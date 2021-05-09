Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin, or www.co.asotin.wa.us
Agenda items:
Public hearing designating certain property as surplus and ordering sale by public auction. Public comment will be accepted through noon Friday.
Sheriff John Hilderbrand, permission to fill vacant CO position — action item.
Karst Riggers, building official, conditional-use permits for Lorraine Callahan, 1900 Valleyview Drive, and Jeremy Walkup, 2038 Andreasen Drive, and long plat, Erik and Lisa Adams, 2400 block of Marina View Drive — action items.
Justice complex, Captial Projects Advisory Review Board, application for project approval — action item.
Executive sessions for personnel and contract negotiations.
Workshop, personnel policy.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St.
Agenda items:
Planning Commission decision on 1212 Fourth St. plat.
Public hearing scheduled for May 24 on selling surplus property at 130 Second St.
Volunteers needed for cemetery cleanup day on May 22.
Election filings are May 17-21; open positions are seats now held by Councilors Steve Cowdrey, Mervin Schneider and Tim Ottmar.
Asotin blood drive is from noon to 5:30 p.m. at Asotin fire station.
2020 annual water quality report.
Next municipal court date at Asotin City Hall is May 27, future proceedings will be conducted at Asotin County District Court.
Clarkston School District
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: District office, 1294 Chestnut St., zoom.us/j/91221814217, or (253) 215-8782, meeting ID 912 2181 4217
Agenda items:
Bond discussion.
Consent agenda, including memorandum of agreement between Educational Service District 123 and Clarkston School District for Ambitious Science Teaching book study and gifts to the district, including shoes for students in need from LC Crew — action item.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Place: Online link requests must be sent to Clerk Steve Austin, saustin@clarkston-wa.com or (509) 758-5541, before close of business day.
Agenda items:
Resolution on surplus property.
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
Place: Teleconference at (509) 254-2808, access code: 7581010
Agenda items:
Property sale update.
Commissioner and manager reports.
Asotin County Cemetery District No. 1
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
Place: 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston
Agenda items:
Eric and Lisa, Keltic Engineering.
Project updates.
New computer.
State audit.
Filing for board members.
Port of Clarkston
Time: 1 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Port office, 849 Port Way or (712) 775-7031, access code 796442#.
Agenda items:
Discussion of parks and recreation/riverfront plan, including what happens with Jock Pring’s lease for Hells Canyon Marina that expires Nov. 11.
Ratify selection of HDB Marine on 14th Street auxiliary floating dock construction.
Manager’s report on a variety of topics, including resumption of overnight passenger cruise boats.
Port of Lewiston
Time: 1 p.m. Monday
Place: Port of Lewiston office, 1626 Sixth Ave. N., Lewiston.
Agenda items:
Executive session for routine performance review of port manager David Doeringsfeld.
Decision about awarding Doeringsfeld a bonus.
Discussion of budget for fiscal year 2022.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., global.gotomeeting.com/join/713770437 or (872) 240-3412, access code 713-770-437
Agenda items:
Consider the purchase of traffic paint from Ennis Paint Inc. — action item.
Consider forgiving the medical debt incurred by deceased indigent residents of the county — action items.
Consider releasing liens recorded against indigent county resident accounts as a result of financial assistance received — action item.
Consider an application for a retail alcohol beverage license — action item.
Consider the disposition of surplus property — action item.
Consider a local professional services agreement with the Nez Perce Tribe — action item.
Consider the purchase of waterborne traffic paint glass beads from Potters Industries LLC — action item.
Mental Health Week proclamation.
Deliberation and decision on increasing the approach permit fee — action item.
Deliberation and decision regarding an application for a conditional-use permit to allow a dog kennel at 987 Tammany Creek Road — action item.
Time: 8 a.m. Tuesday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., global.gotomeeting.com/join/424155525
or (872) 240-3212, access code 424-155-525
Agenda items:
Public health budget work session.
Time: 10:30 a.m. Friday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/917887989 or (408) 650-3123 access code 917-887-989
Agenda items:
Public meeting regarding a request by Brock Carlin to waive administrative land division requirements for a utility easement on Lonesome Hollow Lane in Lapwai.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 3 p.m. Monday
Place: City Library, 411 D St., cityoflewiston.org
Agenda items:
First budget work session, including budget introduction and timelines, internal service funds (workers compensation, fleet/service center, information technology), fiduciary funds (police retirement, cemetery perpetual care), and cemetery fund.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Central Services Board Room, 3317 12th St.
Agenda items:
Executive session to discuss personnel.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: City Library, 411 D St., online at cityoflewiston.org
Agenda items:
Proclamation to recognize Emergency Medical Services Week (May 16-22).
Public hearing on an application by Karl Runsvold to rezone land at 704 Lapwai Road from agricultural transitional to suburban residential.
Consent agenda, including minutes, Jefferson Addition administrative plat, Rudolph Addition administrative plat, waiver of interest due for lien on 301 Main St., and vouchers payable — action item.
Consider declaring Environmental Systems Research Institute as the only reasonable vendor for certain software — action item.
First reading of an ordinance to implement the council’s decision regarding the earlier zone change request — action item.
First reading of an ordinance to change certain city codes regarding public assemblies — action item.
Second and third readings of an ordinance to amend city code related to criminal history checks for armored car applicants and employees — action item.
Consider the appointment of Vikky Ross to the Business Improvement District board — action item.
Executive session for property acquisition — action item.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Central Services Curriculum Resource Center, 3317 12th St.
Agenda items:
Recognition: Community support benefits Lewiston High School health/physical education programs, LHS band and choir students chosen for 2021 state solo and ensemble festival, and Educational Support Personnel of Year award 2020-21.
Proclamation: day of appreciation honoring retiring Superintendent Robert Donaldson — action item.
Authorize bids for 2021-22 school food service program products — action item.
Authorize district plan for disbursement of 2020-21 leadership awards — action item.
Adopt curriculum for elementary math and science, grades K-5 — action item.
Lewiston Urban Renewal Agency
Time: noon Tuesday
Place: City Hall, 1134 F St., online at cityoflewiston.org
Agenda items:
Consent agenda, including minutes and invoices — action item.
Update on sewer projects.
Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority board
Time: 2 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Conference room of Airport Operations Building, 3632 Stearman St., Lewiston, or vimeo.com/user135328561
Agenda items:
Discussion of 2021-22 draft operating and capital budget.
Interviews with Daniel Aherin, Mark Ridinger, Joseph Gish and Jack DeWenter for vacant seat on airport board.
Executive session to consider hiring a public officer, staff member or individual agent.
Selection of new board member —action item.
Port of Lewiston
Time: noon Wednesday
Place: Port of Lewiston office, 1626 Sixth Ave. N., Lewiston, or portoflewiston.com
Agenda items:
Interlocal agreement with the Port of Whitman for management services and the purchase of a 20-year license for 180 strands within the Port of Whitman’s fiber optic cable connecting two fiber networks for $115,000 — action item.
Separate memorandums of understanding with the Lewiston Police Department and the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Department for security assistance — action items.
Review of fiscal year 2022 budget.
Review for approval publication of proposed fiscal year 2022 budget — action item.
Resolution for property tax levy to raise $405,000 for fiscal year 2022 starting July 1 — action item.
Wheatland Fire Protection District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: 7301 Lapwai Road
Agenda items:
Treasurer’s report, including current budget and bills — action item.
Old business, including flag pole, signage, fireworks and barbecue/community meeting.
Fire chief’s report.
Lewiston Disability Advisory Commission
Time: noon Thursday
Place: City Hall, 1134 F St., online at cityoflewiston.org
Agenda items:
Minutes and creation of commission goal on assisting with the homeless population — action item.
Lewiston Orchards Sewer District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Thursday
Place: Law Office Building, 1106 Idaho St.
Agenda items:
Minutes, payment of bills, 2021 audit, lift station extra property and pipe repair project — action items.
Central Orchards Sewer District
Time: 6 p.m. Thursday
Place: 1522 Powers Ave.
Agenda items:
Annexation hearing for DK Holdings LLC on property located north of Warner Avenue between 14th and 16th streets.
Discussion and consideration of letter to the city of Lewiston regarding the contract for wastewater treatment services — action item.
Patron input, staff report, attorney’s report.
Payment of bills and agenda topics — action items.
Nez Perce County Fair Board
Time: 6 p.m. Wednesday
Place: 1229 Burrell Ave.
Agenda items:
Old business, including minutes, sign sponsorship and sponsorship program, 2022 budget and pavilion roofing project — action items.
New business, including financial reports, purchasing ShoWorks software, change June meeting date, and board committees — action items.
Lewis-Clark Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization
Time: 4 p.m. Thursday
Place: Bell Building, 215 D St.
Agenda items:
Consider a request by the city of Clarkston to delay the Second Street overlay project and reallocate the funding to the Second/Bridge/Diagonal streets project for right of way acquisition — action item.
Urban Zone Area census delineation letter.
Director and board member comments.