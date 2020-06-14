Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Attendance is online only via county website.
Agenda items:
Public hearing on Shorelines Conditional Use Permit for Asotin County Public Works Department.
Dustin Johnson, public works director, resolution designating Lower Evans Road project, Heights Elementary and Lincoln Middle schools sidewalk improvement project, borrow pit agreement with Levi Luhn.
Mark Janowski, emergency services director, professional contract with Washington military.
Chris Kemp, chief operations officer, interagency agreement with Department of Commerce regarding Coronavirus Relief Fund.
Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District
Time: 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday
Place: 1520 Powers Ave. (as many as 50 people) or call (208) 746-8235 for information on internet or phone access.
Agenda items:
Treasurer’s report and payments to vendors — action item.
Director and committee reports.
Manager’s update.
Finance report, including notice that second half of 2019 irrigation assessments is due by 5 p.m., June 22.
Consider awards of bids for sand, gravel and fuel — action items.
Consider awards of Well 6 completion bid — action item.
Consider proposed 2020-21 budget — action item.
Executive session for pending litigation — action item.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Tuesday
Place: global.gotomeeting.com/join/807600597 or call (872) 240-3412 access code 807-600-597.
Agenda items:
Consider approving a contract with Sue Purington — action item.
Other commission agendas this week
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
Place: global.gotomeeting.com/join/754155093 or call (646) 749-3112 access code 754-155-093.
Agenda items:
Sheriff’s office update, including inmate population and other issues.
Time: 3 p.m. Thursday
Place: A full agenda and information on how to join the meeting will be provided Monday.
Agenda items:
Joint meeting between the commission and the Lewiston City Council.
Time: 11 a.m. Friday
Place: global.gotomeeting.com/join/681099701 or call (872) 240-3311 access code 681-099-701.
Agenda items:
COVID-19 update and county operations.
Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority Board
Time: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Conference room of airport operations building at 3632 Stearman St., Lewiston or by Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84870765796.
Agenda items:
Airport director report.
Acceptance of the fiscal year 2021 draft budget — action item.
CARES Act grant offer — action item.
Change order No. 2 for runway reconstruction project — action item.
Hillcrest Aircraft opt-out of public tie-down area lease — action item.
Tenant Amelia’s Hair Art request to defer lease payment until Sept. 30 — action item.
Creation of commercial development subcommittee — action item.
Executive session for pending litigation.
Nez Perce County Planning and Zoning Commission
Time: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Brammer Building Conference Room, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston; virtual meeting accessible at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/347367805, or (646) 749-3112, access code 347-367-805.
Agenda items:
Public hearing regarding a text amendment to the Nez Perce County Land Development Code to modify language prohibiting select commercial entertainment facilities in the Lewiston Area of City Impact, as recommended by the Nez Perce County Planning and Zoning Commission.
Lewiston City Library Board of Trustees
Time: 5 p.m. Wednesday
Place: 411 D St.
Agenda items:
Lewiston City Council report.
Library foundation report and rooftop construction update.
Review of correspondence and statistical report.
Director’s report, including personnel, grants, policy, projects, strategic plan and programming/publicity.
Board candidate update (The board is seeking a candidate for an open position. Those interested may contact City Clerk Kari Ravencroft at (208) 746-3671 ext. 6203 or kravencroft@cityoflewiston.org to apply).
Approval of rooftop construction project expenses — action item.
Confidentiality of records policy first reading — action item.
Library foundation liaison — action item.
Bylaws review and update.