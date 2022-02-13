Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin, or online via county’s website.
Agenda:
Resolution appointing new county engineer.
Fair board reappointments.
Public hearing on 2022 weed list. Comments accepted until noon on Friday via email at bocc@co.asotin.wa.us.
Three executive sessions on personnel.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St.
Agenda:
Old city hall, 130 Second St., has been sold. Final payment is on Feb. 20.
Wastewater treatment plant award for Bill Frye.
Update on deputy clerk applications.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 829 Fifth St. or online via link from city clerk.
Agenda:
Professional services agreement — CDBG grant, CEDA (Public Works)
Professional services agreement — Income survey, CEDA (Public Works)
2022 city safety program application — WSDOT (Public Works)
Lewiston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Central Services Board Room, 3317 12th St.
Agenda:
Golden Throne 2022 recognition
Consider accepting low qualifying bid for purchase of one new school bus — action item
Consider accepting low qualifying bid for completion of roofing project at Orchards Elementary School — action item
Review of Lewiston High School phase 2 construction of athletic venues
Clarkston School District
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: 1294 Chestnut St. or zoom https://zoom.us/j/91221814217
Agenda:
Bond discussion
Amended 2021-22 district calendar, snow day make up
Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority Board
Time: 3 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Airport Administration Building, 3632 Stearman St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Airport layout plan - action item
Amended 2021-2022 budget - action item
Grant application and sponsor certifications for south taxilane - action item
Lease option to purchase Hanger #N33, Mills Property Holding LLC - action item
Lewiston City Council administrative subcommittee
Time: 3:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: City Hall, 1134 F St.
Agenda:
Discussion regarding revisions to city code regarding administration.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 5:15 p.m. Monday
Place: City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda:
Executive session to consider the evaluation, dismissal or disciplining of, or to hear complaints or charges brought against, a public officer, employee, staff member or individual agent, or public school student, and to consider records that are exempt from disclosure.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda:
Quarterly financial report.
Consent agenda, including minutes, final plat for Valley Vista Heights block 17 and vouchers payable — action item.
Consider a professional services agreement with Horrocks Engineers for the 2022 downtown infrastructure repair and replacement program scoping study — action item.
Consider authorizing the destruction of old fire department records — action item.
Consider authorizing the destruction of certain human resources records — action item.
Consider the purchase of liquid deicer — action item.
Consider the purchase of used paver for $75,810 — action item.
Consider the purchase of 24 Motorola vehicle radios for $71,471 — action item.
Nez Perce County Fair Board
Time: 6 p.m. Wednesday
Place: 1229 Burrell Ave.
Agenda:
Financial reports — action item.
Improvement fund transfer — action item.
Contract amounts for sober grad night and fourth grade rendezvous — action item.
Vendor pass policy — action item.
Parking rates for 4-H RVs — action item.
Equipment surplus list — action item.
Board committees — action item.
Executive session for consideration and decision on employee pay — action item.
Lewiston City Library Board of Trustees
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda:
Council and foundation reports.
Consent agenda, including minutes, statistical report and statement of expenses — action item.
Committee reports.
Director’s report, including introduction of board candidate Josh Brown, public internet system hardware update, building update and staffing update.
Request for funds from foundation for rooftop project — action item.
Moving funds from trust to capital cash account — action item.
Rooftop construction project expenses — action item.
Security monitoring contracts — action item.
Best practices review.
Question and answer with Lewiston City Councilor Rick Tousley and Josh Brown.
Executive session to consider hiring a public employee — action item.
Recommendation to city council for board position — action item.
Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District
Time: 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday
Place: 1520 Powers Ave.
Agenda:
Treasurer’s report and payments to vendors.
Director and committee reports.
Manager report.
Finance report, including potential tax deed at 1018 Ripon Ave.
Consideration of continuing to accept domestic annexation requests — action item.
Well 4 refurbishment status — action item.
Domestic annexation on the 1800 block of Airway Avenue — action item.
Domestic annexation on the 3400 block of Clark Street — action item.
Sole source contract for Filtration Technology Inc. — action item.
District sign — action item.
Soldiers Meadow logging project — action item.
Executive session for property acquisition and pending litigation — action item.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 10 a.m. Monday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St.
Agenda:
Meeting with insurance broker Mike MacDowell.
Other commission meetings at the Brammer Building
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Agenda:
Public hearing regarding the vacation and abandonment of public rights of way.
Consider a state fire assistance grant application — action item.
Consider a professional services agreement with Presnell Gage — action item.
Consider authorizing the destruction of jury records — action item.
Consider authorizing the destruction of alcohol beverage license applications — action item.
Consider authorizing the destruction of election records — action item.
Consider accepting a bid for chip seal — action item.
Consider approving a stockpile lease — action item.
Consider approving the purchase of a 2022 Caterpillar D3 from Western States Equipment Company — action item.
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
Agenda:
Emergency Management meeting, including status, budget, projects, training and other administrative issues.
Time: 11 a.m. Wednesday
Agenda:
Sheriff’s office update, including emergency management, discussion on driver’s license building and the courthouse, and other administrative issues.
Time: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday
Agenda:
Meeting with Planning and Building for an enforcement update, Planning and Zoning update and other administrative issues.