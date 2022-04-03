Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin.
Agenda:
Karst Riggers, building official, junk ordinance updates, solid waste.
Eric Boggan, vocational program manager, contract updates.
Asotin County Criminal Justice Center bid results.
Asotin County Fair and Hells Canyon Rodeo parking agreement with the Hostetlers.
Support letter for Tri-State Memorial Hospital.
Committee reports from Commissioners Chuck Whitman, Brian Shinn and Chris Seubert.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Main Floor Brammer Building Conference Room, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Authorization of award of Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds received through the American Rescue Plan Act to the District 2 Interoperable Governance Board to assist in broadband fiber project.
Resolution adopting the findings of fact, conclusions of law and decision of an application for a waiver from the minimum lot size requirement for property at 30305 Kaufman Lane.
Resolution ending the disaster declaration adapted on March 1, 2020.
Resolution to approve and accept bids for the hazardous fuel treatment and mitigation contracts.
Resolution approving a parking agreement between Nez Perce County and the city of Lewiston.
Resolution approving an agricultural extension donation agreement between Nez Perce County and the city of Lewiston.
Other Nez Perce County Commission agenda
Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday
Place: Second floor Brammer Building
Agenda:
Gun Club Road safety audit report.
Tom Beall shoulder repair.
Deer Creek Road and Fish and Game Road.
Heavy equipment operator position openings.
Surplus equipment disposal results.
Waha Road breakup restrictions.
School speed zone request at Tammany.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 3 p.m. Monday
Place: Bell Building, 215 D St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Public hearing on conveying city property to Nez Perce County.
Resolution confirming appointment of Jana Gomez as city attorney.
Resolution confirming appointment of Kari J. Ravencroft as city clerk.
Resolution considering the appointment of Aimee Gordon as city treasurer.
First, second and third readings of ordinance to donate city of Lewiston property to Nez Perce County – action item.
Lewiston city code chapter 2 final draft proposal.
Community park update.
Discussion of rates for large municipal irrigation customers.
SRF water and sewer project update.