Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Meetings will be held electronically with no public comment. Online link available at www.co.asotin.wa.us. Phone-in option: (346) 980-4201. Webinar ID is 148 793 9210.
Agenda items:
Lori Hyde, family resource coordinator, early intervention services with Clarkston School District.
Dustin Johnson, public works director, multiple materials projects contract award, Heights Elementary and Lincoln Middle schools sidewalk project award.
Clarkston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Meeting can be accessed online at https://zoom.us/j/284977286?pwd=OFVKSlF0Y3JSNm1iM3U0N2RjMldsQT09 or by phone at (253) 215-8782. Meeting ID is 284977286.
Agenda items:
Superintendent communications.
Consent agenda — action item.
Asotin-Anatone School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Meeting will be accessed online at https://zoom.us/j/2663991231 or by phone at (699) 900-6833.
Agenda items:
Authorization for emergency repair on elementary roof — action item.
Authorization for emergency repair to elementary playground — action item.
Superintendent’s report.
Port of Lewiston
Time: 1 p.m. Monday
Meeting can be accessed by calling (312) 626-6799 and entering the access code 919 0619 6970#.
Agenda items:
Consider a rent deferral program for tenants hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic (action item).
Property and project updates.
Report on fiscal year 2021 draft budget.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 2 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St.
Meeting may be accessed online at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/500505237.
Agenda items:
Weekly meeting with the prosecutor.
Executive session for pending litigation.
Other commission meetings at the Brammer Building
Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday
Meeting may be accessed online at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/643326533
Agenda items:
Road and Bridge Department update, including vehicle purchase, Southwick Road safety project, Lenore Bridge and other issues.
Time: 10 a.m. Wednesday
Meeting may be accessed online at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/506436741
Agenda items:
Public hearing on a request by Greco Land Development to waive the requirement for installation of a dry sewer line approved in the preliminary plat for phase 2 of the Skyview Estates subdivision.
Time: 1 p.m. Friday
Meeting may be accessed online at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/788294389
Agenda items:
Weekly meeting on COVID-19 and county operations.
Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority Board
Time: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Meeting can be accessed through Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/98974632331. Citizen comments can be submitted to PKnelsen@golws.com before the meeting.
Agenda items:
Change order for runway reconstruction project — action item.
Federal Aviation Administration reimbursable agreement-navigation aids — action item.
T-O work order to include cultural study — action item.
Executive session to consider records that are exempt from disclosure and pending litigation.
Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Bell Building, 215 D St.
Meeting may be accessed online at https://livestream.com/lewiston/events/6554264.
Agenda items:
Public hearing on an application for a conditional use permit by Daniel Stedham for mutifamily residential land use on a 19,857-square-foot lot in the low-density residential zone at 3112 10th St. — action item.