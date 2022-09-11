Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda:
Lori Hyde, community services, contract amendment.
Karst Riggers, building official, conditional-use permit for Mark Calene, 1815 Critchfield Road, Clarkston.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Main Floor Brammer Building conference room, 1225 Idaho St.
Agenda:
Consideration of approving a temporary construction access license for the Gifford-Reubens Road milepost 13 flood repair project with Johnson Trust Administrator — action item.
Consideration of approving a designation of a 25 mph speed limit for a portion of Soldier’s Meadow Road in Lewiston — action item.
Consideration of resolution authorizing emergency expenditures to repair Gifford-Reubens Road, which was flood damaged in Nez Perce County — action item.
Consideration of resolution approving a FY23 Indigent Defense Grant Application — action item.
Consideration of a resolution authorizing a FY23 Indigent Defense Grant Agreement Form to accept an Indigent Defense Grant Award of $557,558 — action item.
Consideration of a resolution adopting the Findings of Fact, Conclusions of Law and Decision of Clearwater Village Final Plat — action item.
Consideration of a resolution approving the Final Plat for Clearwater Village, Richard L. Koller, as Managing Member — action item.
Proclamation of September as Attendance Awareness Month.
Third reading of an ordinance amending and enacting Section 110.08.030 in Title 110, Chapter 110.08 of the Nez Perce County Code regarding Zoning Map.
Other commission meeting at the second floor of the Brammer Building:
Time: 3 p.m. Monday
Agenda:
Executive session — pending litigation.
Time: 11 a.m. Wednesday
Agenda:
Fair update.
Project updates.
Time: 3 p.m. Wednesday
Agenda:
Maintenance shop for fairgrounds bid opening.
Time: 1:30 p.m. Thursday
Agenda:
Weekly meeting with prosecutor, courthouse update.
Other administrative issues.
Port of Clarkston
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: 849 Port Way, Clarkston
Agenda:
Executed contract with Summit Utility Contractors for telecommunication work relating to Fiber to the Home (FTTH) project.
Executed contract with Dr. Robert Lee Sappington for $9,982.00 for archeological consulting WCH FTTH per Delegation of Administrative Authority Section 10.
Memorandum of Understanding with city of Clarkston.
Signatory authority of Sub-Division SP-2021-04.
Lease with Lewis-Clark State College.
Broadband Fiber to the Home make ready contract with Avista Utilities.
Committing match funds for dredging.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St.
Agenda:
Resolution on findings of fact.
Clarkston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Heights Elementary, 1917 Fourth Ave., Clarkston or Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83391302634
Agenda:
Discussion on proposed Clarkston Family Haven Housing project.
Consideration of Dell lease agreement — action item.
Ratification of the 2022-25 coaches of Clarkston agreement — action item.
Consideration of the out of endorsement teaching requests — action item.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 829 Fifth St.
Agenda:
Public hearing for easement extinguishment, 13th Street utility.
Zone change, 1240 Fair St.
Memorandum of University with Port of Clarkston
Findings of Fact, 1240 Fair St.
Records Digitization grant award acceptance.
Proclamation — Constitution Week.
Ordinance for annexation of Port of Clarkston — first reading.
Ordinance for zone chance at 1240 Fair St. — first reading.
Ordinance for easement extinguishment, 13th Street — first reading.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Central Services Board Room, 3317 12th St., Lewiston
Agenda:
2022-23 Teacher of the Year Awards
Consider approving memorandum of understanding with Idaho military division — action item.
Consider adopting resolution to establish athletic venue fund and solicit donations — action item.
Review status of asbestos in Lewiston public schools as required by federal law.
Urban Renewal Agency
Time: noon Tuesday
Place: City Hall conference room, 1134 F St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Approval of invoices, JBD, $300.
Approval of invoices, Elam & Burke, $180.
Approval of invoices, Lewiston Tribune, $415.50.
Overview of plans.
Update on director services.
Asotin County Public Facilities District
Time: 4:15 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Asotin County Family Aquatics Center, Clarkston
Agenda:
Board candidate interview.
Public hearing on budget, salary schedule review, capital expenditures.
Outdoor usage numbers.
Fundraising.
Port of Lewiston
Time: noon Wednesday
Place: 1626 Sixth Ave. N., Lewiston
Agenda:
Consideration for resolution reserving the forgone allowable amount of $15,276 calculated for Fiscal Year 2023 to be included in the port’s total forgone balance for potential use in subsequent years — action item.
Consideration of U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration grant award in the amount of $4.5 million to construct fiber optic infrastructure from Moscow to Grangeville — action item.
Consideration of a purchase agreement with Northwest4Slide for purchase of approximately 5.80 acres in the amount of $750,000 — action item.
Consideration of a renewal lease agreement with Clearwater Economic Development Association in the amount of $969 per month — action item.
Consideration of a renewal lease agreement with Pacific Steel effective January
1, 2023, in the amount of $4,384.25 per month — action item.
Consideration of amendment to Port of Lewiston Employee Handbook — action item.
Discussion with Doug Roberts.
Miscellaneous project updates.
Community outreach update.
Financial report.
Act on claims.
Executive session.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 3 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Bell Building, second floor conference room, 215 D St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Progress update of the Bryden Canyon Golf Course transition plan.
Discussion of the current service agreements between the city of Lewiston and Beautiful Downtown Lewiston, Hells Canyon Visitor Bureau, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lewis Clark Valley, Lewiston Civic Theater and Valley Vision.