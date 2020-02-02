Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda items:
Monte Fujishin, Pomeroy Ranger District, program update.
Dustin Johnson, public works director, 2020 road levy certification.
Executive sessions on contract negotiations, personnel issues and review of a county employee.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 3 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 1134 F St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Presentation on the cost of service, customer classification and rates for city utilities.
Review of the solid waste recycling contract and direction for renewal.
Review of the budget transfer ordinance for future consideration.
Discussion about upcoming community meetings scheduled for Feb. 20 and March 30.
Overview of the Environmental Impact Study Process for the Columbia River system to be released in late February.
Lewiston Historic Preservation Commission
Time: 10 a.m. Thursday
Place: Bell Building, 215 D St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Commission participation in the environmental review for the water treatment accessory building.
Sidewalk vaults outreach packet discussion.
Design guidelines and outreach feedback process — action item.
Commission bylaws — action item.
Historic district boundary increase newsletter — action item.
Lewiston Code Board of Appeals
Time: 5 p.m. Thursday
Place: Bell Building, 215 D St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Election of chair and vice chair for 2020 — action item.
Adoption of new bylaws — action item.
Termination of rules and regulations previously adopted on Feb. 11, 1993 — action item.
Review updated appeal application.
Fire code update to improve reporting.