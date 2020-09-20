Clarkston City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Members of the public can call (509) 758-5541 by 3 p.m. Monday to request to join.
Agenda items:
Executive session, pending litigation update, Todd Richardson/Kirk Ehlis. No action will be taken by the council at this meeting.
Asotin County Commission
Time: 6:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Online at www.co.asotin.wa.us.
Agenda items:
Washington State Department of Commerce Coronavirus Relief Fund amendment, Chris Kemp, chief operations officer — action item.
Amendment A, Southeast Washington Economic Development Association subrecipient agreement, Kemp — action item.
CivicPlus website redesign, Darren Benefield, information systems administrator — action item.
Goodwill Industries subcontractor agreement for Developmental Disabilities Administration employment services, Cynthia Tierney, community services director — action item.
COVID-19 reopening update from public health district, Brady Woodbury, health district administrator.
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
Place: By teleconference at (509) 254-2808, access code 7581010.
Agenda items:
Property acquisition discussion.
Residential development water system.
Commissioner and manager reports.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 5:15 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 1134 F St.
Agenda items:
Executive session to consider records exempt from disclosure and pending litigation, including a discussion regarding open meetings law complaints — action item.
Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority board
Time: 1 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Airport operations building conference room, 3632 Stearman St., Lewiston or by Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/81734388960.
Agenda action items:
Purchasing policy amendment.
Elect officers for fiscal year 2021.
Vote on purchase of terminal furniture.
Award contract for south hangar area infrastructure.
Approve letter to city of Lewiston about communication structure.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/915573245 or (224) 501-3412 access code 915-573-245.
Agenda items:
Road and Bridge Department update, including Southwick Road project, Webb Road phase 2, transportation plan and other issues.
Other commission agendas this week
Time: 11 a.m. Friday
Place: Brammer Building, online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/829708621 or (872) 240-3212 access code 829-708-621.
Agenda items:
COVID-19 update and county operations.
Other issues.
Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Lewiston City Library, 411 D St., livestream at cityoflewiston.org
Agenda items:
Initiation of zone change of approximately 114 acres in the central Lewiston Orchards to allow smaller lots in order to free up additional lands within the city for residential infill development — action item.
City of Lewiston and the Fraternal Order of Police
Time: 9 a.m. Thursday
Place: Police training center, 2419 16th Ave.
Agenda items:
Collective bargaining agreement negotiations.
Possible executive session to consider labor contract matters — action item.