Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda items:
Noel Hardin, Asotin County Fire District No. 1 fire chief and Travis Myklebust, city of Lewiston fire chief, rural EMS services discussion.
Peggy Hansford, county fair board president, resolution authorizing a temporary loan to county fair — action item.
McKenzie Kelley, county clerk, request authorization to hire temporary help — action item.
Proclamation proclaiming Dec. 3 as “Giving Tuesday” — action item.
Avista outdoor lighting agreement at county fairgrounds — action item.
Executive session, review of county employee.
Executive session, personnel issues.
Asotin County Health District
Time: 1 p.m. Monday
Place: Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda items:
On-site septic future issues and plans.
Port of Clarkston
Time: noon budget workshop; 1 p.m. meeting Thursday
Place: 849 Port Way, Clarkston
Agenda items:
Discuss budget.
Discuss comprehensive scheme of harbor improvements.
Ratify lodging tax application request to Asotin County for improvements at cruise docks.
Approve addendum to LC Cannabis lease, changing term from annual payments to monthly payments.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Consider adjusting the fiscal year 2019 budget — action item.
Consider an independent contractor contract with Diana Uppendahl — action item.
Consider a contract with Sequoia Counseling — action item.
Consider a memorandum of understanding with the YWCA — action item.
Consider memoranda of agreement with Idaho County, Lewis County, Asotin County and Garfield County — action items.
Consider an agreement with Computer Arts Inc. — action item.
Consider adopting the findings of fact, conclusions of law and decision of a request to determine whether a parcel of land is buildable and which may include a waiver of conditions — action item.
Consider adopting the findings of fact, conclusions of law and decision to request a waiver from private road and utility easement requirements — action item.
Consider a bid for fuel from Coleman Oil Company — action item.
Consider a tire quotation from Bruneel Tire — action item.
Consider a tire quotation from Commercial Tire — action item.
Consider a trade-in to Rogers Motors toward the purchase of another vehicle — action item.
Port of Lewiston
Time: noon Wednesday
Place: Port of Lewiston office, 1626 Sixth Ave. N., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Declare a 2010 Ford Explorer as no longer needed for port district purposes.
Strategic plan discussion.
Lewiston Historic Preservation Commission
Time: 10 a.m. Thursday
Place: Bell Building, 215 D St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Commission vacancies and recruitment.
Sidewalk vaults outreach packet discussion.
Orchid Awards debrief.
Historic district designation guidelines discussion.
Draft letter regarding compliance complaint for 215 D St. suite B — action item.