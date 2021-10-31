Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday.
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin, or online via county’s website.
Agenda items:
Mark Janowski, emergency service director, emergency management performance grant agreement — action item.
Ted Sharpe, project manager, Evans Road overlay project contract — action item.
Karst Riggers, building official, permission to fill an open position — action item.
Jim Broemmeling, insurance broker, life insurance renewal discussion.
John Hilderbrand, sheriff, code enforcement update; permission to fill an open position — action item.
Executive session, personnel.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday.
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston.
Agenda items:
Consider the final decision on an application for a waiver from the requirements for a platted subdivision at Lapwai Road and Eagles Pointe Boulevard — action item.
Consider the final decision on an application for a waiver from the minimum lot size requirement at 34425 Maiden Lane in Lenore — action item.
Consider the final decision on an application for a waiver from the minimum standards for road width and easements for property on Wildlife Lane in Lapwai — action item.
Consider an award of $20,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act to the Lewis-Clark Valley Adult Resource Center to assist in the establishment of a warming shelter — action item.
Consider the contribution of $2.25 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to Hells Canyon Visitor Bureau, doing business as Visit Lewis Clark Valley, to aid in the planned expansion or upgrade of tourism, travel and hospitality facilities delayed due to the pandemic (United Airlines incentive) — action item.
Consider an increase in solid waste fees — action item.
Consider a Lexus Advance legal database subscription for the prosecutor’s office — action item.
Consider the disposition of surplus property — action item.
Other commission meetings at the Brammer Building:
Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Agenda items:
Road and Bridge Department update, including Tom Beall shoulder repair, engineering, 23rd Street update, Bedrock Creek Road, chip seal and grade hardening and other department updates and administrative issues.
Time: 1:30 Wednesday.
Agenda items:
Public meeting to consider a request by Brock Carlin to waive road development standards associated with a proposed five-lot administrative land division off Lonesome Hollow Lane in Lapwai.
Time: 10 a.m. Thursday.
Agenda items:
Canvas of Nov. 2 election results.
Time: 11 a.m. Thursday.
Agenda items:
Howard Estate road discussion.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 3 p.m. Monday.
Place: Bell Building, 215 D St.
Agenda items:
Fire station update.
Code updates, including dogs and inoperable vehicle storage.
Overview of class action lawsuit regarding opioids.
Urban forestry update.
Wastewater treatment plant update.
Overview of equity buy-in fee study.
Update on intersection of Thain Road and 10th Street.
Introduction of the draft water system facility planning study.
Update on the annual transportation capital improvement plan.
Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority Board
Time: 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Place: Airport Administration Building, conference room, 3632 Stearman St., Lewiston.
Agenda items:
Approve Taxiway F supplemental paving agreement for taxiway reconfiguration project — action item.
Approve Taxiline Q pavement expenditure — action item.
Nez Perce County Fair Board
Time: 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Place: 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston.
Agenda items:
Financial reports — action item.
Fair reports — action item.
Availability of vendor application — action item.
Review board member terms.
Consider maintenance shop project, RV grant and appointment of long-range goals committee — action item.
Executive session to consider the evaluation, dismissal or disciplining of, or to hear complaints or charges brought against a public officer, employee, staff member or individual agent.