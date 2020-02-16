Asotin County Commission

Time: 9 a.m. Tuesday

Place: Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin

Agenda items:

Sign vouchers.

Executive session: contract negotiations.

Workshop with county assessor and affected parties regarding Tri-State Hospital tax status.

Nez Perce County Commission

Time: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday

Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston

Agenda items:

Consider appointing Kieler Holyfield to the county Planning and Zoning Commission — action item.

Consider authorizing the auditor-recorder’s office to destroy alcohol beverage license applications and catering permits — action item.

Consider authorizing the auditor-recorder’s office to destroy jury records — action item.

Consider an agreement with Jerald W. Brotnov for architecture services — action item.

Other commission agendas at the Brammer Building

Time: 2 p.m. Tuesday

Agenda items:

Weekly meeting with the prosecutor for various issues and an executive session for personnel — action item.

Time: 2 p.m. Wednesday

Agenda items:

Sheriff’s office update, including grant funds, replacement of equipment, training budget and other issues.

Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District

Time: 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday

Place: 1520 Powers Ave.

Agenda items:

Domestic annexation hearing for 34 acres on the 2200 and 2300 blocks of Orchards Avenue.

Treasurer’s report and payment to vendors — action item.

Director and committee reports.

District manager’s update.

Finance report.

Consider a resolution for a domestic annexation for 34 acres on the 2200 and 2300 blocks of Orchards Avenue — action item.

Consider records scheduled for destruction — action item.

Executive session for pending litigation — action item.

Lewiston City Library Board of Trustees

Time: 5 p.m. Wednesday

Place: Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.

Agenda items:

Public hearing on establishing 3D printing fees.

Public art project presentation.

Foundation report.

Review of correspondence and statistical report.

Approval of statement of expense — action item.

Art and Public Education committee reports.

Director’s report on rooftop project, maker policy, Envisio software and other issues.

Third reading of volunteer policy — action item.

Canopy repair approval of expenditure — action item.

First reading of a resolution to establish 3D printing fees — action item.

Approval of early closure of second floor for foundation event — action item.

Public art — action item.

Executive session to discuss evaluation of a public employee — action item.

Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority Board

Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday

Place: Airport Operations Building conference room, 3632 Stearman St., Lewiston

Agenda items:

Update on paid parking.

Introduction of Airport Manager Michael Issacs.

Acceptance of resolution for concessions in the terminal building — action item.

Property lease with Redline Aviation — action item.

Lease agreement with I-Wash Aircraft Detailing — action item.

Consideration of Transportation Security Administration agreement — action item.

Executive session to consider records that are exempt from disclosure and for pending litigation.

