Asotin County Commission

Time: 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Place: Place: Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin.

Agenda items:

Steve Becker, solid waste supervisor, Great West amendment No. 10 — action item.

Mark Janowski, emergency services director, Hyper-Reach Services agreement — action item.

Ted Sharpe, project manager, resolution, intent to vacate — action item.

Executive session, potential litigation.

Nez Perce County Commission

Time: 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St.

Agenda items:

Consider a request by 4 Renegades LLC to waive the minimum lot size requirement to facilitate a boundary line adjustment.

Time: 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Place: Brammer Building.

Agenda items:

Public budget hearing.

Consider a resolution to adopt the fiscal year 2022 final budget — action item.

Consider a resolution to authorize the county to carry over a fund balance and maintain county operations on a cash basis — action item.

Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Place: Brammer Building.

Agenda items:

Road department update, including projects, department status and other administrative issues.

Time: 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Place: Brammer Building.

Agenda items:

Adult Resource Center discussion with Michelle King.

Time: 10 a.m. Thursday

Place: Brammer Building

Agenda items:

Discussion with Zions Bank regarding courthouse project financing.

Time: 3 p.m. Thursday.

Place: Brammer Building.

Agenda items:

Weekly meeting with the prosecutor to discuss the waiver of a conflict, anti-boycott legislation and other administrative issues.

Executive session for pending litigation — action item.

Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission

Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Place: Bell Building, 215 D St.

Agenda items:

Public hearing on an application by Chris Clark for a conditional-use permit to allow a multifamily dwelling at 508 Southway Drive and 1619 Fifth St.

Wheatland Fire Protection District

Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Place: 7301 Lapwai Road, Lewiston.

Agenda items:

Treasurer’s report, budget and bills — action item.

Fire chief’s report, old/unfinished business, new business.

Lewiston Disability Advisory Commission

Time: noon Thursday.

Place: City Hall, 1134 F St.

Agenda items:

Discussion of next areas of focus or goals for the commission.

Lewis-Clark Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization

Time: 4 p.m. Thursday.

Place: Zoom meeting, email director@lewisclarkmpo.org for an invitation.

Agenda items

Review and approve the 2021 unified planning work program — action item.

Review and approve the 2022-26 transportation improvement program — action item.

Request from Asotin County for an additional $44,000 in surface transportation program funding for the Grand Ronde Road project — action item.

Review of the scope of work for the Clarkston Safety Study and corresponding contract — action item.

Lewiston Orchards Sewer District

Time: 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Place: Law Office Building, 1106 Idaho St.

Agenda items:

Minutes, bills, lift station project, pipe replacement projects, budget and rate increase — action items.

Central Orchards Sewer District

Time: 6 p.m. Thursday.

Place: 1522 Powers Ave.

Agenda items:

Discussion and consideration of a contract with the city of Lewiston for wastewater treatment services — action item.

Patron input, staff report attorney’s report, payment of bills, financial report and agenda topics.

