Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. on Monday
Place: Online only. Link is available at www.co.asotin.us.
Citizens can phone in at (669) 900 6833; the webinar ID is 863 2097 4898.
Agenda items:
Executive session on personnel issues
Cynthia Tierney, community services director, community prevention and wellness initiative request for proposals.
Letter to Washington Fish and Wildlife supporting Columbia River Basin salmon management policy.
Multiple materials projects schedule contracts.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 3 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 1134 F St. (Virtual meeting: People can follow links at cityoflewiston.org to stream or call (208) 746-3676 to leave a citizen comment.)
Agenda items:
Update on accomplishments of the Youth Advisory Commission over the past year.
Review of a fire station study.
Presentation and discussion on the economic development impact of COVID-19.
Graduation parade update.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St. (Virtual meeting at global.gotomeeting.com/join/448883285 or (646) 749-3112 access code 448-883-285)
Agenda items:
Consider the purchase of two Dodge trucks from Rogers Motors for the Road and Bridge Department — action item.
Consider a contract with the Army Corps of Engineers for $9,738 — action item.
Consider a memorandum of agreement between the Idaho State Police and the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office — action item.
Other commission virtual meetings
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
Place: global.gotomeeting.com/join/950403965 or (408) 650-3123 access code 950-403-965
Agenda items:
Idaho Counties Risk Management Program review with Martin Insurance.
Time: 3 p.m. Thursday
Place: global.gotomeeting.com/join/452205781 or (224) 501-3412 access code 452-205-781
Agenda items:
Southway boat ramp work discussion.
Time: 1 p.m. Friday
Place: global.gotomeeting.com/join/924271933 or (571) 317-3122 access code 924-271-933
COVID-19 update and county operations.