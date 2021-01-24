Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: www.co.asotin.wa.us
Agenda items:
TDS franchise agreement — action item.
Conditions for grant funding to Hells Canyon Visitor Bureau — action item.
Conditions for grant funding to Asotin Historical Society — action item.
Commerce Community Development Block Grant-Coronavirus interagency grant agreement, subrecipient agreement with Community Action, Asotin County Coordinator Cynthia Tierney — action items.
Resolution to vacate right of way on Quailwood Drive, discussion item, and road levy tax form certification, Public Works Project Manager Craig Miller — action item.
Public Works update, interim county engineer Walt Olsen.
Executive session, employment.
Executive session, contract negotiations.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St.
Agenda items:
Second reading ordinance updating the Asotin Municipal Code chapter 2.44, public records.
Second reading ordinance amending Asotin Municipal Code chapter 10.16, parking.
Second reading ordinance repealing chapter 10.24, commercial and recreational vehicles.
Clarkston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Online at zoom.us/j/91221814217 or by phone at (253) 215-8782, meeting ID 991221814217
Agenda items:
Presentation on high school academy concept.
Consideration of soccer/swimming agreement with Asotin-Anatone School District — action item.
Consideration of interlocal purchasing agreement with the Washington State Department of Health, the Asotin County Public Health District and the Clarkston School District — action item.
Executive session for superintendent evaluation.
Asotin-Anatone School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Access available at us02web.zoom.us/j/2663991231 or by phone at (253) 215-8782, meeting ID 2663991231.
Agenda items:
Proclamation on School Board Recognition Month.
Second reading on various policy changes that include property and data management — action items.
Executive session to discuss negotiations.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Place: Access available by contacting clerk at (509) 758-5541 for a link.
Agenda items:
Resolutions, surplus picnic tables and equipment, Public Works.
Washington State Department of Transportation participating agreement, Public Works.
Sourcewell purchasing contract, Public Works.
Sales agreement, Western Sales Caterpillar, Public Works.
2020 FEMA assistance to firefighters grant application.
Intergovernmental cooperation agreement, Public Utility District.
Asotin County Public Facilities District
Time: 4:15 Tuesday
Place: 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston
Agenda items:
Conduct general business of the district.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/449893573 or (571) 317-3122 access code 449-893-573
Agenda items:
Consider authorizing fiscal year 2022 State Fire Assistance Grant applications — action items.
Consider the disposition of surplus property — action item.
Consider a memorandum of agreement with the Oregon Social Learning Center — action item.
Consider several applications for retail alcohol beverage licenses — action item.
Time: 11 a.m. Monday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/260289109 or (224) 501-3412 access code 260-289-109
Agenda items:
Justice Services update, including detention, census, construction, probation, clinical and other administrative business.
Time: 2 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/327107061 or (571) 317-3122 access code 327-107-061
Agenda items:
Weekly meeting with the prosecutor for a discussion on 23rd Street improvements and other administrative issues.
Asotin County Cemetery District
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
Place: Cemetery office, 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston
Agenda:
Voucher signing.
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
Place: Teleconference with call-in number (509) 254-2808, access code 7581010
Agenda items:
Voucher and meeting minutes approval.
City of Clarkston intergovernmental cooperation agreement.
Commissioner and manager reports.
Nez Perce County Fair Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: 1229 Burrell Ave.
Agenda items:
Executive session for hiring a public officer, employee, staff member or individual agent, wherein the respective qualities of individuals are to be evaluated in order to fill a particular vacancy or need.
Consideration and decision to hire candidate for the position of general manager of the board — action item.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: City Library, 411 D St., online at cityoflewiston.org
Agenda items:
Financial report.
Consent agenda, including minutes, library materials vendor contract and vouchers payable — action item.
Review of public health emergency order regarding physical distancing and face coverings — action item.
Discussion on abatement options for the Emperor of India restaurant — action item.
Accepting a dedication of right of way from Joshnik LLLP — action item.
Declaring Cartegraph Systems LLC as the only reasonably available vendor of software — action item.
Second and third readings of an ordinance regarding parades and public assemblies — action item.
Second and third readings of an ordinance amending city code regarding nonconforming property uses — action item.
Second and third readings of an ordinance amending city code to remove planned unit development fees and add that such fees be set by council — action item.
Third reading of an ordinance regarding business licenses, taxicabs and vehicles for hire — action item.
Adoption and approval of ordinance summaries — action item.
Consider approval of several renewals of retail alcohol beverage licenses — action item.
Items removed from the consent agenda — action item.
Selection of a councilor to serve on the Joint Powers Agreement negotiating team — action item.
Agenda topics — action item.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: www.lewistonschools.net
Agenda item:
Review school district’s mid-year report covering school operations and programs, student learning and COVID-19 safety procedures.
Lewis-Clark Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization
Time: 2 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Zoom meeting, email director@lewisclarkmpo.org for an invitation.
Agenda items:
Election of vice chairperson for Washington side.
Policy review.
Updates from unified planning work program project managers.
Citizen advisory committees.
Project updates from member agencies.
Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: City Library, 411 D St., cityoflewiston.org
Agenda items:
Approval of written decision for Knox Concrete rezone application — action item.
Consider subdivision application by Robert and Brenda Miller for 1008 Airway Ave. — action item.
Public hearing on amending the comprehensive plan to adopt an updated transportation chapter — action item.