Asotin County Commission

Time: 9 a.m. Monday.

Place: Anne 095 Second St., Asotin.

Agenda items:

Adrianne Krull, CASA coordinator, support agreement.

Asotin County Correction Officers Guild contract.

Asotin City Council

Time: 5 p.m. Monday.

Place:121 Cleveland St., Asotin.

Agenda items:

Executive session.

Asotin-Anatone School Board

Time: 6 p.m. Monday.

Place: Asotin High School library, 215 Second St.

Agenda items:

Appoint and swear in new board member — action item.

Personnel, grant and budget status reports.

Public comment or question period.

Consider salary schedules — action item.

Annual discrimination complaint report.

Consider COVID-19 vaccination paid leave — action item.

Consider resolution for land easement — action item.

Consider resolution for van use — action item.

Nez Perce County Commission

Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston.

Agenda items:

Consider resolution approving a joint powers agreement and trust agreement between Nez Perce County and the Government Employees Medical Plan, or GemPlan — action item.

Consider resolution approving a rate proposal from the GemPlan and declaring Nez Perce County’s intent to enter into an agreement with GemPlan to provide medical and vision benefits for Nez Perce County — action item.

Consider resolution approving a Sourcewell Cooperative Contract between Nez Perce County and Johnson Controls — action item.

Deliberation and possible decision following a public hearing held July 22 for a request to change the zoning of approximately 103 acres from agricultural (20-acre minimum lot size) to single family residential (0.5-acre minimum lot size), Cougar Ridge Road, Tax Parcel RP35N05W030300. Progressive Development LLC, applicant. The Planning and Zoning Commission recommends approval of the zone change conditioned upon completion of a development agreement with Nez Perce County, pursuant to Idaho Code.

Time: 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Place: Brammer Building.

Agenda items:

Broadband discussion with Port of Lewiston.

