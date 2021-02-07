Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Link to view online is on county’s website
Agenda items:
Washington State Patrol ACCESS user acknowledgement, city of Clarkston Police; WSP ACCESS user acknowledgement, city of Asotin Police; John Hilderbrand, Asotin County sheriff — action items.
Request to fill open office assistant position, Kelly Ryan, juvenile services director — action item.
Council engagement letter; resolution establishing capital construction fund for new jail; resolution establishing debt service funds for tax obligation for new jail; Chris Kemp, chief operating officer — action items.
Multiple materials projects bid award, Craig Miller, project manager — action item.
Resolution appointing Public Works director/county engineer — action item.
Committee reports.
Executive session, real estate.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St.
Agenda items:
City park playground equipment.
Committee reports.
Executive session on contracts.
Clarkston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Online access at zoom.us/j/91221814217 or by phone at (253) 215-8782
Meeting ID: 991221814217
Agenda items:
Valley Connections presentation from Kristin Kemak of the Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Asotin County Public Health COVID-19 update from Brady Woodbury and Dr. Bob Lutz.
Consent agenda including school board meeting minutes from Jan. 25, donations and gifts to the district — action item.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Place: Meeting participation is online only. Contact the city clerk at (509) 758-5541 for a link. Public comments can be submitted by email to saustin@clarkston-wa.com or via the city’s website by 5 p.m. on Monday.
Agenda items:
Contract for services — Port of Clarkston lodging tax.
Poplar Street stormwater scope of work.
Support letter for Gonzaga University climate change consortium.
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
By teleconference: Call-in number (509) 254-2808, access code 7581010
Agenda items:
Vouchers.
Commissioner and manager reports.
Asotin County Cemetery District
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
Place: Vineland Cemetery office, 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston
Agenda items:
Vouchers.
Project updates.
Port of Clarkston
Time: 1 p.m. Thursday
Place: Port of Clarkston office, 849 Port Way in Clarkston or by calling (712) 775-7031, and entering access code 796442#
Agenda items:
Discussion of actions taken by manager, including paying off debt to Asotin County for Turning Pointe Business Park, initiating communications in opposition to removal of four lower Snake River dams and seeking extension on United States Department of Agriculture grant for 14th Street auxiliary dock project to accommodate installation within the 2021-22 fish window.
Report on surveys for development of a parks and recreation plan.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 10 a.m. Monday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/648738581 or (571) 317-3122 access code 648-738-581
Agenda items:
Meeting with Planning and Building for a request to waive administrative land division process at 19795 Tammany Creek Road; discussion on agricultural buildings and actual use; and other administrative issues.
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/905214301 or (646) 749-3122 access code 905-214-301
Agenda items:
Consider authorizing the sheriff’s office to destroy records — action item.
Consider appointing Philip Stevens to the Waterways Committee — action item.
Consider authorizing the recorder’s office to destroy alcohol beverage license applications — action item.
Consider authorizing the recorder’s office to destroy jury records — action item.
Consider authorizing the interim emergency management director to apply for an amateur club or military recreation station license — action item.
Consider several requests for retail alcohol beverage licenses — action item.
Consider approving a change order request to the contract with CRC Design-Build Systems LLC for the Juvenile Detention Center addition — action item.
Consider authorizing the recorder’s office to destroy election records — action item.
Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/654348221 or (224) 501-3412 access code 654-348-221
Agenda items:
Road and Bridge Department update, including Cherrylane Bridge; Inland Telephone fiber installation; Gun Club Road Safety Audit; department status; Foresman Road; Mill Road gate 2; set date and time for informal meeting; and other administrative issues.
Time: 3 p.m. Thursday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/930433917 or (571) 317-3122 access code 930-433-917
Agenda items:
Weekly meeting with the prosecutor for follow-up on the Joint Powers Agreement meeting, 23rd Street improvements, approach permit fees, state energy code requirements and other administrative issues.
Executive session for personnel.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: City Library, 411 D St., online at cityoflewiston.org
Agenda items:
Public hearing on a request to annex land on Frontier Drive and assign a comprehensive plan land use designation of low density residential in the Northeast Crossing Planned Unit Development zoning district.
Consent agenda, including minutes, Federal Transit Administration certifications and assurances, accepting a stormwater utility and access easement and vouchers payable — action item.
Preliminary plat for the Hoot Addition that divides the property at 1008 Airway Ave. into three lots — action item.
First reading of an ordinance to implement an annexation related to the earlier public hearing — action item.
First reading of an ordinance to implement a zone change related to the earlier public hearing — action item.
First reading of an ordinance amending the Area of City Impact boundary map related to the earlier public hearing — action item.
Discussion and information on a potential land trade with Watco Railroad on property adjacent to the water treatment plant.
Items removed from the consent agenda — action item.
Consider the appointment of Linnea Noreen and Edgar Kingto the Historic Preservation Commission — action item.
Consider three potential appointments to the Business Improvement District board — action item.
Agenda topics — action item.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Central Services Curriculum Resource Center, 3317 12th St.
Agenda items:
Recognition of Camelot Elementary School in the “Kids Heart Challenge.”
Consider acceptance of low qualifying bids for purchase of two new school buses — action item.
Consider approval of revised board policy rules and regulations on leaves — action item.
Consider approval of new course offering at Lewiston High School — action item.
Consider declaration of district surplus property and authorize method to clear items from inventory — action item.
Hiring recommendation for certified staff — action item.
Consider acceptance of early retirement requests for certified staff — action item.
Request for early retirement from certified employee and waiver of Jan. 15 notification deadline for participation in district’s Early Retirement Incentive Program — action item.
Consider acceptance of retirement request for administrative employee — action item.
Lewiston Urban Renewal Agency
Time: noon Tuesday
Place: City Hall, 1134 F St., online at cityoflewiston.org
Agenda items:
Public hearing on creating a new urban renewal revenue allocation area downtown.
Consent agenda, including minutes and invoices — action item.
Adopt resolution to approve the urban renewal plan for a revenue allocation area downtown — action item.
Review draft 2020 annual report.
Port of Lewiston
Time: noon Wednesday
Place: Port of Lewiston office, 1626 Sixth Ave. N, Lewiston or online at www.portoflewiston.com
Agenda items:
Submittal of an encroachment request to the city of Lewiston for assuming responsibility of a vehicle access ramp located at 20th Street North — action item.
Authorization for port manager to sign all grant application documents related to the port’s 2020 broadband grant application to the U.S. Economic Development Administration — action item.
Authorization for port manager to sign a change order issued by the city of Lewiston for $41,881.26 to allow Williams Brothers Construction to install sewer improvements at the wastewater treatment facility in preparation for the confluence riverfront property — action item.
Hear proposal by Doug Roberts for manufacturing facility to be located on port property.
Discuss port’s position regarding U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson’s proposal to end salmon litigation by breaching the lower Snake River dams.
Lewiston School Board special meeting
Time: 4:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Central Services Board Room, 3317 12th St.
Agenda items:
Two executive sessions to conduct student hearings.
Orders of the board in the matter of recommendation for expulsions — action items.
Wheatland Fire Protection District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: 7301 Lapwai Road
Agenda items:
Current budget — action item.
Bills — action item.
Fireworks — action item.
Flag pole — action item.
Ten-year strategic plan — action item.
Annual dinner date — action item.
Chief’s report.
New business.
Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: City Library, 411 D St., online at cityoflewiston.org
Agenda items:
Public hearing on a conditional-use permit application by the Boys and Girls Club to allow for a semi-public use on a portion of the former Lewiston High School property — action item.
Public hearing on a proposal to rezone approximately 55 properties on 100 acres north of Burrell Avenue from agricultural transitional to suburban residential — action item.
Public hearing on a zoning code amendment to establish a 45-day time limit, with some exceptions, when the commission or city council must make recommendations and decisions regarding land use applications — action item.
Nez Perce County Fair Board
Time: 6 p.m. Wednesday
Place: 1229 Burrell Ave.
Agenda items:
Changes to the agenda — action item.
Consideration and decision on the Fairgrounds Master Plan, guests 4-H Livestock Committee — action item.
Recreational grant program report — action item.
New hire relocation plans — action item.
Financial reports — action item.
Sign sponsorship report — action item.
Costco membership — action item.
Manager, board and committee comments.
Lewiston Disability Advisory Commission
Time: noon Thursday
Place: City Hall, 1134 F St., online at cityoflewiston.org
Agenda items:
Review and discuss draft 2020 transition plan report with consultant.
Review and discuss Bryden Avenue design with consultant.
Review and approve draft of major remodel code recommendation — action item.
Lewis-Clark Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization
Time: 4 p.m. Thursday
Place: Zoom meeting, invitation available by request at director@lewisclarkmpo.org
Agenda items:
Consider a request by the city of Clarkston to remove the Libby Street overlay project from the transportation improvement plan — action item.
Review director approval of a minor modification to the Diagonal/Bridge/Second streets intersection project.
Review director approval of a minor modification to add $41,790 to the Troy Road project.
Consider adding a Washington Safe Routes to Schools Plan and amending the budget to reflect $50,000 in additional surface transportation plan funds for MPO administration — action item.
Review of the performance measure targets set by the states of Idaho and Washington.
Director and board comments.
Board training.
Central Orchards Sewer District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Thursday
Place: Law Office Building, 1106 Idaho St.
Agenda items:
Payment of bills — action item.
Lift station extra property — action item.
Fiscal year pipe repair project — action item.
Central Orchards Sewer District
Time: 6 p.m. Thursday
Place: 1522 Powers Ave.
Agenda items:
Discussion and consideration of employee health insurance renewal — action item.
Review and consideration of fiscal year 2020 audit — action item.
Discussion and consideration of an amended agreement for conveyance of sewer lines from DK Holdings LLC for several Northeast Crossing phases — action item.
Discussion and consideration of an amended agreement for conveyance of sewer lines and a sewage pump station from DK Holdings LLC for Northeast Crossing phase 3A — action item.
Discussion and consideration of a letter from the city of Lewiston regarding the contract for wastewater treatment services — action item.
Patron input, staff report, attorney’s report.
Payment of bills and approval of financial report — action item.
Agenda topics — action item.