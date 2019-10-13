Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda items:
Mark Janowski, emergency management coordinator, performance grant.
Dustin Johnson, public works director, agreement with Fish and Wildlife for temporary winter closure of Cougar Creek Road.
Budget workshops for 2020.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Place: Clarkston City Hall, 829 Fifth St., Clarkston
Agenda items:
Resolution to purchase cardiac monitor.
Authorization to sign purchase letter.
Notice of bid award.
Authorization to sign local agency agreement.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Asotin City Hall, 121 Cleveland St., Asotin
Agenda items:
Asotin County Fair carnival parking and rides on Chief Looking Glass Park.
Decision for Chris Segroves zoning question.
City of Asotin wastewater treatment plant award.
Interlocal agreement between Public Utility District and city of Asotin.
Ordinances on rules for procedures, zoning sections and USDA loans for water installation on Second Street.
City of Lewiston Audit Committee
Time: 4 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 1134 F St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Discuss upcoming audit schedule and timelines.
Discuss operational or financial areas of the city that the committee may wish to have the audit firm review.
Discussion of purchasing cards.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Central Services board room, 3317 12th St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Consider approval of fiscal year 2019 audit report — action item.
Consider declaration of district surplus property and authorize method to clear items from inventory — action item.
Consider approval of three-year plan for gifted/talented student services — action item.
Review possible dates and times to schedule meeting with District 6 legislators.
Hiring recommendation of classified employee — action item.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: City library, 411 D St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Public hearing on fees for vacations of public rights of way, easements and plats; fees for right of way permits; filing fees for subdivisions; establishing fees for parade and public assembly applications and wireless communications facilities.
Public hearing on the 2018 Community Development Block Grant consolidated annual performance and evaluation report.
Review of survey results and fee recommendations for the waste transfer station.
Consent agenda, including minutes, approval of the block grant report, setting the fees from the public hearing, and adopting a revised records retention policy and schedule — action item.
Consider a resolution authorizing the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority to designate areas in the parking lots as restricted or limited parking zones — action item.
Items removed from the consent agenda — action item.
Advisory board and commission appointments — action item.
Agenda topics — action item.
Lewiston Emergency Medical Services Advisory Board
Time: noon Tuesday
Place: Fire Station 1 training room, 300 13th St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Public hearing on an application for public convenience and necessity and certificate of compliance — action item.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Consider a lien of unpaid personal property taxes — action item.
Consider liens to be imposed against real property for the 2019 tax year for delinquent user charges imposed by the city of Lewiston, Lewiston Orchards Sewer District and the Central Orchards Sewer District — action item.
Consider authorizing the treasurer to add unpaid solid waste fees to customer tax bills for 2019 in addition to their 2020 solid waste fee — action item.
Consider a hold harmless and indemnity agreement with Cothren land and Property Development LLC — action item.
First reading of an ordinance adopting and enacting a new code for the county; providing for the repeal of certain ordinances not included therein; providing a penalty for the violations thereof; providing for the manner of amending such code; and provide when such code and this ordinance shall become effective — action item.
Other commission agendas at the Brammer Building
Time: 10 a.m. Wednesday
Agenda item:
Meeting with Planning and Building on conservation subdivisions and other issues.
Disability Advisory Commission
Time: noon Wednesday
Place: City Hall, main conference room, 1134 F St., Lewiston
Agenda item:
Transition plan — Vitruvian Planning Consultants.
Lewiston Port Commission
Time: noon Wednesday
Place: Lewiston Port office, 1626 Sixth Ave. N., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Declare a 2010 Ford Explorer as no longer needed for port district purposes.
Update on derailment track repair.
Report on completion of hockey arena improvements.
Lewiston City Library Board of Trustees
Time: 5 p.m. Wednesday
Place: City library, 411 D St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Foundation report.
Review correspondence and statistical report.
Approval of statement of expense — action item.
Fiscal year 2019 review.
Art and Public Education committee reports.
Director’s report on windows, partition, website update, D Street entrance, fines and other matters.
Staff presentation on collection statistics.
Strategic plan review.
Second reading of 3D printing policy.
Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority Board
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Airport Terminal Building, second floor, 406 Burrell Ave., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Monthly financial report for September.
Resolution for fiscal year 2019 audit engagement letter — action item.
Computer Doctors — server for badging upgrade.
Executive session to communicate with legal counsel to discuss the legal ramifications of and legal options for pending, based on a complaint, litigation or controversies not yet being litigated but imminently likely to be litigated.
The board may take action determined to be necessary following its adjournment from executive session — action item.
Nez Perce County Fair Board
Time: 6 p.m. Wednesday
Place: 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Sarah Klement from Idaho County Free Press on fair and concert outcome.
Financial status and payables — action item.
Review capital purchase documents.
Comparison reports on multiple fair activities.
Manager’s report.
Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District
Time: 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday
Place: 1520 Powers Ave., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Domestic annexation hearing for 5 acres in the 2600 block of Grelle Avenue.
Board of corrections and conduct business.
Update with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.
Treasurer’s report and approval of September payments to vendors.
Manager’s report.
Finance report.
Consider a resolution for domestic annexation of 5 acres in the 2600 block of Grelle Avenue — action item.
Meeting schedule for 2020 — action item.
Certificate of election for directors — action item.
Declare office closures — action item.
Executive session for pending litigation — action item.