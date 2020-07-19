Clarkston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Clarkston High School Auditorium, 401 Chestnut St.; limited seating available, masks required and social distancing rules apply. Zoom attendance available, with details available at csdk12.org.
Agenda items:
Work session to discuss fall reopening plans.
Asotin County Commission
Time: 6:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Online access via county website.
Agenda items:
Public hearing on rural emergency medical services district.
Darla McKay, auditor, salary commission appointment.
Darren Benefield, information systems administrator, structured network contract.
John Hilderbrand, sheriff, registered sex offender address verification grant program.
Steve Becker, landfill supervisor, amendment to consult contract for solid waste services.
Executive session on contract negotiations.
Asotin County Planning Commission
Time: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Online access on county website under building and planning.
Agenda items:
Variance permit for Daniel Ransom, 2422 12th Ave., Clarkston
Conditional-use permit for Lorna Campbell, 1540 Dustan Loop, Clarkston.
Planned Unit Development for Grace Legacy, LLC, 1700 block of Fourth Avenue, Clarkston.
Joint Lewiston City Council, Nez Perce County Commissioners special meeting
Time: 3 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Zoom meeting at https://zoom.us/j/98011181719?pwd=SndoM1FmZGVNVldNTXJ3Ti9nNlNoUT09, meeting ID 980 1118 1719, password 625141.
Agenda items:
Public Health – Idaho North Central District update, Director of Public Health Carol Moerhle.
Courthouse/Lewiston Police Department discussion.
Nez Perce County Commissioners
This week’s meetings
Time: 2 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Livestream at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/378622677, or call (872) 240-3412, access code 378-622-677.
Agenda items:
Weekly meeting with prosecutor:
County guidelines/COVID 19/travel.
Discussion on proposal from Lewiston Fire Department Chief Travis Myklebust.
Executive session, pending litigation.
Time: 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Place: Livestream at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/845291685, or call (224) 501-3412, access code 845-291-685.
Agenda items:
Sheriff’s office update.
Vehicle update.
Executive session, personnel.
Time: 11 a.m. Thursday.
Place: Livestream at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/972650501, or call (646) 749-3112, access code 972-650-501.
Agenda items:
Budget work session.
Time: 1 p.m. Thursday.
Place: Livestream at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/812127317, or call (872) 240-3212, access code 812-127-317.
Agenda items:
Fraternal Order of Police negotiations.
Time: 2 p.m. Thursday.
Place: Livestream at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/555372501, or call (408) 650-3123, access code 555-372-501.
Agenda items:
Service Employees International Union negotiations.
Time: 11 a.m. Friday.
Place: Livestream at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/777813197, or call (646) 749-3122, access code 777-813-197.
Agenda items:
COVID-19 update and county operations.
Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority Board
Time: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Place: Airport Operations Building conference room at 3632 Stearman St. in Lewiston or via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82449321757.
Agenda items:
Review bids and award grading project — action item.
Consider proposal purchase paint striper — action item.
Discussion of Stout Flying Service lease default — action item.
Executive session for pending litigation with possible action afterward.
Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Place: Zoom meeting and Lewiston City Hall back conference room, 1134 F. St.
Agenda items:
Consider approval for rezoning a parcel of land located adjacent to the east side of 1101 Snake River Avenue from Normal Hill South Zoning District to Light Industrial Zoning District — action item.
Consider approval to allow fuel sales and to waive a development standard for maximum allowable driveway approach width and to waive a development standard for the amount of parking located in front of the primary building in the Bryden Avenue Special Planning Area A Zoning District — action item.
Work session training regarding commission role in land-use application and planning and zoning functions, public hearings and reasoned statements of relevant criteria and standards.