Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda items:
Public hearing on a community block development grant
Cynthia Tierney, community services director, grant grievance procedure, resolution with certifications of compliance for CBDG
Ed Holbert, code enforcement officer, abatement process
John Hilderbrand, sheriff, law enforcement mutual assistance compact with city of Moscow
Karst Riggers, county planner, conditional-use permit for Jared Lutes, 1819 Critchfield Road
Chris Kemp, chief operations officer, resolution on petty cash fund for emergency services
Peggy Hansford, fair board president, entertainment sponsor, rodeo announcer contract, rodeo judge contract, sheep contractor, rodeo timer
Executive session on contract negotiations
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St., Asotin
Agenda items:
Asotin Lions Club is asking for special occasion license at the Asotin Museum lot to sell beer, wine, and spirits during Asotin County Fair dates
Executive session on litigation
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 829 Fifth St., Clarkston
Agenda items:
Visit Lewis Clark Valley presentation by Michelle Peters
Ordinance on code enforcement officer, second reading
Special event street closure request from Alive after Five
Authorization for police vehicle purchase
Resolution on a sole-source forklift
Asotin County Cemetery District
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
Place: Vineland Cemetery office, 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston
Agenda items:
Policy update
Project updates
Signing of vouchers
Meeting times changed
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: PUD office, 1500 Scenic Way, Clarkston
Agenda items:
Voucher and meeting minutes approval
Award contract on water system capital improvement projects
Commissioner and manager reports
Port of Clarkston
Time:1 p.m. Thursday
Place: Port of Clarkston office, 849 Port Way, Clarkston
Agenda items:
Resolution adopting a determination of non significance-mitigated for auxiliary floating structure at 14th Street dock.
Update on nets at golf driving range.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Central Services board room, 3317 12th St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Recognition of Martha S. Baskin Outstanding Elementary Teacher award winner, teachers who received state honors, and musicians who took top honors at Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival.
Consider approval of early retirement incentive program payments for professional personnel — action item.
Consider declaration of surplus property and authorize method to clear items from inventory — action item.
Consider approval of Tammany High School Graduation ceremony for Class of 2020 — action item.
Consider authorization of bid for purchase of technology equipment — action item.
Consider authorization of bid for purchase of precision machining equipment for career technical education — action item.
Consider authorization of formal bid for purchase of welding equipment for career technical education — action item.
Review preliminary maintenance and/or construction projects for fiscal year 2021.
Consider resignations certified employees — action item.
Lewiston Urban Renewal Agency
Time: noon Tuesday
Place: City Hall, 1134 F St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Public hearing on the agency 2019 annual report.
Consider a resolution regarding staff support — action item.
Consent agenda, including minutes and invoices — action item.
Consider adoption of 2019 annual report.
Board member comments.
Staff comments on March 23 joint meeting with city and county officials regarding new county courthouse project, and a legislative update.
Port of Lewiston
Time: noon Wednesday
Place: Port office, 1626 Sixth Ave. N., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Vote authorizing port manager to sign a contract for a study of the impact and needs of the cruise boat industry being completed with the Port of Clarkston.
Consideration of possible uses of remaining property in the port’s Business and Technology Park.
Discussion of site survey of confluence waterfront site.
Lewiston Disability Advisory Commission
Time: noon Thursday
Place: City Hall, 1134 F St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Discussion of the Americans with Disabilities Act in Public Works.
Minutes — action item.
Discussion and completion of commission bylaws — action item.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: City Library, 411 D St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Consent agenda, including minutes; emergency medical services agreement with Medcor Inc. and Clearwater Paper; a two-lot subdivision at 415 Linden Drive; and vouchers payable — action item.
First reading of an ordinance amending city code regarding the Economic and Community Development Incentive Program — action item.
Second and third readings of an ordinance rezoning land from agricultural transitional to low-density residential, and adoption of the ordinance summary — action items.
Approval of the reasoned statement for a zone change on 2.39 acres of undeveloped land southeast of the intersection of Quail Run Drive and 16th Street — action item.
Consider an agreement with JUB Engineers for design of a new municipal well in the amount of $992,780 — action item.
Consider an agreement with JUB Engineers for design of a new municipal reservoir in the amount of $873,150 — action item.
Items removed from the consent agenda — action item.
Lewiston Orchards Sewer District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Thursday
Place: Law Office Building, 1106 Idaho St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Minutes — action item.
Payment of bills — action item.
Issue at 3333 Ninth St. — action item.
Resignation of board member — action item.
Department of Environmental Quality reporting.
Central Orchards Sewer District
Time: 6 p.m. Thursday
Place: 1522 Powers Ave., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Minutes — action item.
Discussion and consideration of a final contract for a sewer system financial plan and rate forecast with Financial Consulting Solutions Group Inc. — action item.
Discussion and consideration of the status of Northeast Crossing Phase IIIA sewer lines and lift station — action item.
Patron input.
Staff report.
Attorney’s report.
Payment of bills and financial report — action item.
Agenda topics — action item.
Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Bell Building, 215 D St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Minutes — action item.
Approval of the reasoned statement of relevant criteria and standards for a conditional use permit regarding a 0.7 acre parcel of undeveloped land in the low-density residential zone located 1,765 feet north of Preston Avenue and Nez Perce Grade intersection on the east side of Nez Perce Grade — action item.
Approval of the reasoned statement of relevant criteria and standards for a rezone of approximately 9.45 acres on the west side of Fourth Street south of Walker Field from planned unit development to low-density residential — action item.
Adoption of new bylaws — action item.
Work session on proactive versus reactive zoning.
Wheatland Fire Protection District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: 7301 Lapwai Road, Lewiston
Agenda items:
Minutes — action item.
Treasurer’s report, including current budget and payment of bills — action items.
Open house update.
Chief’s report.
Lewis-Clark Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Board
Time: 4 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Bell Building, 215 D St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Minutes — action item.
Review of agency policies.
Discuss a request from the city of Clarkston for additional funding for the Second Street/Diagonal/Bridge Street intersection.
Review a modification to the transportation improvement plan to add $656,000 in design funds to the Clearwater Memorial Bridge project.
Consider modification of the transportation improvement plan to add $63,000 in design funds to the Clarkston intersection project — action item.
Review long-range transportation plan.
Director’s report and general comments.
Budget report.
Nez Perce County Fair Board
Time: 6 p.m. Wednesday
Place: 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Minutes — action item.
Financial status and payables — action item.
Parking applications.
Review revised 2020 entertainment — action item.
Review fair theme logo.
Review updated event calendar.
Manager’s report.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Minutes — action item.
Consider a memorandum of understanding with the Idaho Department of Lands — action item.
Consider authorizing the treasurer’s office to destroy old records — action item.
Consider authorizing the sheriff to submit an equipment grant application to HERO K9 for a multi-threat vest — action item.
Consider authorizing the sheriff’s office to trade 21 firearms to Seekins Precision toward 20 .223 Wylde firearms — action item.
Other commission agendas at the Brammer Building
Time: 10 a.m. Monday
Agenda items:
Meeting with Planning and Building to discuss a subdivision waiver request for Skyview Estates Phase II and other issues.
Time: 2 p.m. Tuesday
Agenda items:
Weekly meeting with the prosecutor to discuss an Area of City Impact agreement with the city of Lewiston and other issues.
Executive session for personnel.
Time: 4 p.m. Wednesday
Agenda items:
Board of Community Guardians meeting, including minutes; update on certain individuals; death certificate; annual report; name badges, photo ID and letters for new board members; resignation of Karen Simmons; guardian workshop in April; annual report due March 21; and executive session to consider records exempt from disclosure.
Time: 8 a.m. Thursday
Agenda items:
Emergency Communications Joint Powers Board meeting, including minutes; regional fiber project; 911 plans and initiatives; fiscal year budget expenditures and revenues review.
Alertsense emergency notification system — action item.
Public sign-up — action item.
IPAWS — action item.
Budget committee agency requests and systems maintenance and upgrades — action items.
Latah County connections — action item.
Projects and grants for 911 — action item.
GIS — action item.
Fiber — action item.