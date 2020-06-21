Asotin County Commission
Time 9 a.m. Monday
Note: Meetings are being held electronically until further notice. Access is available through the county’s website.
Agenda items:
Public hearing on annual construction program for 2021 and six-year transportation program.
Dustin Johnson, county engineer, discussion on Port Drive stormwater project and other issues.
Karst Riggers, county planner, shorelines conditional-use permit for Snake River Road “Cliffs” project.
Lori Hyde, family resource coordinator, contract extension with Building Blocks Pediatric Therapy.
Cynthia Tierney, community services director, contract amendment.
Executive session: contract negotiations.
Clarkston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: 1294 Chestnut St. or via Zoom online at https://zoom.us/j/284977286?pwd=OFVKSlF0Y3JSNm1iM3U0N2RjMldsQT09 or by phone, (253) 215-8782. Meeting ID number 284977286
Agenda items:
Special school board budget hearing.
Discussion and consideration of 2020-21 education transition plan — action item.
First reading of policy on school-based threat assessment — action item.
Adoption of 2020-21 budget — action item.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Online only. Those who would like to join the meeting can email a request to s-austin@clarkston-wa.com or call (509) 758-5541 by 5 p.m. Monday.
Agenda items:
Contract amendment — Washington State Patrol.
Surplus bicycles resolution.
Repair estimate — Mike’s Pole Barns.
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
By Teleconference: Call-in number (509) 254-2808, access code 7581010.
Agenda Items:
Voucher and meeting minutes approval.
COVID-19 update.
Resolution for emergency repair of well.
Commissioner and manager reports.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St. Livestream or conference call at global.gotomeeting.com/join/923520549, (312) 757-3121 access code 923-520-549
Agenda items:
Consider a contract with Sue Purington — action item.
Consider an agreement with the Idaho Transportation Department and Gorman Preservation Associates — action item.
Consider an agreement with the Heritage Documentation Programs Historic American Engineering Record National Park Service/Department of the Interior for the Cherrylane Bridge photography project — action item.
Consider a state/local agreement with ITD for the Gun Club corridor safety audit — action item.
Consider the disposition of surplus property — action item.
Consider donating radio equipment to the Genesee Rural Fire District — action item.
Consider a contract with Summer Overberg for clinical services — action item.
Other commission agendas at the Brammer Building or online
Time: 1 p.m. Tuesday
Place: global.gotomeeting.com/join/690405037, (408) 650-3123 access code 690-405-037
Agenda items:
CARES Act funds and county needs.
Time: 2 p.m. Tuesday
Place: global.gotomeeting.com/join/856194677, (872) 240-3311 access code 856-194-677
Agenda items:
Courthouse discussion and other issues.
Executive session for pending litigation — action item.
Time: 8:15 a.m. Wednesday
Place: global.gotomeeting.com/join/731538261, (646) 749-3112 access code 731-538-261
Agenda items:
Courthouse discussion with architects.
Time: 1 p.m. Wednesday
Place: global.gotomeeting.com/join/642510541, (872) 240-3412 access code 642-510-541
Agenda items:
Discussion with insurance broker regarding medical, dental and vision benefits.
Time: 8 a.m. Thursday
Place: global.gotomeeting.com/join/528481221, (646) 749-3112 access code 528-481-221
Agenda items:
Budget discussion.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 3 p.m. Monday
Place: virtual meeting, livestream available at cityoflewiston.org
Agenda items:
Strategic planning and council goals.
Library budget.
Transportation/engineering budget.
Stormwater budget.
Utility funds update and rates.
Sanitation budget.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda items:
Public hearing on the establishment of new fees for blasting permits and blasting site inspections/monitoring.
Public hearing on the Community Park land exchange.
Consent agenda, including blasting fees, a stormwater utility and access easement, purchase of a dump truck from Kenworth Sales for $107,292 and vouchers payable — action item.
First reading of an ordinance to amend city code regarding conflicts of interest.
First, second and third readings of an ordinance to exchange property at Community Park — action item.
First, second and third readings of an ordinance to adopt the termination budget of the downtown Urban Renewal Agency revenue allocation area — action item.
Adoption and approval of ordinance summaries — action items.
Items removed from the consent agenda.
Hiring recommendations — action items.
Administrative contracts offered for 2020-21 — action item.
Issue 2020-21 category 2, 3 and renewable contracts — action items.
Supplemental contracts for coaching positions and others for 2020-21 school year — action item
Update from the construction management team on Lewiston High School and A. Neil DeAtley CTE Center.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Central Services Curriculum Resource Center, 3317 12th St.
Agenda items:
Consider approval of low qualifying bids for 2020-21 food service program products — action item.
Resolution to authorize transfer of district interest in certain jointly owned real property to Lewis-Clark State College and city of Lewiston — action item.
Lewiston- Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority Board
Time: 2 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Via Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82399528412.
Agenda items:
Discussion regarding proposed fiscal year 2021 budget and budget line items — action item.
Executive session to communicate with legal counsel for the public agency to discuss the legal ramifications of and legal options for pending litigation.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 5:15 p.m. Tuesday
Place: virtual meeting, livestream available at cityoflewiston.org
Agenda items:
Community Park budget.
Emergency medical and fire station budgets.
Wages and benefits budget.
Police budget.
Airport budget.
Courthouse discussion.
Executive session for personnel, to acquire an interest in real property, pending litigation and to consider labor contract matters — action item.
Lewiston School Board special meeting
Time: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Central Services Curriculum Resource Center, 3317 12th St.
Agenda items:
Conduct three applicant interviews for open board seat
Appoint new director — action item.
Lewis-Clark Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization - Technical Advisory Committee
Time: 2 p.m. Wednesday
Place: virtual meeting, contact director@lewisclarkmpo.org to view or participate
Agenda items:
Review and discussion of the project list for the transportation improvement program.
Review of progress and draft chapters of the long-range transportation plan and discussion of regional corridors for the plan.
Discussion of needs and plan for fiscal year 2021 data collection.
Discussion of projects for fiscal year 2021.
Updates from project managers.
Citizen advisory committees.
Project updates from member agencies.