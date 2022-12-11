Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda:
Eric Boggan, vocational program manager, amendment modification with Corps of Engineers.
Chris Kemp, chief operations officer, budget amendments, 2023 budget, setting levy rates.
Adrianne Krull, Superior Court administrator, Washington state office of public defense agreement.
Executive sessions on contracts, personnel, contract negotiations.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Main floor of the Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Acceptance of $67,045 grant from the Idaho Office of Emergency Management – action item.
Acceptance of $64,969 grant from a state Homeland Security Program from the Idaho Office of Emergency Management — action item.
Authorization to execute a proposal from A & R Construction for the Lenore Bridge deck repair project — action item.
Submission of Idaho functional classification change request form to the Idaho Department of Transportation for the Cherrylane Bridge project — action item.
Acceptance of bid for Southwick Grade emergency repair project — action item.
Annual suspension of maintenance and snow removal of certain roads in Nez Perce County — action item.
Public comment on Nez Perce County’s grant application to Idaho Department of Parks & Recreation for improvements at Palmer Parking in Waha such as installation of parking bumpers, construction of equestrian unloading area and paving — action item.
Other agendas on the second floor of the Brammer Building:
Time: 9 a.m. Tuesday
Agenda:
Building permit waiver request.
Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday
Agenda:
Reports on flood damage repairs, Lenore Bridge repair and Gun Club Road.
Updates on equipment, annual road report and Cherrylane Bridge utility conduit.
Time: 11 a.m. Wednesday
Agenda:
Update with fair manager including Idaho Parks & Recreation recreational vehicle grant, maintenance shop and 2023 events.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Second floor of Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda:
Consideration of bid awards for police vehicles — action item.
Consideration of bid award to Logan Simpson Design to produce a new comprehensive plan for the city of Lewiston — action item.
Consideration of rejection of bid from ABM for library janitorial service for being over budget — action item.
Consideration of transferring beer, wine and liquor license from Golf Fun to Lewiston Golf for Bryden Canyon Golf Course — action item.
Asotin County Stormwater Management
Time: 3 p.m. Monday
Place: Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda:
Updates on stormwater projects, finance, construction.
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Asotin County PUD Office, 1500 Scenic Way, Clarkston
Agenda:
Voucher and meeting minutes approval.
Resolution adopting LUD hearing date.
Resolution adopting 2023 budget.
Resolution adopting 2023 water rates.
Award bids for stock and project materials.
Change Dec. 27, 2022 meeting date.
Commissioner and manager reports.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St.
Agenda:
Public hearing on vacation of a portion of Filmore Street, between blocks 31 and 32 south of Third Street.
Payroll checks.
Expense checks.
Consultant/contractor reports.
Department reports.
Committee/liaison reports.
Mayor’s report.
Consideration of ordinance amending criteria for waiving water/sewer late fees of the Asotin Municipal Code 2.
Consideration of ordinance vacating portions of Filmore Street.
Clarkston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Educator Support Center, 1294 Chestnut St., or Zoom us02web.zoom.us/j/83391302634.
Agenda:
Discussion item: Bond communication guidelines for school districts.
Gifts/donations: $2,000 from Twin County United Way to first grade teachers and $6,000 from Clearwater Paper Community Giving Program to Cami Browne, agriculture education at Clarkston High School.
Reading and adoption of suicide prevention policy — action item.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Central Services Board Room, 3317 12th St.
Agenda:
Recognition of state 2022 holiday art contest winners.
Consider authorizing bid for purchase of direct internet access — action item.
Education Support Personnel Report — action item.
Special meeting
Time: 6 p.m. Wednesday
Place: A. Neil DeAtley Career Technical Center, 3125 Cecil Andrus Way
Agenda:
Conduct board legislative dinner meeting — open session and roundtable discussion with legislators, board members, administrators and several teacher representatives on the coming legislative session and education issues in Idaho.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 829 Fifth St.
Agenda:
Ordinance on zone change for 422 Highland Ave.
Discussion of Asotin County PUD management of wastewater treatment plant.
First reading of ordinances on sewer rates, sanitation rates, budget modifications and 2023 budget.
Asotin County Cemetery District
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
Place: Vineland Cemetery office, 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston.
Agenda:
Wreaths across America.
Project updates.
Urban Renewal Agency
Time: Noon Tuesday
Place: Conference room of Lewiston City Hall, 1134 F St.
Agenda:
Termination of memorandum of understanding with school district — action item.
Approval of scope of work for East Orchards Sewer III, Mountain Water Works — action item.
Joint Lewiston City Council/Nez Perce County Commission meeting
Time: 2 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Second-floor conference room of the Bell Building, 215 D St. Lewiston.
Agenda:
Update on courthouse project.
Introduction of emergency management coordinator.
X-ray body scanner at Nez Perce County Adult Detention Center.
Request for proposals for joint Nez Perce County and City of Lewiston audits.
Discussion of common municipal services, including property taxes and public transit.
Asotin County Public Facilities District
Time: 4:15 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Asotin County Family Aquatic Center, 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston.
Agenda:
Voucher approval.
Public hearing No. 1: 2022 budget amendments.
Resolution to amend 2022 budget.
Resolution to adopt ACPFD personnel handbook.
Lewiston Port Commission
Time: Noon Wednesday
Place: Port office, 1626 Sixth Ave. N, Lewiston.
Agenda:
Purchase and sale agreement for the purchase of a fiber optic network, including conduit, fiber optic cable and materials from Open Optic Inc. for $31,000 — action item.
Fiber Optic Agreement with The Lord Will Provide to provide fiber optic network services to Lindsey Creek Subdivision — action item.
Submission of a grant application to the U.S. Economic Development Administration by the Port of Lewiston for a $4.91 million project for roads, utilities, renovation of a building, parking lot and other infrastructure to serve a cruise boat dock, just downstream from the railroad bridge on the north side of the Clearwater River in Nez Perce County. The cost of the project would be split equally between the port and the federal government — action item.
Funding commitment by the Port of Lewiston in the amount of $2.4 million as a 50% contribution toward a U.S. Economic Development Administration grant application to support the construction of cruise boat dock infrastructure — action item.
Updates by port manager on Northwest Fourslide, dredging, federal mediation and conciliation service stay update, incubator extension project, red shirt work and Department of Homeland Security.
Executive session to consider hiring an employee and trade negotiations.
Wheatland Fire Protection District Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: 7301 Lapwai Road, Lewiston
Agenda:
Fire chief’s report.
Lewiston City Library Board of Trustees
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda:
City of Lewiston Council report.
Library Foundation report.
Review of statistical report.
Approval of statement of expenses.
Committee reports.
Director’s report.
Bylaws review — action item.
Items moved from consent agenda — action item.
State statistical report.
Annual report.
Executive session — action item.