Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Online link available on www.co.asotin.wa.us.
Agenda items:
Cynthia Tierney, community services director, community development block grant.
Eric Boggan, vocational program manager, Idaho Commission for the Blind and Visually Impaired policy and service provision.
Michelle Peters, president of Visit Lewis Clark Valley, tourism update.
Discussion on shadow trackers.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St.
Agenda items:
Childhood cancer awareness month.
Asotin wastewater treatment plant receiving award for outstanding performance.
Asotin County Public Utility District is testing for lead and copper at selected sites in city.
Second reading of ordinance granting TDS franchise to operate in city for next 15 years.
Asotin-Anatone School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Asotin High School library, 215 Second St.
Agenda items:
Annual discrimination report as required by the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction.
Discussion on resolution for school van and suburban use — action item.
Clarkston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: District office boardroom, 1294 Chestnut St. In-person attendance limited to 10 people. Meeting can be viewed on Zoom at zoom.us/j/91221814217 or by calling (253) 215-8782 and entering meeting ID number 9912 2181 4217.
Agenda items:
Adoption of 2020-21 board of directors meeting calendar — action item.
Consideration of prime vendor renewal — action item.
Consideration of dairy bid renewal — action item.
Consideration of 2020-21 Holy Family food services agreement - action item.
Consideration of new school, the Clarkston Home Alliance — action item.
Consideration of teaching out of endorsement request — action item.
Consider resolution on imprest checking and petty cash authority — action item.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Place: Online attendance available by contacting city clerk at (509) 758-5541 by 5 p.m. on Monday
Agenda items:
Public hearing on six-year transportation improvement programs.
Todd Richardson, city attorney, council update on pending litigation.
Resolutions on transportation plans, sewer line access easement, sidewalk right of ways, Palouse area critical incidents response team.
Authorization of funding from Department of Ecology.
Asotin County Cemetery District
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
Place: Vineland Cemetery office, 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston
Agenda items:
Voucher signing.
Addendum signing.
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
Place: Teleconference call-in at (509) 254-2808. Access code 7581010.
Agenda items:
Vouchers and meeting minutes.
Committee reports and manager updates.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: City Library, 411 D St.; livestream available at cityoflewiston.org
Agenda items:
Financial presentation.
Consent agenda, including the destruction of certain human resources department records; conveying ownership of fire hose to the Wheatland Fire Protection District; and acceptance of a public stormwater utility and access easement.
Consider the final plat for Northeast Crossing phase 3B consisting of 24 residential lots on 7.44 acres — action item.
Third readings of ordinances amending the fiscal year 2020 budget; fixing and establishing the tax certification on all taxable properties situated within the corporate limits of the city of Lewiston for the fiscal year spanning Oct. 1 to Sept. 30, 2021, for the purpose of raising monies for municipal and corporate purposes; providing for the tax certification to the Nez Perce Board of County Commissioners in the amount of $23,035,460 — action items.
Adoption and approval of ordinance summaries — action item.
Public hearing on the consideration of accruing foregone tax (property tax the city council elects to not levy for amounts that are less than the 3 percent increase permitted for the 2021 fiscal year)
Consider a resolution certifying a to-be-determined amount of foregone taxes to be budgeted for fiscal year 2021 — action item.
Items removed from the consent agenda — action item.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Normal Hill campus auditorium, 1114 9th Ave.
Agenda items:
Consider approval of purchase and sale agreement for district real property to Boys and Girls Clubs of Lewis Clark Valley Inc. — action item.
Set applicable levies for fiscal year 2021 — action item.
Consider taking official action to rename Lewiston School District’s two grade 6-8 schools — action item.
Hiring recommendations for certified staff — action item.
Consider approval of leave of absence request from a certified employee and waiver of the March 1 notification deadline — action item.
Consider approval of campus “opening school protocols” from Lewiston School District building administrators and special education program protocols under district’s special services department — action item.
Review student enrollment data for the 2020-21 school year.
City of Lewiston and the Fraternal Order of Police Lewis Clark Lodge 10
Time: 9 a.m. Tuesday
Place: Police Training Center, 2419 16th Ave.
Agenda items:
Collective bargaining agreement negotiations.
Possible executive session for labor contract matters.
Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority Board
Time: Noon Tuesday
Place: Conference room of the airport operations building at 3632 Stearman St., Lewison or online at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83786012803.
Agenda items:
Selection of air service development and marketing consultant — action item.
Extension of Stout Flying Service lease termination effective date to accommodate mediation — action item.
Lease for I-Wash — action item.
Executive session for personnel.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 5 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., livestream at global.gotomeeting.com/join/721112677
or (408) 650-3123 access code 721-112-677.
Agenda items:
Update on project activities from Nez Perce County Soil and Water Conservation District.
Other commission agendas
Time: 2 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Brammer building, livestream at global.gotomeeting.com/join/810784557 or (646) 749-3122 access code 810-784-557.
Agenda items:
Weekly meeting with the prosecutor for other issues and an executive session for pending litigation.
Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday
Place: Brammer Building, livestream at global.gotomeeting.com/join/989636237 or (872) 240-3212 access code 989-636-237.
Agenda items:
Road and Bridge Department update, including Southwick Road, Southway Bridge, Webb Road phase 2, hot mix patching, chip seal, and other issues.
Time: 11 a.m. Thursday
Place: Brammer Building, livestream at global.gotomeeting.com/join/344821261 (646) 749-3112
access code 344-821-261.
Agenda items:
Public hearing appealing a Planning and Zoning Commission decision to approve the preliminary plat of Hillview Place.
Time: 11 a.m. Friday
Place: Brammer Building, livestream at global.gotomeeting.com/join/753942181 or (786) 535-3211 access code 753-942-181.
COVID-19 update and county operations.