Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Meetings are now held electronically. The public can listen in via a link on the county’s website, or by calling (669) 900-6833; webinar ID is 863 2097 4898.
Agenda items:
Sydney Jackson, guardian ad litem program coordinator, Department of Commerce grant application.
Gloria Hancock, financial analyst, inventory of capitalized assets.
Cynthia Tierney, community services director, CDBG subrecepient contract amendment.
Older Americans Month proclamation.
Support letter for city of Clarkston grant application.
Swear-in Chuck Whitman at 10 a.m. on courthouse stairs.
Clarkston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Zoom meeting can be accessed online at https://zoom.us/j/284977286?pwd=OFVKSlF0Y3JSNm1iM3U0N2RjMldsQT09 or by phone at (253) 215-8782; meeting ID is 284977286.
Agenda items:
Special school board budget extension hearing.
Budget revision for 2019-20 capital project fund — action item
Consideration of limited general obligation bond series 2020 — action item.
Consideration of continuous learning plans — action item.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
To join the webinar meeting, send a request to saustin@clarkston-wa.com or call (509) 758-5541 by 5 p.m.
Agenda items:
Washington state Department of Transportation right-of-way procedures, local programs waiver of appraisal, local programs administrative settlement policy.
Grantham safe routes to school grant applications.
Older Americans Month proclamation.
Port of Clarkston
Time: 1 p.m. on Thursday
Place: Meetings are held telephonically. The public can listen by calling (712) 775-7031 and using access code 796442#.
Agenda items:
Recommend virtual Riverfest for 2020 instead of physical festival.
Report on actions taken by port manager on additional, temporary authority granted during remainder of 2020.
Property disposition at Ninth and Port Drive.
Update on auxiliary floating dock at 14th Street for cruise boats.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/468541069, (872) 240-3311; access code is 468-541-069.
Agenda items:
Declaration of sole-source procurement for the repair, renovation and addition to the existing ramp at the Southway Boat Ramp — action item.
Consideration of an indigent defense grant application — action item.
Consideration of public defender services — action item.
Consideration of the forgiveness of nonmedical indigent assistance debt — action item.
Consideration of the purchase of vehicles from Guy’s Outdoor Motorsports and Marine — action item.
Other commission meetings this week
Time: 2 p.m. Tuesday
Place: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/497877789, (646) 749-3122access code 497-877-789
Agenda items:
Weekly meeting with the prosecutor for update on language for advisory vote on courthouse, URA update and other issues.
Executive session for pending litigation — action item.
Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday
Place: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/724222981, (571) 317-3122 access code 724-222-981
Agenda items:
Public Defense Commission quarterly update.
Time: 2 p.m. Wednesday
Place: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/724222981, (571) 317-3122 access code 724-222-981
Agenda items:
Sheriff’s office update, including patrol rifles and other issues.
Time: 8:30 a.m. Thursday
Place: zoom.us/j/91478018587?pwd=Smo2QzkyMkc0dGxWa2UzOVhsVEprdz09 meeting ID 914 7801 8587, password 751529
Agenda items:
Joint meeting with the Lewiston City Council for a COVID-19 update, public safety database update, emergency medical services update, joint dispatch study discussion, emergency management update, E-911 report and sanitation update.
Time: 1 p.m. Friday
Place: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/938092221, (224) 501-3412 access code 938-092-221
Agenda items:
COVID-19 update and county operations, and other issues.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 4 p.m. Monday
Place: Virtual meeting, livestream available at cityoflewiston.org.
Agenda items:
Update on police retirement fund.
Cemetery perpetual care.
Worker’s compensation fund.
Fleet/service center fund.
Information technology fund.
Cemetery fund.
Consent agenda, including minutes and authorizing the destruction of surplus police firearms — action item.
Consider the city’s intent to exchange land with the Lewiston School District and Lewis-Clark State College — action item.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Meeting can be accessed online at lewistonschools. net.
Agenda items:
Report on high school counselors who earned national recognition for Lewiston High School.
Consideration of fiscal year 2021 maintenance and construction projections — action item.
Consideration of proposed revisions to rules and regulations in board policy — action item.
Consideration to extend soft closure through the end of the 2019-20 school year — action item.
Consideration to authorize bids for 2020-21 school food service program products — action item.
Consideration of proposed school lunch program fee increases for 2020-21 school year — action item.
Declaration of surplus property — action item.
Authorization of summer athletic opportunities for district students — action item.
Update on two successful secondary curriculum pilots for grades 6-12.
Establish a process to appoint one director position replacement.
Lewiston Urban Renewal Agency
Time: noon Tuesday
Place: Virtual meeting, livestream.com/lewiston/events/3725864.
Agenda items:
Consent agenda, including minutes and invoices — action item.
Presentation of 2019 audit.
Discussion and possible approval of a letter of engagement with Clearwater Financial regarding the refinancing of the eastern Lewiston Orchards sewer bonds — action item.
Discussion of the Nez Perce County Commission request to close the downtown revenue allocation area.
Executive session for pending litigation — action item.
Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Virtual meeting, livestream.com/lewiston/events/6554264.
Agenda items:
Written decision for a conditional use permit to allow multifamily residential development at 3112 10th St. — action item.
Preliminary plat for the newest phase of the Estates at Canyon Crest subdivision — action item.
Public hearing on a conditional use permit application by Jacob Wilcox for a machine shop at 630 Thain Road.
Wheatland Fire Protection District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: 7301 Lapwai Road, Lewiston
Agenda items:
Current budget — action item.
Bills — action item.
Flag pole — action item.
Treasurer request to pay normal and usual operating expenses up to $500 per expense that come after the monthly meeting but are due before the next meeting — action item.
Street light at entrance of fire station proposal — action item.
Nez Perce County Fair Board
Time: 6 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Main fair pavilion, 1229 Burrell Ave. (social distancing enforced and masks encouraged)
Agenda items:
Discussion on COVID-19 impact on 4-H programs.
Financial status and payables — action item.
Master plan committee meeting reports for March and April — action item.
Preliminary 2021 budget proposal — action item.
Fair advertising 2020 budget proposal — action item.
Updated sign sponsorship report — action item.
Updated event calendar.
Update on Umpqua Bank checking account signature card — action item.
Lighting upgrade for beef and sheep barn.
Lewiston Orchards Sewer District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Thursday
Place: Teleconference, (978) 990-5183, access code 658433.
Agenda items:
Payment of bills and financial reports — action item.
Lift station No. 1 — action item.
New board of directors — action item.
Central Orchards Sewer District
Time: 6 p.m. Thursday
Place: Teleconference, (978) 990-5360, access code 4337210.
Agenda items:
Staff report.
Attorney report.
Payment of bills and approval of March and April financial reports — action item.
Agenda topics — action item.