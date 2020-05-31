Port of Clarkston
Time: 1 p.m. Monday
Place: The public can participate in this phone meeting by calling (712) 775-7031, and using access code 796442#. Public comments are welcome, but should be scheduled.
Agenda items:
State of Washington special session, relevant legislative issues.
Library “hotspot” at Granite Lake Park.
Executive session.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 3 p.m. Monday
Place: 1134 F St.; virtual meeting; citizen comments can be provided by calling (208) 746-3676 and leaving a
message.
Agenda items:
Considering approval of water treatment plant retrofit second addendum in the additional amount of $290,458 — action item.
Review of community development block grant projects for the 2020 program year.
Discussion on the procedure for adding items to city council agendas.
Overview of the FCS study.
Airport authority board appointment — action item.
Executive session regarding records exempt from disclosure.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston; Virtual meeting https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/829080189 or call (224) 501-3412 access code 829-080-189.
Agenda items:
Meet new Valley Vision Director Scott Corbitt.
Other commission meetings this week include:
Time: 8:30 a.m. Monday
Place: Virtual meeting https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/339302989 or call (669) 224-3412 access code 339-302-989.
Agenda items:
Meeting with Planning and Building: Rogers subdivision waiver.
Time: 2 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Virtual meeting https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/164177277 or call (786) 535-3211 access code 164-177-277.
Agenda items:
Weekly meeting with prosecutor: Follow-up on meeting with city regarding courthouse; executive session.
Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday
Place: Virtual meeting https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/904400533 or call (669) 224-3412 access code 904-400-533.
Agenda items:
Nez Perce County Road and Bridge Department update: guardrail on Cougar Ridge; Waha Lake Road; Southway Bridge; Southwick Road.
Time: 10 a.m. Wednesday
Place: Virtual meeting https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/594985437 or call (312) 757-3121 access code 594-985-437.
Agenda items:
Board of Community Guardians budget work session.
Time: 2 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Brammer Building Conference Room, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Canvas of May 19 election results.
Time: 11 a.m. Friday
Place: Virtual meeting https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/276721605 or call (646) 749-3112 access code 276-721-605.
Agenda items:
COVID-19 update and county operations.
Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District
Time: 6 p.m. Thursday
Place: 1522 Powers Ave.; anyone wishing to participate in the meeting may get the call-in number or Zoom invitation by calling (208) 746-8235. Access will be by phone, Zoom or in person upon request, with a maximum of 50 people in person. Comments and questions may be submitted by email to customerservice@loid.net
Agenda items:
Budget public hearing.
Executive session.