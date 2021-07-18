Asotin County Commission
Time: 9:30 a.m. Monday.
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin. Also available online via a link on county website.
Agenda item:
Executive session – contract negotiations.
Asotin County Commission
Time: 6:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin. Also available online via a link on county website.
Agenda items:
Sheriff John Hilderbrand, request to fill open correctional officer position — action item.
Karst Riggers, building official, request for extension of conditional-use permit, Landfill Cell E Construction — action item.
Steve Becker, solid waste supervisor, Department of Ecology Solid Waste Management Committee litter cleanup program agreement — action item.
Chris Kemp, chief operating officer, Summer Experiences and Enrichment for Kids Fund contract — action item.
Cynthia Tierney, community services director, Mollie Mustoe, EPIC Coalition Community Coordinator — discussion; HCA Client Services Amendment for CPWI Prevention Services, amendment No. 4, DSHS County Program agreement amendment DDA County Services amendment No. 02 — action items.
Ted Sharpe, project manager, Herco Grande Ronde BST award contract — action item.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St.
Agenda items:
Resolution to accept and approve a solicitation/contract/order for commercial items for law enforcement patrol in the amount of $10,500.
Resolution approving an agreement for project management services for fire mitigation and hazardous fuel treatment projects.
Zone change resolution.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 5 p.m. Monday.
Place: Central Services office, 3317 12th St.
Agenda items:
Consider approving memorandum of understanding with Lewis-Clark State College — action item.
Review and confirm dates and times for board vacancy interviews.
Conduct board/superintendent annual retreat.
Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District
Time: 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday.
Place: 1522 Powers Ave.
Agenda items:
Minutes, treasurer report, payment to vendors, director report, manager report and finance report.
Irrigation restrictions — action item.
Howard estate domestic annexation request — action item.
Audit subcommittee 2021 — action item.
Executive session for pending litigation.
Lewiston Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority Board
Time: 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Place: Conference room, airport administration building, 3632 Stearman St., Lewiston.
Agenda items:
Adoption of expense for training and equipment for airport staff to man firetruck.
Fire station lease agreement with the city of Lewiston.
Discussion of the 2022 fiscal year budget and Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act money.
Lewiston City Library
Time: 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Place: City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda items:
Consent agenda, including minutes, statistical report and statement of expenses — action item.
Committee reports.
Director’s report, including staff member introduction; grants update; 2021 budget amendments; best practices; 2022 budget hearing dates; added holiday.
Library board candidate introductions.
Bylaw review — action item.
Personnel policy review — action item.
Executive session to consider new board member.
Library board candidate recommendation — action item.
Lewiston Disability Advisory Commission
Time: noon Thursday.
Place: 1134 F St., Lewiston.
Agenda items:
Review and approve a recommendation to City Council regarding funding for a warming shelter — action item.