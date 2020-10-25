Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: www.co.asotin.wa.us; phone in at (669) 900-6833, webinar ID 863 2097 4898
Agenda items:
Sheriff John Hilderbrand, request to fill open position — action item.
Asotin County Community Services Vocational Program Manager Eric Boggan, Boise State intern agreement, Division of Vocational Rehabilitation amendment, Ticket to Work amendment — action items.
Asotin County coordinator Cynthia Tierney, Health Care Authority amendment, Epic Coalition — action item.
Quality Behavioral Health community coordinator Mollie Mustoe, quarterly progress of the EPIC coalition update.
Building official Karst Riggers, conditional-use permit, Richard Stover, 1325 Libby St. — action item.
Financial analyst Gloria Hancock, resolution amendment decreasing advance travel — action item.
Washington State Parks letter of support — action item.
Executive session, personnel.
Interim county engineer Walt Olsen, Public Works update.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: 121 Cleveland St., Asotin
Agenda items:
Public Hearing for consideration of increases in property tax revenues.
Riverpointe Park — action item.
Par Hawaii LLC (Cenex, Zip Trip) 204 First St., liquor license renewal application to sell grocery
store-beer/wine/spirits.
Keller Associates Inc., Transportation Improvement Board, Fourth Street rehabilitation and 2019-20 Second Street pavement project.
Resolution increasing the regular levy from previous year.
Resolution increasing the regular emergency medical services levy from previous year.
Resolution authorizing the passing of Ordinance 2020-854 in one reading.
Ordinance 2020-854 amending Chapter 17.16, short plats of the Asotin
Municipal Code.
Clarkston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Limited in-person attendance at district office, 1294 Chestnut St., or by Zoom at zoom.us/j/91221814217 or (253) 215-8782, meeting ID 91221814217.
Agenda items:
Follow-up discussion on soccer and swimming co-op agreement with Asotin.
Report and consideration of requests for out of endorsement teaching assignment for Clarkston Online — action item.
Report and consideration to ratify collective bargaining agreement for coaches for 2020-21 school year — action item.
Consider first and second reading of board policy on gifts — action item.
Asotin-Anatone School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Asotin-Anatone High School library, 215 2nd St., or by Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/2663991231 or (253) 215-8782, Meeting ID 2663991231.
Agenda items:
October 2020 middle and high school discipline report.
Consider approval for teaching out of endorsement area — action item.
Consider approval of second readings on various policy changes including sexual harassment of students prohibited, excused and unexcused absences, and substitute employment — action items.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Place: By telephone; meeting can be joined by emailing a request to saustin@clarkston-wa.com or calling (509) 758-5541 by 5 p.m. Monday.
Agenda items:
Public hearing: 2021 property tax and revenue.
Resolution 2020-14, 2021 property tax (Finance/Admin).
Bridge/Second/Diagonal ethnographic study — Nez Perce Tribe (Public Works).
Local agency agreement — Keller Associates (Public Works).
Aquatic lands outfall agreement — Department of Natural Resources (Public Works).
Asotin County Cemetery District No. 1
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
Place: 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston
Agenda items:
Voucher signing.
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
Place: By teleconference: call-in number (509) 254-2808, access code 7581010.
Agenda Items:
Voucher and meeting minutes approval.
Commissioner and manager reports.
Asotin County Public Facilities District
Time: 4:15 p.m. Tuesday
Place: 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston
Agenda items:
Conducting general business of the district.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Brammer Building Conference Room, 1225 Idaho St.; livestream at global.gotomeeting.com/join/674479061 or (872) 240-3412 access code 674-479-061.
Agenda items:
Resolution approving an agreement between Nez Perce County and Computer Arts Inc.
Resolution appointing Gary Peters to the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport Authority Board for an additional three-year term.
Resolution approving an agreement for inmate health care services between Nez Perce County and Ivy Medical PLLC.
Resolution approving a memorandum of understanding between Nez Perce County and YWCA of Lewiston-Clarkston and further providing for an effective date.
Resolution to approve request for retail alcohol beverage license, Rants & Raves Brewery Taphouse, 138 Thain Road, Lewiston.
Other meetings
Time: 11 a.m. Monday
Place: Brammer Building, livestream at global.gotomeeting.com/join/900450085 or (571) 317-3112 access code 900-450-085.
Agenda items:
Justice services update — detention update: probation update, clinical update.
Time: 2:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Brammer Building, livestream at global.gotomeeting.com/join/216424229 or (224) 501-3412 access code 216-424-229.
Agenda items:
Solid waste meeting – review of additional 2021 exemption requests.
Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday
Place: Brammer Building, livestream at global.gotomeeting.com/join/404762493 or (646) 749-3122 access code 404-762-493.
Agenda items:
Road and bridge department update:
Projects: Southwick safety project; transportation plan, JUB Engineering presentation; Cherrylane Bridge.
Department updates: equipment, status, annual safety/winter start-up meeting Nov. 9.
Time: 11 a.m. Friday
Place: Brammer Building, livestream at global.gotomeeting.com/join/920031405 or (872) 240-3412 access code 920-031-405.
Agenda items:
COVID-19 update and county operations.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: City Library, 411 D St., livestream at cityoflewiston.org.
Agenda items:
Public hearing on a request by Kole and Chelsea Briggs to vacate a portion of a public stormwater easement at 626 Cedar Ave. to construct a shop.
Public hearing on the 2019 Community Development Block Grant performance and evaluation report.
Consent agenda, including minutes; the block grant report; accepting a dedication of right of way from Nickel424 LLC; vacating the stormwater easement; creating an ad hoc advisory board for the downtown business improvement district; authorizing the city manager to sign small business grant agreements; accepting the price proposal of Osage Industries Inc. for $206,644; authorizing the mayor to sign a letter to the Idaho Department of Water Resources to correct an error on a city water right; and vouchers payable — action item.
Second and third readings of an ordinance to amend city code to adopt international fire codes — action item.
Second and third readings of an ordinance to remove references to the Youth Advisory Commission from city code — action item.
First, second and third readings of an ordinance to amend, renumber and enact various sections in city code related to parades and public assemblies — action item.
Adoption and approval of ordinance summaries — action item.
Items removed from the consent agenda — action item.
Advisory board and commission appointments: reappointment of Greg Follett, Vikky Ross and Patrick Showers to the Historic Preservation Commission — action item.
Agenda topics — action item.
Executive session for threatened litigation, labor negotiations and records exempt from disclosure — action item.
City of Lewiston Audit Committee
Time: 4 p.m. Thursday
Place: City Hall, 1134 F St.
Agenda items:
New committee bylaws — action item.
Termination of the existing charter document — action item.
Discussion of upcoming audit schedule and engagement letter approval — action item.
Discussion of operational or financial areas of the city that the committee may wish to have the audit firm review.
Discussion and training regarding advisory commissions, open meetings law and public records.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Normal Hill campus auditorium, 1114 Ninth Ave.
Agenda items:
Consider approval of 60-day extension of timeline imposed for the sale of applicable portions of the Normal Hill campus to the Boys and Girls Club of the Lewis-Clark Valley — action item.
Discuss possibility of sale of real property on Normal Hill campus identified as parcels 1401-1405.
Consider adoption of resolution re-affirming superintendent’s authority to respond to COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic — action item.
Consider approval of applications for alternative authorization endorsements from the certification/professional standards commission of state Department of Education — action item.
Hiring recommendations for employment of close relatives — action item.
Review Idaho School Boards Association 2021 proposed resolutions.
Review details of district fall 2020 opening plan operational phases.
Lewiston School Board and Lewiston Education Association
Time: 4:15 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Central Services Curriculum Resource Center, 3317 12th St.
Agenda item:
Limited purpose reopened negotiations: Members of the Lewiston School Board and the Lewiston Education Association will reopen 2020-21 negotiations to discuss the potential use of state coronavirus relief fund special distribution dollars available to Idaho schools.
Lewis-Clark Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization — Technical Advisory Committee
Time: 2 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Virtual meeting; invitation available by emailing director@lewisclarkmpo.org.
Agenda items:
Long-range transportation plan review of progress and schedule.
Update on Lewiston transportation plan.
Citizen advisory committees.
Project updates on Thain Road ramps and bicycle improvements; 19th Avenue/21st Street intersection; Snake River access; Bridge/Second Street/Diagonal Street intersection; Clearwater Memorial Bridge; and other regional projects.
Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission
Time: 5:30 Wednesday
Place: City Library, 411 D St., livestream at cityoflewiston.org.
Agenda items:
Public hearing on an application by Robert and Brenda Miller for a conditional-use permit to allow a single small lot development at 1008 Airway Ave., including a request for an exception to the detached accessory building size standard.
Arrow Junction Fire Protection District
Time: 6 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Fire station, 24700 Hewett Road
Agenda Items:
Financial report.
Fire season recap.
Water line and fire station addition status.
Equipment updates and needs.
End of year report to patrons.