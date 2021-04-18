Asotin County Commission
Time: 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin, or www.co.asotin.wa.us.
Agenda items:
Executive sessions for contract negotiations and litigation.
Stacy Grijalva, district court office manager, postage meter lease renewal — action item.
Shannon Grow, Lewis Clark Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization director, MPO update. Asotin County Fair Board reappointments — action item.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., global.gotomeeting.com/join/229077189 or (872) 240-3311, access code 229-077-189.
Agenda items:
Meeting with Planning and Building for Pheasant Trail Estates Second Addition, review draft agricultural building permit and affidavit, and other administrative issues.
Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., global.gotomeeting.com/join/277647629 or (408) 650-3123, access code 277-647-629
Agenda items:
Road and Bridge Department meeting to discuss drop inlet on Grelle Ave.; summer grade hardening and dust abatement; Rock Creek Road; chip seal; Waha Lake Road; department status updates and other administrative issues.
Executive session to discuss personnel — action item.
Time: 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., global.gotomeeting.com/join/669143781 or (646) 749-3122, access code 669-143-781
Agenda items:
Union negotiations with the Fraternal Order of Police.
Time: 2 p.m. Thursday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., global.gotomeeting.com/join/778809469 or (408) 650-3123, access code 778-809-469
Agenda items:
Meet and greet with new Blue Cross representative Jeff Jones.
Time: 3 p.m. Thursday.
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., global.gotomeeting.com/join/436893781 or (872) 240-3212, access code 436-893-781.
Agenda items:
Weekly meeting with the prosecutor to discuss street lights, Mental Health Awareness Week, the Metropolitan Planning Organization, and other administrative issues.
Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District
Time: 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday.
Place: 1520 Powers Ave., Zoom meeting invitation available by calling (208) 746-8235.
Agenda items:
Minutes, treasurer’s report, payment to vendors, director and committee reports, manager’s report and finance report.
Petition for domestic-only annexation at 2719 Powers Ave. — action item.
Executive session for pending litigation — action item.
Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority Board
Time: 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Place: Conference Room, 3632 Stearman St., Lewiston or at vimeo.com/user135328561.
Agenda items:
Decision on taxiway reconfiguration project grant application.
Discussion of airport authority board commissioner vacancy.
Lewiston Urban Renewal Agency
Time: 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Place: Bell Building, 215 D St., cityoflewiston.org.
Action items:
Notice of a possible quorum of agency board members at a special meeting of the Lewiston City Council.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Place: Bell Building, 215 D St., cityoflewiston.org.
Action items:
Review of construction standards, minimum lot size for septic systems within the Area of City Impact, stormwater requirements within the Area of City Impact, road widths and sidewalks at Skyview Estates.
Proposed change to census definition of Urban Zone Area — action item.
Lewiston City Library Board of Trustees
Time: 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Place: City Library, 411 D St., cityoflewiston.org.
Agenda items:
City council and library foundation reports.
Consent agenda, including minutes, statistical report and expenses — action item.
Art committee board liaison.
Director’s report, including staff member introduction, federal rescue act funding, mobile outreach services vehicle, budget, board member terms, building exterior, camera installation and best practices for advocacy and marketing.
Request funds from foundation for rooftop project — action item.
Approve moving funds from trust to cash accounts — action item.
Approval of rooftop construction expenses — action item.
Furnishings for rooftop purchase — action item.
Amendment to security camera policy — action item.
Space usage policy review.
Budget amendments and annual meeting agenda topics.