Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Place: Place: Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin.
Agenda items:
Steve Becker, solid waste supervisor, Great West amendment No. 10 — action item.
Mark Janowski, emergency services director, Hyper-Reach Services agreement — action item.
Ted Sharpe, project manager, resolution, intent to vacate — action item.
Executive session, potential litigation.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St.
Agenda items:
Consider a request by 4 Renegades LLC to waive the minimum lot size requirement to facilitate a boundary line adjustment.
Time: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Place: Brammer Building.
Agenda items:
Public budget hearing.
Consider a resolution to adopt the fiscal year 2022 final budget — action item.
Consider a resolution to authorize the county to carry over a fund balance and maintain county operations on a cash basis — action item.
Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Place: Brammer Building.
Agenda items:
Road department update, including projects, department status and other administrative issues.
Time: 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Place: Brammer Building.
Agenda items:
Adult Resource Center discussion with Michelle King.
Time: 10 a.m. Thursday
Place: Brammer Building
Agenda items:
Discussion with Zions Bank regarding courthouse project financing.
Time: 3 p.m. Thursday.
Place: Brammer Building.
Agenda items:
Weekly meeting with the prosecutor to discuss the waiver of a conflict, anti-boycott legislation and other administrative issues.
Executive session for pending litigation — action item.
Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Place: Bell Building, 215 D St.
Agenda items:
Public hearing on an application by Chris Clark for a conditional-use permit to allow a multifamily dwelling at 508 Southway Drive and 1619 Fifth St.
Wheatland Fire Protection District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Place: 7301 Lapwai Road, Lewiston.
Agenda items:
Treasurer’s report, budget and bills — action item.
Fire chief’s report, old/unfinished business, new business.
Lewiston Disability Advisory Commission
Time: noon Thursday.
Place: City Hall, 1134 F St.
Agenda items:
Discussion of next areas of focus or goals for the commission.
Lewis-Clark Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization
Time: 4 p.m. Thursday.
Place: Zoom meeting, email director@lewisclarkmpo.org for an invitation.
Agenda items
Review and approve the 2021 unified planning work program — action item.
Review and approve the 2022-26 transportation improvement program — action item.
Request from Asotin County for an additional $44,000 in surface transportation program funding for the Grand Ronde Road project — action item.
Review of the scope of work for the Clarkston Safety Study and corresponding contract — action item.
Lewiston Orchards Sewer District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Place: Law Office Building, 1106 Idaho St.
Agenda items:
Minutes, bills, lift station project, pipe replacement projects, budget and rate increase — action items.
Central Orchards Sewer District
Time: 6 p.m. Thursday.
Place: 1522 Powers Ave.
Agenda items:
Discussion and consideration of a contract with the city of Lewiston for wastewater treatment services — action item.
Patron input, staff report attorney’s report, payment of bills, financial report and agenda topics.