avenue MOU with LOID.
Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority Board
Time: 3 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Boardroom of the airport administration building, 3632 Stearman St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Approve monthly financials reports for April 2022.
Discussion of grass landing strip.
Consideration of Idaho Department of Lands lease – action item.
Consideration of approval of work order – action item.
Consideration of approval of Debco notice of award and contractor agreement – action item.
Consideration of approval of tower improvements reimbursable agreement amendment 2 – action item.
Consideration of approval of south taxilanes utility contracts with Avista – action item.
Consideration of resolution in support of keeping the lower Snake River dams – action item.
Discussion of capital improvement plan.
Nez Perce County Planning and Zoning Commission
Time: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Brammer Building Conference Room, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Work session
Discuss a potential Comprehensive Plan amendment south of Tammany Creek Road.
Open discussion for any P&Z questions, comments or concerns.
Lewiston School District negotiations sessions
Time: 4 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday
Place: Central Services Curriculum Resource Center, 3317 12th St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Negotiations with the Lewiston Education Association for the 2022-23 contract year.
Lewiston City Library Board of Trustees
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Community Room, second floor of Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda:
City of Lewiston council report.
Library Foundation report.
Review of statistical report – action item.
Approval of statement of expenses – action item.
Election of officers – action item.
Committee reports.
Director’s report.
Appointment of adult & outreach services librarian.
Introduction of staff members.
Outreach vehicle update.
FY 2023 budget review.
Items moved from consent agenda – action item.
Recycling/
Library Board of Trustees candidate discussion.