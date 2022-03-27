Asotin County Commission

Time: 9 a.m. Monday

Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin, or online via county’s website.

Agenda items:

Chris Kemp, court security equipment grant — action item

Jeff Wiemer, stormwater coordinator, request to fill open position — action item

Cynthia Tierney, community services director, Asotin County professional agreement with People First of Washington — action item

Daryl Schmirler, juvenile probation officer, SEEK grant — action item

Charles Eaton, Public Works director, Coleman Oil purchase agreement, designation county road project — action items

Extend junk ordinance comment period to March 30, 5 p.m. — action item

The Wesley Group contract for professional services — action item

Executive session — personnel

Asotin City Council

Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday

Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St.

Agenda items:

Approval recommendation for 1402 Fourth St. Short Plat

Consultant/contractor reports

Hired new deputy clerk, Jenny Teigen

Department reports

Committee/liaison reports

Mayor’s report

Resolutions, ordinances

Executive session

City of Lewiston

Time: 6 p.m. Monday

Place: Second floor of the Lewiston Library, 411 D St., Lewiston

Agenda items:

Public hearing on zoning code amendment regarding required traffic impact analysis in the Bryden Avenue Special Planning Area A to remove the reference to city manager and providing that the public works director may determine that the requirement for planter strips is unfeasible due to existing conditions.

Public hearing on a request to rezone 1.19 acres of land at 2435 Vineyard Ave. from medium density residential zone to planned unit development.

Irrevocable consent to annexation agreement between the city and Chad Walton for property at 3991 Lapwai Road – action item.

Consideration of change order No. 3 to the Stormwater Capital Master Plan & Utility Agreement between the city and Aspect Consulting – action item.

First reading of ordinance to rezone property from medium density residential to planned unit development. Approving the NAADI Healthcare Planned Unit Development Agreement between the city and NAADI Healthcare Lewiston LLC – action item.

Clarkston City Council

Time: 7 p.m. Monday

Place: Link provided by city clerk.

Agenda items:

Committee reports

Second Street overlay construction engineering

Safe Routes to School Grant applications

Professional service contract, CDBG Grant application

WWTP equipment service agreement

Nez Perce County Commission

Time: 9 a.m. Tuesday

Place: Second floor conference room of the Brammer Building at 1225 Idaho St. in Lewiston

Agenda:

Discussion of courthouse project.

Other meetings at second floor conference room of the Brammer Building

Time: 2 p.m. Tuesday

Agenda:

HFT bid opening.

Time: 2:30 p.m. Tuesday

Agenda:

Discussion of the Orofino to Grangeville broadband project.

Time: 2 p.m. Wednesday

Agenda:

Work session with county engineer.

