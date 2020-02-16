Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Tuesday
Place: Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda items:
Sign vouchers.
Executive session: contract negotiations.
Workshop with county assessor and affected parties regarding Tri-State Hospital tax status.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Consider appointing Kieler Holyfield to the county Planning and Zoning Commission — action item.
Consider authorizing the auditor-recorder’s office to destroy alcohol beverage license applications and catering permits — action item.
Consider authorizing the auditor-recorder’s office to destroy jury records — action item.
Consider an agreement with Jerald W. Brotnov for architecture services — action item.
Other commission agendas at the Brammer Building
Time: 2 p.m. Tuesday
Agenda items:
Weekly meeting with the prosecutor for various issues and an executive session for personnel — action item.
Time: 2 p.m. Wednesday
Agenda items:
Sheriff’s office update, including grant funds, replacement of equipment, training budget and other issues.
Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District
Time: 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday
Place: 1520 Powers Ave.
Agenda items:
Domestic annexation hearing for 34 acres on the 2200 and 2300 blocks of Orchards Avenue.
Treasurer’s report and payment to vendors — action item.
Director and committee reports.
District manager’s update.
Finance report.
Consider a resolution for a domestic annexation for 34 acres on the 2200 and 2300 blocks of Orchards Avenue — action item.
Consider records scheduled for destruction — action item.
Executive session for pending litigation — action item.
Lewiston City Library Board of Trustees
Time: 5 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda items:
Public hearing on establishing 3D printing fees.
Public art project presentation.
Foundation report.
Review of correspondence and statistical report.
Approval of statement of expense — action item.
Art and Public Education committee reports.
Director’s report on rooftop project, maker policy, Envisio software and other issues.
Third reading of volunteer policy — action item.
Canopy repair approval of expenditure — action item.
First reading of a resolution to establish 3D printing fees — action item.
Approval of early closure of second floor for foundation event — action item.
Public art — action item.
Executive session to discuss evaluation of a public employee — action item.
Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority Board
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Airport Operations Building conference room, 3632 Stearman St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Update on paid parking.
Introduction of Airport Manager Michael Issacs.
Acceptance of resolution for concessions in the terminal building — action item.
Property lease with Redline Aviation — action item.
Lease agreement with I-Wash Aircraft Detailing — action item.
Consideration of Transportation Security Administration agreement — action item.
Executive session to consider records that are exempt from disclosure and for pending litigation.