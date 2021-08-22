Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin, or online via link on county’s website.
Agenda items:
Steve Becker, Solid Waste supervisor, request to fill the open landfill position — action item.
The Washington Architectural Paint Stewardship Program agreement — action item.
The Department of Ecology Biennium Capacity grant — action item.
The Department of Ecology Asotin County Urban Stormwater Retrofit grant — action item.
Civil Service Board appointment, Randy Martz — action item.
Executive session for contracts and personnel.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: 121 Cleveland, Asotin
Agenda items:
Bid for 130 Second St., Asotin. Sealed bids will be read at 4 p.m. Thursday.
A resolution declaring police property surplus.
Asotin County Cemetery District 1
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
Place: 1141 Vineland Drive
Agenda items:
Voucher signing only.
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Asotin County PUD Office, 1500 Scenic Way, Clarkston WA
Agenda Items:
Voucher and meeting minutes approval.
Commissioner and manager reports.
Clarkston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: District Office, 1294 Chestnut St.
Agenda items:
Approval of agenda and minutes – action item.
Consideration of Meadow Gold Dairy bid – action item.
Consideration of Spokane Co-op prime vendor agreement – action item.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Place: Clarkston City Hall, 829 Fifth St.
Agenda items:
From the consent agenda: Notification of lease termination with the Army Corps of Engineers.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda items:
Consent agenda, including minutes – action item.
Consider a sole-source resolution declaring Govred Technology Inc. as the only reasonable vendor for Apex Officer, a virtual reality training simulator for police officers – action item.
Consider accepting a public utility and access easement – action item.
Second reading of an ordinance to create the downtown/Normal Hill urban renewal revenue allocation area – action item.
Third reading of an ordinance to amend the 2021 budget – action item.
Third reading of an ordinance to approve the 2022 budget – action item.
Third reading of an ordinance to establish the tax certification for the 2022 budget year – action item.
An update on the nuisance building formerly known as the Emperor of India King Thai restaurant on Main Street – action item
Financial report.
Public hearing on the accrual of foregone taxes for the 2022 fiscal year – action item.
Consider a resolution reserving the right to recover an undetermined amount of foregone taxes in a subsequent year – action item.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Central Services Board Room, 3317 12th St.
Agenda items:
Consideration of school resource officer agreement with city of Lewiston – action item.
Set applicable levies for fiscal year 2021 – action item.
Update on student supports funded by Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund grant.
Review construction items for Lewiston High School and A. Neil DeAtley Career Technical Center.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Tuesday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St.
Agenda items:
Discussion with the Public Defense Commission.
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
Place: Brammer Building
Agenda items:
Weekly meeting with the prosecutor for a broadband discussion, American Rescue Plan Act committee and other administrative issues.
Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday
Place: Brammer Building
Agenda items:
Road and Bridge Department update, including projects, department updates and other administrative issues.
Time: 10 a.m. Wednesday
Place: Brammer Building
Agenda items:
Briefing by the Nez Perce Soil and Water Conservation District on post-fire assessment and potential treatment needs and status.
Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Bell Building, 215 D St.
Agenda items:
Approval of reasoned statement of relevant criteria and standards for the conditional-use permit to allow a day care center at 2102 Second St. – action item.
Approval of reasoned statement of relevant criteria and standards for the conditional-use permit to allow small lot development on the 1200 block of Bryden Avenue – action item.
Approval of reasoned statement of relevant criteria and standards for the zone change related to annexation of 40 acres on O’Connor Road and Southport Avenue – action item.
Public hearing on a proposal to amend the zoning code and zoning map to establish the airport overlay zones around the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport – action item.
Lewis-Clark Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization
Time: 2 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Zoom meeting, email director@lewisclarkmpo.org for an invitation
Agenda items:
Unified planning work program update.
Clarkston schools safety study scope of work.
Citizen advisory committees.
Project updates from member agencies.