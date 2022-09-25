Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin.
Agenda:
Eric Boggan, vocational program manager, DSHS county program agreements, pre-employment transition services.
State of Washington Department of Corrections contract.
Request to fill open position in juvenile services.
Jury maintenance renewal.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St.
Agenda:
Discussion on language change request to include “single family residence” as a permitted conditional use in commercial zone.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Second floor, Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda:
Public hearing on potential amendment to the fiscal year 2022 budget.
Adoption of an amendment to annual appropriation ordinance for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1, 2021, because of unanticipated expenditures from the workers compensation fund — action item.
Public hearing and adoption of fees for Bryden Canyon Golf Course — action item.
Consideration of the appointment of Kayla Hermann as city attorney — action item.
Lewiston Community strategic plan for 2022 through 2026 — action item.
Award of 5-year CDBG consolidated plan, 2023 action plan, analysis of impediments to fair housing choice and citizen participation plan update to Mosaic Community Planning in the amount of $56,950 — action item.
RFQ Award for Palisades and Southport Zone study to Mountain Waterworks in the amount of $120,000 — action item.
Renewal of AFSCME collective bargaining agreement — action item.
School resource officer agreement with the City of Lewiston and Lewiston School District — action item.
Collective bargaining agreement first amendment between the City of Lewiston and the Fraternal Order of Police Lewis-Clark Lodge No. 10 — action item.
Lease agreement amendment for communications tower/equipment between the City of Lewiston and the Idaho Military Division, public safety communications — action item.
Service agreement for fiscal year 2023 with Beautiful Downtown Lewiston in the amount of $30,000 — action item.
Service agreement for fiscal year 2023 with Boys & Girls Club of the Lewis Clark Valley in the amount of $18,000 — action item.
Service agreement for fiscal year 2023 with Hells Canyon Visitor Bureau in the amount of $15,000 — action item.
Service agreement for fiscal year 2023 with Lewiston Civic Theater in the amount of $30,000 — action item.
Service agreement with Valley Vision for fiscal year 2023 in the amount of $40,000 — action item.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Camelot Elementary, 1903 Grelle Ave., Lewiston
Agenda:
Consider approving bus routes for the 2022-23 school year — action item.
Consider approving three-year plan for gifted/talented student services — action item.
Consider approving 2022-23 continuous improvement plan data as required by State Department of Education — action item.
Clarkston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Educator Support Center, 1294 Chestnut St., Clarkston or Zoom us02web.zoom.us/j/83391302634
Agenda:
Bond discussion with consultant Bob Donaldson.
Gifts/donations for the district — $1,700 to Parkway Elementary from SEL for math and science — action item.
Asotin-Anatone School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Asotin High School Library, 215 Second St.
Agenda:
Review and approval of certificated employee 2022-23 contracts.
Discussion and possible action on the 2022-23 minimum basic education requirement collection.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 829 Fifth St.
Agenda:
Public hearing on Port of Clarkston preliminary plat, no public comment.
Ordinance on Port of Clarkston annexation.
Ordinance on a zone change at 1240 Fair St.
Ordinance to extinguish easement on 13th Street.
Special event permit for McVay Entertainment Sixth Street Trick or Treat.
Supplemental agreement with Washington State Department of Transportation.
Construction budget proposal.
Resolution on an ambulance purchase.
Demo ambulance purchase proposal.
Asotin County Cemetery District
Time: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday
Place: Cemetery office, 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston
Agenda:
Voucher signing.
Asotin County Public Facilities District
Time: 4:15 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Asotin County Family Aquatics Center, 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston
Agenda:
Board candidate interview.
Aquatic Center reports.
Director comments.
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: PUD office, 1500 Scenic Way, Clarkston
Agenda:
Voucher and meeting minutes.
Commissioner and manager reports.
Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Second floor, Community Development Department Building, 215 D St.
Agenda:
Public hearing on conditional use permit application for expansion of Lewis Clark Credit Union at 1632 17th Ave.
Public hearing on rewrite of city code involving manufactured home and recreational vehicle parks, as well as transitional housing and tiny house villages.
Public hearing on zoning code amendment about public hearing notifications.
Initiation of zoning map amendment to rezone 19 acres and 32 parcels in downtown Lewiston from C-4 to C-5.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Thursday
Place: Main floor conference room, Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Fuel bid opening.