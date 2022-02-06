Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin, or online via county’s website.
Agenda items:
Cynthia Tierney, community services director, request to fill an open position.
Executive session on contracts.
Board will reconvene at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Asotin County fire station, 2377 Appleside Blvd., for a town hall meeting on proposed solar farm, an update on the new jail and discussion on future of Headgates Park.
Port of Clarkston
Time: 3 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Port of Clarkston office, 849 Port Way, Clarkston.
Agenda items:
Public hearing on subdivision plan.
Selection of port commissioner.
Ongoing requests of the Corps of Engineers.
Resolution of the Port of Clarkston participating in the Port of Whitman’s USDA grant for expansion of fiber to cell tower at the top of Lewiston Hill.
Progress on invasive species station with Washington Fish & Wildlife.
Executive session on property disposition.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St.
Agenda items:
East Burrell Avenue project.
Other commission meetings at the Brammer Building
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Agenda items:
Consideration of appointing Mark Havens to the Board of Community Guardians — action item.
Consideration of several requests for retail alcohol beverage licenses — action item.
Consideration of an agreement for project management services or fire mitigation and hazardous fuels treatment projects — action item.
Consideration of the disposition of surplus property — action items.
Time: 9 a.m. Tuesday
Agenda items:
Discussion with property owners and city of Lewiston for land acquisition for new auto and driver’s license building.
Time: 8 a.m. Wednesday
Agenda items:
Road and Bridge update, including Tom Beall Road; 23rd Street; Rosenkrantz Road shoulder safety project; Local Highway Safety Improvement Program, Swanson Logging; department updates; and other administrative issues.
Time: 10 a.m. Thursday
Agenda items:
Warranty double chip seal bid opening.
Time: 1:30 p.m. Friday
Agenda items:
Courthouse discussion, including update on financing, land acquisition and other administrative issues.
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Asotin County PUD Office, 1500 Scenic Way, Clarkston.
Agenda Items:
Commissioner and manager reports.
Wheatland Fire Protection District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: 7301 Lapwai Road
Agenda items:
Treasurer’s report, including current budget and bills — action item.
Old business, including subdistricts legal description and annual banquet.
Fire chief’s report.
General grant funding discussion.
Port of Lewiston
Time: noon Wednesday
Place: 1626 Sixth Ave. North, Lewiston, or livestream at portoflewiston.com
Agenda items:
Consider a lease agreement with Ryder System Inc. (trucking company) effective Feb. 1, 2022, in the amount of $200 per month — action item.
Commission committee reports.
Financial report — action item.
Act on claims — action item.
Executive session.
Lewiston Orchards Sewer District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Thursday
Place: Law Office Building, 1106 Idaho St.
Agenda items:
Bills — action item.
Lift station No. 5 project — action item.
Pipe repair projects — action item.
Bryden Avenue urban renewal project — action item.
Billing at 1211 Bryden Ave. — action item.
Nez Perce County Fair Board
Time: 6 p.m. Wednesday
Place: 1229 Burrell Ave.
Agenda items:
Financial reports — action item.
Improvement fund transfer — action item.
Contract amounts for the sober grad night and fourth grade rendezvous — action item.
Vendor pass policy — action item.
Parking rates for 4-H RVs — action item.
Equipment surplus list — action item.
Board committees — action item.
Executive session for consideration and decision of employee pay — action item.
Lewis-Clark Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization
Time: 4 p.m. Thursday
Place: Bell Building, 215 D St.
Agenda items:
Policy Board meeting for invoices, policy review and performance measures — action items.
Director Comments, including open meeting law, year-to-date budget report and upcoming travel.
Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Bell Building, 215 D St.
Agenda items:
Public hearing on a request by Castellaw Kom Architects for a zone change from medium-density residential to planned unit development to allow a medical clinic at the intersection of Vineyard Avenue and 25th Avenue — action item.
Public hearing on a conditional use permit application by Dave Howell to construct a manufacturing building without meeting the threshold of the applicable Form and Impact Based Zone at the intersection of Seventh Street and D Street — action item.
Lewiston Urban Renewal Agency
Time: noon Tuesday
Place: City Hall, 1134 F St.
Agenda items:
Consent agenda, including minutes and invoices — action item.
Review of draft 2021 annual report.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 3 p.m. Monday
Place: City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda items:
Community Strategic Plan update.
Recommendation to delay the addition of a third transit route until impact of census is determined.
Update on Union Gospel Mission.
Overview and proposed resolution from Citizens for the Preservation of Fish and Dams for future council consideration.
Overview and discussion on stormwater.
Amendments to city code regarding city administration under the new form of government.
Update and discussion regarding the potential sale of property across from City Hall to Nez Perce County.
Advisory board or commission appointments.