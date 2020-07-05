Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Electronically with link at www.co.asotin.wa.us or phone at (669) 900-6833, webinar ID 863 2097 4898.
Agenda items:
Dustin Johnson, public works director, Snake River Road project, rejecting all bids, lower Evans Road local agency agreement.
1 p.m. meeting with Umatilla National Forest Supervisor Eric Watrud, Darcy Weseman and new Pomeroy District Ranger Susan Piper.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 Monday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., livestream at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/570638677 or call (646) 749-3122 access code 570-638-677.
Agenda items:
Resolution to approve and accept a bid for Superpave Hot Mix Asphalt.
Resolution providing for determination and disposition of surplus property.
Resolution approving a local professional services agreement between the county and David Evans and Associates Inc.
Resolution authorizing the Nez Perce County Auditor Recorder’s Office to destroy election records.
Other commission meetings at the Brammer Building and online
Time: 11 a.m. Monday
Place: livestream at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/641606821 or call (224) 501-3412 access code 641-606-821.
Agenda items:
Weekly meeting with prosecutor, including Gov. Little/property tax relief and executive session for pending litigation.
Time: 2:30 p.m. Monday
Place: livestream at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/799976397 or call (224) 501-3412 access code 799-976-397.
Agenda item:
Port Manager Dave Doeringsfeld — discuss Port of Lewiston property available for courthouse location.
Time: 2 p.m. Wednesday
Place: livestream at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/770956093 or call (646) 749-3122 access code 770-956-093.
Agenda item:
Sheriff’s Office update, including vehicle fleet.
Time: 11 a.m. Friday
Place: livestream at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/331791965 or call (669) 224-3412 access code 331-791-965.
Agenda item:
COVID-19 update and county operations.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 3 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 1134 F St., livestream available at cityoflewiston.org.
Agenda items:
Community program updates, including Beautiful Downtown Lewiston, Valley Vision and Visit Lewis Clark Valley.
Presentation and discussion of new city website.
Council budget questions.
Discussion of federal coronavirus funding tax relief proposal.
Executive session for personnel and to consider records that are exempt from disclosure — action item.
Port of Lewiston
Time: Noon Tuesday
Place: Port of Lewiston office, 1626 Sixth Ave. N., Lewiston with livestream available at www.portoflewiston.com.
Agenda items:
Vote on a lease agreement with Lewis Clark Amateur Hockey Association starting Aug. 1 to lease about 15,880 square feet in the Seaport Business Center for $4,025 per month.
Update on Artesian Fusion.
Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Bell Building, 215 D St.
Agenda items:
Application by Travis Knox for a comprehensive plan map amendment and zone change from residential to industrial use for land on the south side of 11th Avenue near Snake River Avenue — action items.
Application by Justin Pierce on behalf of Bryden Avenue LLC for a conditional use permit to allow a gas station on approximately 1.6 acres at the southeast corner of the intersection of Bryden Avenue and Fifth Street — action items.
Wheatland Fire Protection District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: 7301 Lapwai Road
Agenda items:
Current budget — action item.
Bills — action item.
Draft 2021 budget workshop.
Updates on flag pole, street light and fire station building complex.
Chief’s report.
Nez Perce County Fair Board
Time: 6 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Nez Perce County Fair Pavilion, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Phil Nuxoll and Maria Wren, Presnell Gage, 2019 audit — action item.
2020 Nez Perce County Fair/COVID-19 — action item.
Discuss 2021 fair theme.
Network upgrade (Compunet) update.
Review advertisement/general manager — action item.
Arrow Junction Fire Protection District
Time: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Arrow Junction Fire Protection District station, 24700 Hewett Road
Agenda Items:
Appointment of secretary.
Adoption of fiscal year 2021 budget following public hearing.
Disposal of surplus equipment and supplies.
Training.
Water line development.
Lewiston Disability Advisory Commission
Time: noon Thursday
Place: City Hall, 1134 F St., livestream available at cityoflewiston.org
Agenda item:
Review data and program recommendations for the ADA Transition Plan.
Lewis-Clark Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization - Policy Board
Time: 4 p.m. Thursday
Place: link to livestream available by request at director@lewisclarkmpo.org
Agenda items:
Election of vice chairperson for Washington side of the board — action item.
Minor transportation improvement plan modification.
Authorize participation in retirement system — action item.
Review of long-range transportation plan.
Lewiston Orchards Sewer District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Thursday
Place: Law Office Building, 1106 Idaho St.
Agenda items:
Payment of bills — action item.
Prequalification of contractors for the sewer lining project — action item.
Report on lift station — action item.
Change order on fencing around lift station — action item.
Change order on engineering contract — action item.
Bylaws — action item.
Draft fiscal year 2021 budget.
Central Orchards Sewer District
Time: 6 p.m. Thursday
Place: 1522 Powers Ave., maximum 50 people; call (208) 746-9689 to reserve a seat.
Agenda items:
Discussion and consideration of a patron account — action item.
Annexation hearing — action item.
Update on the master plan and financial plan — action item.
Budget work session — action item.
Discussion and consideration of changing the date of the August meeting — action item.
Staff report.
Attorney report.
Payment of bills and approval of financial report — action item.
Agenda topics — action item.
Port of Clarkston
Time: 11 a.m. Friday
Place: Port of Clarkston office, 849 Port Way, Clarkston. Citizens can listen to the meeting by calling (712) 775-7031 and using the access code 796442#.
Agenda items:
Vote on written operating plan for the port reopening safely during the coronavirus pandemic.
Decision on month-to-month lease for construction staging space for Stout Building Contractors.
Resolution ratifying the signature of the port manager on closing documents for the sale of property at 810 and 820 Port Drive to BG Clarkston LLC.
Update on auxiliary floating dock for cruise boats at 14th Street.
Presentation on cruise boat economic and needs assessment study.