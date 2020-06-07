Asotin County Health District
Time: 8:15 a.m. Monday
Place: Contact public health at (509) 243-3344 for more information.
Agenda items:
Vote on seeking a variance to move from Phase 2 to Phase 3 of reopening.
Choose a new chairman/woman.
Asotin County Board of Commissioners
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Meetings are held electronically. Public comment will not be accepted. Those interested can go to the county website, www.co.asotin.wa.us, for a link or phone in at (669) 900-6833, webinar ID 863 2097 4898.
Agenda items:
Community Services Director Cynthia Tierney: Health Care Authority Community Prevention and Wellness Initiative award — action item.
Community Services Vocational Program Manager Eric Boggan: Revised Social Security Administration Ticket to Work program partnership agreement — action item.
Intern education agreement for LCSC Social Work Department — action item. Public Works Director Dustin Johnson: Washington State Department of Transportation local agency agreement and federal aid prospectus for Lower Evans Road project — action item.
Sheriff John Hilderbrand: Incentive payment memorandum of understanding between Social Security Administration and Asotin County Jail — action item.
Chief Operating Officer Chris Kemp: D.A. Davidson & Co. letter of engagement — action item.
Phase 3 variance application — action item.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Place: The meeting will be held by telephone through Cisco WebEx. People can email saustin@clarkston-wa.com or call (509) 758-5541 by 5 p.m. Monday to request to join. There will be no public comment.
Agenda items:
Phase 3 variance request support letter.
Contractor’s agreement, K&G Construction.
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Place: By teleconference with call-in number (509) 254-2808 and access code 7581010
Agenda items:
Voucher and meeting minutes approval.
COVID-19 update.
Write-off of uncollected accounts.
Commissioner and manager reports.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 3 p.m. Monday
Agenda items:
Budget work session on property taxes, state passthrough revenues, potential closure of the downtown urban renewal district and joint projects with Nez Perce County.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Agenda items:
Public hearing to accept testimony on the Community Development Block Grant Action Plan and Amended Citizen Participation Plan.
Consent agenda, including minutes; a preliminary plat for the newest phase of the Estates at Canyon Crest subdivision; Community Development Block Grant approvals; a bid award for liquid asphalt; and vouchers payable — action item.
Utility rate study consultant agreement with Financial Consulting Service Group Inc. — action item.
Consider a state/local agreement for a joint project with the Idaho Transportation Department — action item.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Central Services Curriculum Resource Center, 3317 12th St.
Agenda items:
Hearing on amendments to 2019-20 budget.
Hearing on proposed 2020-21 budget.
Hearing on proposed school lunch program fee increase for 2020-21.
Presentation from the Nez Perce Tribe Youth Advisory Board and Lewiston Indian Education.
Consider approval of amended 2019-20 budget — action item.
Consider adoption of proposed 2020-21 budget — action item.
Consider approval of proposed school lunch program fee increases for 2020-21 — action item.
Adoption of math and science curriculum for grades 6-8, secondary level algebra I, geometry and algebra II — action item.
Ratification of 2020-21 tentative agreement between the Lewiston Education Association and board of directors — action item.
Consider application to state department of education to conduct regular session alternative secondary program at Tammany High School for 2020-21 — action item.
Consider approval of district plan for disbursement of 2019-20 leadership awards — action item.
Consider declaration of district surplus property and authorize method to clear from inventory — action item.
Consider approval of memorandum of understanding with the University of Idaho for delivery of dual credit program approved course at Lewiston High School — action item.
Consider resignations, retirement request and hiring recommendations for certified employees — action items.
Recommendation to hire varsity head coach — action item.
Set wage schedule for educational support personnel for 2020-21 — action item.
Set salary schedule for administrators and supervisors for 2020-21 — action item.
Lewiston Urban Renewal Agency
Time: noon Tuesday
Place: virtual meeting, livestream available at livestream.com/lewiston/events/3725864
Agenda items:
Approval of 2019 audit — action item.
Letter of engagement with Clearwater Financial — action item.
Public hearing on an 2020 budget amendment to terminate the downtown revenue allocation area.
Adoption of the amended 2020 budget — action item.
Adoption of a resolution to terminate the downtown revenue allocation area — action item.
Port of Lewiston
Time: noon Wednesday
Place: Port of Lewiston office, 1626 Sixth Ave. N, Lewiston, limited seating available to follow coronavirus social distancing requirements. The meeting will also be streamed on the port’s website at www.portoflewiston.com.
Agenda items:
Hearing for 2021 budget.
Adaption of 2021 budget.
Setting 2021 tax levy.
Executive session for trade and commerce.
Lewiston City Library Board of Trustees
Time: 5 p.m. Wednesday
Place: To attend virtual meeting, call or email Bruno Alvino at (208) 798-2509 or balvino@cityoflewiston.org for the Zoom meeting identification or phone call-in number.
Agenda items:
Measures and process for Library 360 evaluation.
Canopy repair update.
Request and transfer of funds for rooftop construction project — action item.
Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: virtual meeting, livestream available at livestream.com/lewiston/events/6554264
Agenda items:
Approval of the written decision to allow an increase in the ratio of Class B to Class A manufactured homes in the park at 3537 Hatwai Road — action item.
Wheatland Fire Protection District
Time: 5:30 p.m Wednesday
Place: 7301 Lapwai Road, Lewiston
Agenda items:
Treasurer’s report.
Current budget — action item.
Flag pole — action item.
Street light at fire station entrance — action item.
Lot paving discussion.
Tax base review.
Nez Perce County Fair Board
Time: 6 p.m. Wednesday
Place: 1229 Burrell Ave, fair pavilion (social distancing enforced and masks encouraged)
Agenda items:
Presentation of 2019 audit — action item.
Presentation on 4-H youth social — action item.
Fairgrounds wireless upgrades — action item.
Financial status and payables — action item.
Lighting upgrade for beef and sheep barn report.
Discuss 2021 fair theme.
Appoint committee to interview applicants for new hire — action item.
Manager’s report.
Lewiston Disability Advisory Commission
Time: noon Thursday
Agenda items:
ADA transition plan: review of draft policies and standards document with consultant.
Lewis-Clark Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Board
Time: 4 p.m. Thursday
Place: Bell Building, 215 D St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Amendments to the transportation improvement plan, including Asotin County Lower Evans Road project request for additional funding; Lewiston Transit funding shift; and a city of Lewiston request.
Review of staff benefits.
Long Range Transportation Plan update and review.
Lewiston Orchards Sewer District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Thursday
Place: Law Office Building, 1106 Idaho St.
Agenda items:
Bills — action item.
Prequalification of contractors for sewer lining project — action item.
Report on lift station project.
Central Orchards Sewer District
Time: 6 p.m. Thursday
Place: 1522 Powers Ave. (Attendance upon request by calling (208) 746-9689, to a maximum of 50 people.)
Agenda items:
Annual contract with city of Lewiston — action item.
Annexation petition by Ruvim and Irina Kuznetsov — action item.
Budget work session — action item.
Staff and attorney reports.
Payment of bills and financial report — action item.
Executive session to consider the evaluation of personnel — action item.
Merit wage increases for staff — action item.
Agenda topics — action item.