Asotin County Commission

Time: 9 a.m. Monday.

Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin.

Agenda items:

Sheriff John Hilderbrand, request to fill open corrections officer position — action item.

Kart Riggers, building official, intergovernmental agreement amendment with conservation district for Voluntary Stewardship Program, 2021-22 Washington State Conservation Commission Voluntary Stewardship Program contract, planning commission member appointments — action items.

Lori Hyde, family resource coordinator, Birth to Three, Department of Children, Youth and Families amendment — action item.

Victoria Scalise, federal program manager, business associates agreement template — action item.

Resolution adoption articles of association and bylaws for Eastern Washington Council of Governments — action item.

Executive sessions for contract negotiations and personnel.

Asotin County Cemetery District No. 1

Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Place: 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston.

Agenda items:

Recap Memorial Day.

Cemetery row/grave marking.

Asotin County Public Utility District

Time: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Place: Asotin County PUD Office, 1500 Scenic Way, Clarkston.

Agenda items:

Valleyview property sale update.

Commissioner and manager reports.

Port of Clarkston

Time: 1 p.m. Thursday .

Place: Port of Clarkston office, 849 Port Way, Clarkston or (712) 775-7031, access code 796442#.

Agenda items:

Public hearing on port parks and recreation plan with rivershore supplement.

Potential purchase and sale agreement.

Preliminary feedback from AnchorQEA on dredging conversations.

Nez Perce County Commission

Time: 10 a.m. Monday

Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St.

Agenda items:

Discussion on broadband fiber projects.

Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday

Place: Brammer Building

Agenda items:

Consider a bid for crushing, hauling and storing 30,000 tons of aggregate — action item.

Consider the disposition of surplus property — action item.

Consider adopting the decision of the Planning and Zoning Commission regarding an appeal — action item.

Lewiston City Council

Time: 3 p.m. Monday.

Place: City Library, 411 D St.

Agenda items:

Public hearing on the 2021 Community Development Block Grant action plan.

Consider a mutual assistance compact with Garfield County — action item.

Consider approval of the Community Development Block Grant action plan — action item.

Water treatment plant update.

Discussion regarding potential pay and benefits for the mayor if the city switches to strong-mayor government.

Port of Lewiston

Time: noon Wednesday.

Place: Port of Lewiston office, 1626 Sixth Ave. N., Lewiston or portoflewiston.com.

Agenda items:

Public hearing and adoption of fiscal year 2022 budget — action item.

Letter of intent to sell about 1.5 acres within the port’s Business & Technology Park to Avens Group for a veteran’s clinic — action item.

Lease agreement with Jon Williams for .43 acres to park semitrucks and trailers for $300 per month — action item.

Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission

Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Place: City Library, 411 D St.

Agenda items:

Review draft rewrite of city code regarding manufactured home and RV parks and the addition of provisions for tiny home villages and transitional housing villages — action item.

Review of draft airport overlay zone for initiation of zoning code amendment process — action item.

Wheatland Fire Protection District

Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Place: 7301 Lapwai Road, Lewiston.

Agenda items:

Treasurer’s report, including current budget, bills and 2022 budget workshop — action item.

Old and unfinished business, including flag pole, potluck, junior firefighter insurance, community meeting.

Lewiston Disability Advisory Commission

Time: Noon Thursday.

Place: City Hall, 1134 F St.

Agenda items:

Training for staff leadership.

Commission duty to raise reasonable accommodations on behalf of customers and staff.

Lewiston Orchards Sewer District

Time: 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Place: Law Office Building, 1106 Idaho St.

Agenda items:

Board elections — action item.

Election of officers — action item.

Lift station extra property.

Pipe replacement project.

Central Orchards Sewer District

Time: 6 p.m. Thursday.

Place: 1522 Powers Ave.

Agenda items:

Discussion and consideration with Lewiston officials regarding contract for wastewater treatment — action item.

Discussion and consideration of lift station replacement plans and specifications — action item.

Discussion and consideration of providing notice to 1222 Warner Ave. to reconnect sewer system — action item.

Budget work session — action item.

