Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin, or online via county’s website.
Agenda items:
Chris Kemp, court security equipment grant — action item
Jeff Wiemer, stormwater coordinator, request to fill open position — action item
Cynthia Tierney, community services director, Asotin County professional agreement with People First of Washington — action item
Daryl Schmirler, juvenile probation officer, SEEK grant — action item
Charles Eaton, Public Works director, Coleman Oil purchase agreement, designation county road project — action items
Extend junk ordinance comment period to March 30, 5 p.m. — action item
The Wesley Group contract for professional services — action item
Executive session — personnel
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St.
Agenda items:
Approval recommendation for 1402 Fourth St. Short Plat
Consultant/contractor reports
Hired new deputy clerk, Jenny Teigen
Department reports
Committee/liaison reports
Mayor’s report
Resolutions, ordinances
Executive session
City of Lewiston
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Second floor of the Lewiston Library, 411 D St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Public hearing on zoning code amendment regarding required traffic impact analysis in the Bryden Avenue Special Planning Area A to remove the reference to city manager and providing that the public works director may determine that the requirement for planter strips is unfeasible due to existing conditions.
Public hearing on a request to rezone 1.19 acres of land at 2435 Vineyard Ave. from medium density residential zone to planned unit development.
Irrevocable consent to annexation agreement between the city and Chad Walton for property at 3991 Lapwai Road – action item.
Consideration of change order No. 3 to the Stormwater Capital Master Plan & Utility Agreement between the city and Aspect Consulting – action item.
First reading of ordinance to rezone property from medium density residential to planned unit development. Approving the NAADI Healthcare Planned Unit Development Agreement between the city and NAADI Healthcare Lewiston LLC – action item.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Place: Link provided by city clerk.
Agenda items:
Committee reports
Second Street overlay construction engineering
Safe Routes to School Grant applications
Professional service contract, CDBG Grant application
WWTP equipment service agreement
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Tuesday
Place: Second floor conference room of the Brammer Building at 1225 Idaho St. in Lewiston
Agenda:
Discussion of courthouse project.
Other meetings at second floor conference room of the Brammer Building
Time: 2 p.m. Tuesday
Agenda:
HFT bid opening.
Time: 2:30 p.m. Tuesday
Agenda:
Discussion of the Orofino to Grangeville broadband project.
Time: 2 p.m. Wednesday
Agenda:
Work session with county engineer.