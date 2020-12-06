Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Online access available at www.co.asotin.wa.us; phone in at (669) 900-6833, webinar ID 863 2097 4898.
Agenda items:
Eric Boggan, vocational program manager, update on “Ticket to Work” program.
Public hearing on 2020 budget amendments, public comments accepted via email through noon on Friday.
Public hearing on 2021 budget, public comments can be made by contacting (509) 243-2060 for email and mail options.
John Hilderbrand, sheriff, addendum to inmate telephone agreement.
Appointment letters for Veterans Advisory Board and Asotin County Library Board of Trustees.
Walt Olsen, interim county engineer, public works update.
Port of Clarkston
Time: 4 p.m. Monday
Place: Port of Clarkston office, 849 Port Way in Clarkston or by calling (712) 775-7031 and using access code 796442#.
Agenda items:
Discussion of termination of tenancy for 1397 Port Drive.
Update on assistance for forming a broadband action team in cooperation with the Asotin County Library.
Report on economic impact study.
Executive session for property disposition.
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
Place: Access available via teleconference: call-in number (509) 254-2808; access code 7581010.
Agenda Items:
Voucher and meeting minutes approval.
Resolution adopting 2021 budget.
Resolutions adopting water and sewer rates.
Resolution authorizing property purchase.
Resolution adopting board governance policy.
Resolution setting manager’s annual salary.
Executive session for employee performance review.
Commissioner and manager reports.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/714591341 or (872) 240-3311 access code 714-591-341.
Agenda items:
Consider authorizing the interim director of emergency management to enter into an agreement with Docusign Inc. — action item.
Consider an agreement for construction and materials testing and inspection services with Allwest Testing and Engineering Inc. — action item.
Consider the retainment of surplus money in the Waterways Fund from fiscal year 2020 for specific expenditures over the period to end in fiscal year 2023 — action item.
Consider the purchase of two Kenworth dump trucks from Kenworth Sales Company for the Road and Bridge Department — action item.
Consider approving the county transportation plan — action item.
Third reading for consideration and adoption of an ordinance regarding standards governing conditional uses of commercial entertainment facilities in the Lewiston Area of City Impact — action item.
Time: 2 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/693318205 or (571) 317-3122 access code 693-318-205.
Agenda items:
Discussion on incomplete improvements required by the subdivision agreement between the developer of the Pheasant Trail Estates second addition and the county that includes, but may not be limited to, stormwater basins.
Time: 11 a.m. Friday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/356205053 or (224) 501-3412 access code 356-205-
Agenda items:
COVID-19 update and county operations.
Other issues.
Time: 7:30 a.m. Thursday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St. online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/519326413 or (646) 749-3122 access code 519-326-413.
Agenda items:
Emergency Communications Joint Powers Board meeting, including 911 coordinator report; cybersecurity update; grants; budget; consideration and decision on cybersecurity hardware and next steps toward consolidated dispatch; member comments; and citizen comments.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 3 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 1134 F St., online at cityoflewiston.org.
Agenda items:
Discussion and consideration of a recommendation regarding the Central Orchards Sewer District — action item.
Salary survey presentation.
Discussion on basic service and recommendations regarding consolidation of city sanitation contracts.
Discussion of the Bryden Canyon Golf Course contract.
Review of proposed changes to historic district codes.
Discussion regarding the potential purchase of Army Corps of Engineers and railroad property near the water treatment plant.
Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: City Library, 411 D St., online at cityoflewiston.org
Agenda items:
Approval of written decision to deny zone change request for 3215 Echo Hills Drive — action item.
Public hearing on an application by Tiffany Gilmore for a conditional-use permit to allow a day care center at her home at 3104 Meadowlark Drive — action item.
Public hearing on applications by DK Holdings LLC to annex land into the city — action item.
Public hearing on a proposal to amend city code regarding nonconforming property uses — action item.
Public hearing on a proposal to amend city code to remove certain development fees — action item.
Wheatland Fire Protection District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: 7301 Lapwai Road
Agenda items:
Treasurer’s report, budget and bills — action items.
Fireworks, flagpole, signage, 10-year strategic plan and annual dinner date — action items.
Fire chief’s report.
Lewiston Disability Advisory Commission
Time: noon Thursday
Place: City Hall, 1134 F St., online at cityoflewiston.org.
Agenda items:
Discussion of JUB Engineering feasibility study on the New Sixth Street stairs.
Commissioner comments.
Lewis-Clark Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization
Time: 4 p.m. Thursday
Place: Virtual meeting, invitation available via email at director@lewisclarkmpo.org.
Agenda items:
Invoices — action item.
Consideration of comments received and approval of the long range transportation plan update — action item.
Unified Planning Work Program amendment to assign $25,000 to the city of Lewiston transportation plan effort — action item.
Request from the city of Lewiston to include work tasks for completion of the transportation plan — action item.
Director comments.
Policy board member comments.
Lewiston Orchards Sewer District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Thursday
Place: Law Office Building, 1106 Idaho St., online at zoom.us/join, meeting ID 949 9882 8404, passcode BmWGM4.
Agenda items:
Public hearing on rate increase — action item.
Payment of bills — action item.
Circuit breaker program — action item.
Contract amendment with the city of Lewiston — action item.
Fiscal year 2019 lift station reconciliation — action item.
Point repair project — action item.
Lift station survey final payment and emergency generator — action item.
Cured-in-place pipe project for fiscal year 2021 — action item.
Central Orchards Sewer District
Time: 6 p.m. Thursday
Place: 1522 Powers Ave.
Agenda items:
Discussion and consideration of merchant processing agreement with First Data Merchant Services LLC and Wells Fargo Bank for processing bank card payments — action item.
Discussion and consideration of processing fees for all payments made to the district by bank card — action item
Discussion and consideration of purchase of impeller and other parts totaling $19,313.80 from Smith and Loveless for lift station E — action item.
Patron input.
Staff report.
Attorney’s report.
Payment of bills and financial report — action item.
Agenda topics — action item.