Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday.
Place: Anne 095 Second St., Asotin.
Agenda items:
Adrianne Krull, CASA coordinator, support agreement.
Asotin County Correction Officers Guild contract.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5 p.m. Monday.
Place:121 Cleveland St., Asotin.
Agenda items:
Executive session.
Asotin-Anatone School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday.
Place: Asotin High School library, 215 Second St.
Agenda items:
Appoint and swear in new board member — action item.
Personnel, grant and budget status reports.
Public comment or question period.
Consider salary schedules — action item.
Annual discrimination complaint report.
Consider COVID-19 vaccination paid leave — action item.
Consider resolution for land easement — action item.
Consider resolution for van use — action item.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday.
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston.
Agenda items:
Consider resolution approving a joint powers agreement and trust agreement between Nez Perce County and the Government Employees Medical Plan, or GemPlan — action item.
Consider resolution approving a rate proposal from the GemPlan and declaring Nez Perce County’s intent to enter into an agreement with GemPlan to provide medical and vision benefits for Nez Perce County — action item.
Consider resolution approving a Sourcewell Cooperative Contract between Nez Perce County and Johnson Controls — action item.
Deliberation and possible decision following a public hearing held July 22 for a request to change the zoning of approximately 103 acres from agricultural (20-acre minimum lot size) to single family residential (0.5-acre minimum lot size), Cougar Ridge Road, Tax Parcel RP35N05W030300. Progressive Development LLC, applicant. The Planning and Zoning Commission recommends approval of the zone change conditioned upon completion of a development agreement with Nez Perce County, pursuant to Idaho Code.
Time: 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Place: Brammer Building.
Agenda items:
Broadband discussion with Port of Lewiston.