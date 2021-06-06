Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday.
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin.
Agenda items:
Sheriff John Hilderbrand, request to fill open corrections officer position — action item.
Kart Riggers, building official, intergovernmental agreement amendment with conservation district for Voluntary Stewardship Program, 2021-22 Washington State Conservation Commission Voluntary Stewardship Program contract, planning commission member appointments — action items.
Lori Hyde, family resource coordinator, Birth to Three, Department of Children, Youth and Families amendment — action item.
Victoria Scalise, federal program manager, business associates agreement template — action item.
Resolution adoption articles of association and bylaws for Eastern Washington Council of Governments — action item.
Executive sessions for contract negotiations and personnel.
Asotin County Cemetery District No. 1
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Place: 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston.
Agenda items:
Recap Memorial Day.
Cemetery row/grave marking.
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Place: Asotin County PUD Office, 1500 Scenic Way, Clarkston.
Agenda items:
Valleyview property sale update.
Commissioner and manager reports.
Port of Clarkston
Time: 1 p.m. Thursday .
Place: Port of Clarkston office, 849 Port Way, Clarkston or (712) 775-7031, access code 796442#.
Agenda items:
Public hearing on port parks and recreation plan with rivershore supplement.
Potential purchase and sale agreement.
Preliminary feedback from AnchorQEA on dredging conversations.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 10 a.m. Monday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St.
Agenda items:
Discussion on broadband fiber projects.
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Brammer Building
Agenda items:
Consider a bid for crushing, hauling and storing 30,000 tons of aggregate — action item.
Consider the disposition of surplus property — action item.
Consider adopting the decision of the Planning and Zoning Commission regarding an appeal — action item.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 3 p.m. Monday.
Place: City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda items:
Public hearing on the 2021 Community Development Block Grant action plan.
Consider a mutual assistance compact with Garfield County — action item.
Consider approval of the Community Development Block Grant action plan — action item.
Water treatment plant update.
Discussion regarding potential pay and benefits for the mayor if the city switches to strong-mayor government.
Port of Lewiston
Time: noon Wednesday.
Place: Port of Lewiston office, 1626 Sixth Ave. N., Lewiston or portoflewiston.com.
Agenda items:
Public hearing and adoption of fiscal year 2022 budget — action item.
Letter of intent to sell about 1.5 acres within the port’s Business & Technology Park to Avens Group for a veteran’s clinic — action item.
Lease agreement with Jon Williams for .43 acres to park semitrucks and trailers for $300 per month — action item.
Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Place: City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda items:
Review draft rewrite of city code regarding manufactured home and RV parks and the addition of provisions for tiny home villages and transitional housing villages — action item.
Review of draft airport overlay zone for initiation of zoning code amendment process — action item.
Wheatland Fire Protection District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Place: 7301 Lapwai Road, Lewiston.
Agenda items:
Treasurer’s report, including current budget, bills and 2022 budget workshop — action item.
Old and unfinished business, including flag pole, potluck, junior firefighter insurance, community meeting.
Lewiston Disability Advisory Commission
Time: Noon Thursday.
Place: City Hall, 1134 F St.
Agenda items:
Training for staff leadership.
Commission duty to raise reasonable accommodations on behalf of customers and staff.
Lewiston Orchards Sewer District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Place: Law Office Building, 1106 Idaho St.
Agenda items:
Board elections — action item.
Election of officers — action item.
Lift station extra property.
Pipe replacement project.
Central Orchards Sewer District
Time: 6 p.m. Thursday.
Place: 1522 Powers Ave.
Agenda items:
Discussion and consideration with Lewiston officials regarding contract for wastewater treatment — action item.
Discussion and consideration of lift station replacement plans and specifications — action item.
Discussion and consideration of providing notice to 1222 Warner Ave. to reconnect sewer system — action item.
Budget work session — action item.