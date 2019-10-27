Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda items:
Public hearing on the annual construction program for 2020 and the six-year transportation plan.
Dustin Johnson, public works director, Snake River Road cliffs project, consultant services agreement.
Mark Janowski, emergency management coordinator, Greater Spokane emergency management grant.
Victoria Scalise, community services federal programs manager, Ability One Commission annual representations and certifications.
Executive session on personnel issues.
Asotin County Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: City hall, 121 Cleveland St., Asotin
Agenda items:
Asotin County Fair carnival parking, rides at Chief Looking Glass Park
Interlocal agreement between Asotin County Public Utility District and city of Asotin
Par Hawaii, Inc. (Cenex Zip Trip) liquor license renewal application to sell grocery store wine, beer and spirits
Ordinances on zoning chapter related to swimming pools
Asotin-Anatone School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Asotin-Anatone High School library, 215 2nd St., Asotin
Agenda items:
Reports from administrators.
Report from business manager.
Report from superintendent.
Clarkston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Highland Elementary School, 1432 Highland Ave., Unit 4, Clarkston
Agenda items:
Presentation on Connections through Houses program
Consider adoption of HIV/AIDS curriculum — action item.
Second reading of board policy on system funds and accounts — action item.
First reading of policy on Associated Student Bodies — action item.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. on Monday
Place: City hall, 829 Fifth St., Clarkston
Agenda items:
Ordinance on zone change at 917 Chestnut St.
Resolutions on property tax levy, surplus ambulance
Authorization to sign amendment to owner-consultant agreement, professional services
Lewiston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Central Services Board Room, 3317 12th St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Construction update on high school, career technical education center.
Review grades 9-12 Lewiston High School transition team proposal.
Review grades 6-8 middle school transition team proposal.
Review grades K-5 elementary school transition team proposal.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: City library, 411 D St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Consent agenda, including minutes; an intergovernmental agreement with Asotin County for emergency medical services; a certificate of compliance for fire department ambulance service; a revised encroachment permit to incorporate sidewalk vaults and a more robust understanding of conditions; accept a dedication of land from RPL Development; and vouchers payable — action item.
Consider an amendment to the Planned Unit Development agreement with RPL Development — action item.
Consider additional services for the Tri-partnership infrastructure design agreement with JUB Engineers, the Lewiston School District and Lewis-Clark State College — action item.
Consider approval of the loan document for the wastewater treatment plant project — action item.
Consider awarding the bid for the wastewater treatment plant project to Williams Brothers Construction of Spokane for $34,057,375 — action item.
Consider same-day Dial-A-Ride service grant contract — action item.
Consider approval of a replacement nbus capital grant contract — action item.
Items removed from the consent agenda — action item.
Advisory board and commission appointments — action item.
Executive session for imminently likely litigation — action item.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Antonio’s Restaurant, 1407 Main St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Future planning discussion.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Minutes — action item.
Consider a memorandum of agreement with Clearwater County — action item.
Consider a professional services agreement with Case Management Systems LLC — action item.
Consider an ordinance adopting and enacting new code; providing for the repeal of certain ordinances not included therein; providing a penalty for the violation thereof; providing for the manner of amending such code; and providing when such code and this ordinance shall become effective date — action item.
Consider adopting a consolidation fee schedule — action item.
Consider a quotation from Municode for online hosting of county code — action item.
Discussion and possible decision on joining an opioid lawsuit.
Other commission agendas at the Brammer Building
Time: 8:15 a.m. Monday
Agenda items:
Weekly meeting with the prosecutor for an opioid lawsuit discussion and other issues.
Time: 2:30 p.m. Monday
Agenda item:
Justice Services update, including detention, on-all position, requests for qualifications, probation, clinical and other business.
Time: 10 a.m. Wednesday
Agenda items:
Meeting with the Fraternal Order of Police for contract negotiations.
Time: 1 p.m. Wednesday
Agenda items:
Meeting with the prosecutor to discuss an amendment to an agreement with the city for mechanical building inspections and other issues.
Executive session for personnel
Time: 3 p.m. Thursday
Agenda items:
Emergency Management update, including trainings and other issues.
Executive session for personnel.